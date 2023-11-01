New Walmart Black Friday 2023 deals arrive today: Save on PS5, Apple AirPods, Roku TVs and more
Holiday savings season has kicked off early this year at Walmart with the retailer's Black Friday 2023 sale. The latest wave of the sale starts online today, and the deals are hot.
Walmart's current sale features enticing deals and limited-time offers across various categories including tech, home goods, vacuums, toys, fashion, tires and more. Read on for more about Walmart's Black Friday deals, including our top Christmas gift picks you can still shop and info on Walmart's Cyber Monday shopping event. Or tap the button below to see everything that's on sale at Walmart's big sale today.
Walmart+ members get early access to today's Black Friday deals
Walmart's current Black Friday sale is the second event in a wave of coming Walmart deals this November. It officially begins on Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) for all shoppers. Walmart+ members can shop the deals three hours early, starting at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT).
Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), gas discounts, access to Paramount+ and prescription drug discounts. You can also arrange for returns to be picked up from your home.
Walmart+ costs $98 per year, or $7.95 per month. Tap the button below to sign up for Walmart+ and get access to all these Black Friday deals now.
The best deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale today
Explore our selection of the top Walmart Black Friday deals that you can shop this week. Again, the sale starts at 3 p.m. ET for all shoppers, and at 12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members.
Pro tip: Our readers are especially loving this $9 Rubbermaid food storage deal and this The Pioneer Woman jumbo cooker.
Best tech deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation), $169 (reduced from $249)
- Apple Watch SE (40 mm), $179 (reduced from $249)
- Apple Watch SE (44 mm), $209 (reduced from $279)
- Beats Studio3 noise cancelling headphones, $99 (reduced from $350)
- 15.6" HP laptop, $179 (reduced from $249)
- 43" Onn FHD Roku smart TV, $98
- Apple Watch 9 (41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)
- Apple Watch 9 (45mm), $379 (reduced from $479)
- 55" Samsung TU690T Crystal UHD 4K smart TV, $298 (reduced from $348)
- 65" Samsung TU690T Crystal UHD 4K smart TV, $398
- PlayStation 5 console with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, $499 (reduced from $559)
- Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console with two wireless controllers, $290 (reduced from $370)
- Lenovo Ideapad 15.6" FHD gaming laptop, $490 (reduced from $570)
Best home deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:
- The Pioneer Woman Prairie Signature 4-quart cast iron pan, $18
- Gourmia all-in-one 14-quart air fryer, $ 50 (reduced from $99)
- Thyme and Table 32-piece cookware and bakeware set, $89
- Shark IQ 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop. $188
- Rubbermaid 28-piece food storage container set, $9
- The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 20-piece blue bake and prep set, $20
- Keurig K-Express Essentials single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $59)
- eufy Clean L50 robot vacuum with cleaning station, $198 (reduced from $499)
- Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum cleaner with Clean Sense IQ, $198 (reduced from $399)
- Kalorik Max 26-quart air fryer, $89 (reduced from $189)
Related content from CBS Essentials
for more features.