Trump administration tracker shows his latest top staff picks for his 2025 term
President-elect Donald Trump has spent the weeks since his 2024 election victory rolling out names of his picks for top White House staff positions, ambassadors and department heads to fill his incoming administration. In addition to his Cabinet members, many of these appointees will play key roles in shaping the policies of Trump's second term and pursuing his goals on issues ranging from health care to immigration to tariffs and more.
Here is a look at who Trump has chosen and the latest on his transition:
Deputy secretary of state for management and resources: Michael J. Rigas
Trump on Dec. 11 tapped Michael J. Rigas as deputy secretary of state for management and resources.
"Michael will bring accountability to the State Department as he did Government wide, when he served in my First Term as the Deputy and Acting Director of the Office of Personnel Management, and the Acting Deputy Director for Management at the Office of Management and Budget," Trump wrote.
Ambassador to Colombia: Daniel J. Newlin
Trump on Dec. 11 announced he will nominate Daniel Newlin to serve as ambassador to Colombia.
"A highly accomplished business executive, entrepreneur, and former Sheriff's Detective, Dan boasts an impressive 28-year career with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, Florida," Trump said.
Newlin is also the founder of the Florida-based Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys.
"With his Law Enforcement expertise enabling him to navigate complex international issues, and his business insights fostering economic partnerships, Newlin stands as a powerful advocate for U.S. interests, and a Champion for strengthening ties, and making a difference in the World," Trump said. "Dan will do a great job!"
Ambassador to Argentina: Peter Lamelas
Trump announced he plans to nominate Peter Lamelas for the role of ambassador to Argentina on Dec. 11. Lamelas is the founder and former CEO of MD Now Urgent Care, which has multiple locations in Florida.
"I previously appointed him to serve on the Department of Justice's Medal of Valor Review Board, which honors the courage of our Nation's incredible first responders," Trump wrote on social media. "He has served on the Florida Board of Medicine, and as a Town Commissioner in Manalapan, Florida."
Director of Voice of America: Kari Lake
Trump has tapped former longtime television news anchor Kari Lake, who lost her bid to become one of Arizona's senators in 2024 and the state governor in 2022, to serve as director of the U.S.-run broadcaster Voice of America. Trump in his announcement also noted he would soon announce who will head the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees Voice of America.
Following Trump's announcement, Lake wrote on social media that she was "honored" to be selected.
"Under my leadership, the VOA will excel in its mission: chronicling America's achievements worldwide," Lake said.
Ambassador to the Organization of American States: Leandro Rizzuto
Trump announced on Dec. 11 that he has selected Leandro Rizzuto Jr. for the role of ambassador to the Organization of American States. Rizzuto Jr. is the son of Leandro Rizzuto, the founder of Conair, where Rizzuto Jr. also spent his career.
Rizzuto Jr. previously served as principal officer at the U.S. Consul General to Bermuda toward the end of Trump's first term. Trump had initially nominated Rizzuto Jr. for the role of ambassador to Barbados in 2018, but the Senate voted not to confirm him.
"Lee will be fantastic as our next Ambassador to the OAS!" Trump wrote on social media.
U.S. ambassador to Mexico: Ronald Johnson
Trump on Dec. 10 announced he is tapping former U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador Ronald Johnson as his next ambassador to Mexico.
Johnson, an Army veteran and career civil servant, served as ambassador to El Salvador during Trump's first term.
"Ron will work closely with our great Secretary of State Nominee, Marco Rubio, to promote our Nation's security and prosperity through strong America First Foreign Policies," Trump said in post to Truth Social.
Johnson served in the U.S. Army from 1984 to 1998, retiring as a colonel. He then joined the CIA, where he held various roles, including as CIA science and technology liaison to the U.S. Special Operations Command.
Trump's pick comes after he threatened last month to institute a 25% tariff on all imported Mexican and Canadian goods when he takes office in January in response to drug trafficking and the border crisis.
The declaration prompted a call between Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who also suggested that Mexico could retaliate if he follows through with his threat.
