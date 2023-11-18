Butternut Squash Purée recipe, from chef Aniello Turco

Aniello Turco, executive chef at the restaurant Mimo, in the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, offers "Sunday Morning" his recipe for a seasonal favorite: Butternut Squash Purée.

For more recipes check out the "Sunday Morning" 2023 "Food Issue" recipe index!

Butternut Squash Purée

From Aniello Turco

Ingredients:

½ cup high quality olive oil

1 cup shallots, julienne style

3 cups of butternut squash, peeled and cubed

Salt to taste

1 cup white wine

1 cup of heavy cream

Saffron to taste

Butternut Squash Purée, from chef Aniello Turco. Roman Feeser/CBS News

Instructions:

Warm olive oil in a medium saucepan. When olive oil is warm, add shallots and cook until translucent. Add squash and salt to taste. Pour in white wine. When wine is reduced by half, add heavy cream. Simmer at low heat for 15-20 minutes. When squash is soft, put in a blender to blend into smooth purée. Add pinch of saffron to blender to add aroma.



