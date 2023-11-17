This Pomegranate Lime Sparkling Punch recipe comes with an icy presentation

A festive presentation of a holiday libation from NordicWare, makers of the Bundt pan.

Pomegranate Lime Sparkling Punch with Decorative Ice Ring

Prep time: 4 hours, 5 minutes

Serves: 10

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh squeezed lime juice

1/2 cup fresh pomegranate juice (we like Pom brand for its bright red color)

2 liters (9 cups) sparkling lemon lime soda or ginger ale

1 cup gin (optional)

Lime wheels & pomegranate seeds

For ice mold:

Distilled water (for clarity of ice)

Pomegranate seeds

Lime slices

Pomegranate Lime Sparkling Punch with Decorative Ice Ring. NordicWare

Instructions:

Chill liquid punch ingredients thoroughly in the refrigerator, preferably for 8 hours, prior to combining in a punch bowl.

Select your favorite shape of Bundt pan (can be 6-12 cup size). Add chilled distilled water to Bundt so that water is approximately 1" deep. Freeze until fully set. Layer lime wheels and sprinkle pomegranate seeds and freeze another hour. Then add another 1-2 inches of chilled distilled water and let freeze until solid, 2-3 hours.

Combine well-chilled punch ingredients in a punch bowl. Just before serving, fill kitchen sink with warm water and dip the exterior of the Bundt pan briefly to release the ice. Invert to release ice mold, and place gently into filled punch bowl. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and decorate with lime slices as desired. Serve immediately.