Possible pick for U.S. ambassador to Italy: Tilman Fertitta
Billionaire Tilman Fertitta, CEO of hospitality group Landry's, Inc. and the owner of the NBA's Houston Rockets, is Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador to Italy, people familiar with the decision told CBS News on Dec. 10.
Transition officials declined to comment.
Fertitta, a friend of Trump's and longtime GOP donor, leads Landry's Inc., a Texas-based corporation with hotels, restaurants and casinos.
Fertitta, who starred in a reality TV show on CNBC called "Billion Dollar Buyer," owns more than 600 properties in 36 states and in over 15 countries, according the company's website, including the iconic Golden Nugget Casino, Morton's The Steakhouse, the Palm Restaurant and Joe's Crab Shack.
Fertitta joined Trump and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for a Starship rocket launch in Texas in November.
In Trump's first administration, Lewis Eisenberg served as his ambassador to Italy.
U.S. ambassador to Greece: Kimberly Guilfoyle
Trump has chosen former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle to be U.S. ambassador to Greece, the president-elect announced on Dec. 10.
The 55-year-old Guilfoyle dated Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., and served as a fundraiser during his presidential campaign. She appeared on stage with Trump and his family on election night, and also delivered an address at the Republican National Convention in July.
"Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation," Trump said in a post to Truth Social.
Guilfoyle served as a prosecutor in California early in her career. She is divorced from Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
"I'm honored to accept President Trump's nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate," she wrote in her own social media post.
—Jennifer Jacobs and Fin Gómez
Federal Trade Commission chair: Andrew Ferguson
Trump announced Dec. 10 that he has selected Andrew Ferguson as his pick to lead the Federal Trade Commission.
Since April, Ferguson has served as one of the five commissioners of the FTC. If confirmed by the Senate, he would replace current Democratic chair Lina Khan.
Prior to serving as an FTC commissioner, he was solicitor general of the Commonwealth of Virginia. He was also previously chief counsel to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.
"Andrew has a proven record of standing up to Big Tech censorship, and protecting Freedom of Speech in our Great Country," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post announcing the pick.
The FTC is tasked with enforcing antitrust and consumer protection laws.
Trump's selection comes on the same day that a federal judge in Oregon temporarily blocked Kroger's $24.6 billion acquisition of rival grocery chain Albertsons in response to a lawsuit filed by the FTC and eight state attorneys general and the District of Columbia against the deal, arguing that it would hamper competition, raise prices and hurt workers.
U.S. ambassador to Turkey: Tom Barrack
Trump announced on Truth Social on Dec. 10 that confidant and top donor Tom Barrack as his pick to serve as ambassador to Turkey. Barrack, 77, is a billionaire investor who was an adviser to Trump during his first term and also served as the chair of his 2016 Inaugural Committee. In 2022, Barrack was accused of using his connections to the Trump administration to try to sway U.S. foreign policy for a client, the United Arab Emirates, but a New York jury found him not guilty of all charges.
Counselor to the president: Alina Habba
Trump on Dec. 8 announced Alina Habba, a lawyer who has represented the president-elect in numerous legal proceedings over the past few years, would serve as counselor to the president.
"She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve - standing with me through numerous 'trials,' battles, and countless days in Court," Trump said in a statement.
State Department director of policy planning: Michael Anton
Trump on Dec. 8 said he will tap Michael Anton for State Department director of policy planning. Anton was a member of the National Security Council during Trump's first term.
Counselor of the Department of State: Michael Needham
Trump announced on Dec. 8 that he is chosen Michael Needham to serve as counselor of the Department of State. Needham previously served as chief of staff for Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump's pick to lead the State Department.
"He has been on the front lines of the fight for the Forgotten Men and Women of America for nearly two decades, and will do a great job at State," Trump wrote on social media announcing the pick.
Deputy Secretary of State: Christopher Landau
Trump said on Dec. 8 that he will nominate Christopher Landau for deputy secretary of state. Landau was the United States ambassador to Mexico during Trmp's first term.
"He is also one of our Country's great lawyers, and clerked for both Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas on the United States Supreme Court,' Trump said on social media.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner: Rodney Scott
On Dec. 5, Trump announced Rodney Scott as his pick to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Scott served as chief of U.S. Border Patrol beginning in 2020, during Trump's first term, and briefly after President Biden took office. He began his career with the agency in 1992.
"Rodney served nearly three decades in the Border Patrol, building vast experience and knowledge in Law Enforcement and Border Security," Trump said in social media post.
Scott was a vocal critical of the Biden administration's policies at the U.S.-Mexico border. If confirmed by the Senate, he would replace the current commissioner, Troy Miller.
Last month, Trump said that immediately after taking office he would impose 25% tariffs on products from both Mexico and Canada until the two countries stop the flow of drugs and migrants across the border to his liking.
CBP is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It has about 60,000 employees and is tasked with counterterrorism, combatting transnational crime, securing the border, and facilitating trade and travel.
U.S. ambassador to China: David Perdue
Trump announced Dec. 5 that he has picked former Sen. David Perdue of Georgia as his U.S. ambassador to China.
In a Truth Social post, Trump said Perdue "brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China."
Perdue, a wealthy businessman and close Trump ally, served in the Senate from 2015 until 2021, when he lost his bid for reelection to Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in a runoff. He also ran an unsuccessful gubernatorial race in the 2022 Republican primary in an effort to unseat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
Last month, Trump said he planned to an additional 10% tariff on all imports from China as soon as he takes office, along with 25% tariffs on good from Canada and Mexico. Economics have warned such actions could cause inflation to spike and trigger a trade war.
"Crypto czar": David Sacks
Trump announced on Dec. 5 that he is selecting venture capitalist David Sacks to be his so-called "White House A.I. & Crypto Czar."
In a post to his Truth Social platform, Trump said that Sacks "will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness."
It's unclear exactly what Sacks' role will consist of. The move comes one day after Trump selected Paul Atkins as his pick to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission. Atkins has been a major proponent of cryptocurrency. On the same day that Atkins was named, the price of Bitcoin surpassed the $100,000 mark for the first time ever, a major milestone for the industry.
Sacks, who was a key figure in developing Paypal, served as its COO and later founded the social networking service Yammer. He was also an angel investor in major companies like SpaceX, Uber and Palantir.
A past supporter of Democrat Hillary Clinton, Sacks supported Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance in the last election cycle and was an early adopter of the Trump tech money machine, urging others in Silicon Valley to give to Trump.
He also spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July.
Acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement: Caleb Vitello
Trump announced Dec. 5 that he has tapped Caleb Vitello as his acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Vitello is currently assistant director of ICE's Office of Firearms and Tactical Programs. He previously served as director of interior enforcement in the White House National Security Council in Trump's first term.
ICE, first created in 2003, has more than 20,000 employees and an annual budget of about $8 billion. It is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and is primarily tasked with immigration enforcement and combatting transnational crime and terrorism. Among its edicts is arresting undocumented immigrants.
Social Security Administration commissioner: Frank Bisignano
Trump on Dec. 4 announced he will nominate Frank Bisignano to head the Social Security Administration. Bisignano is currently the president and CEO of Fiserv, a financial technology and payment company.
"Frank is a business leader, with a tremendous track record of transforming large corporations," Trump wrote on social media. "He will be responsible to deliver on the Agency's commitment to the American People for generations to come!"
Administrator of the Small Business Administration: Kelly Loeffler
Trump on Dec. 4 announced he is selecting former Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia to lead the Small Business Administration.
Loeffler served in the Senate briefly between 2020 and 2021. She was appointed to the post following the resignation of former Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson, but lost a bid for a full term about a year later to current Sen. Raphael Warnock in a runoff election.
In a post to his Truth Social platform, Trump said "Kelly will bring her experience in business and Washington to reduce red tape, and unleash opportunity for our Small Businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive. She will focus on ensuring that SBA is accountable to Taxpayers by cracking down on waste, fraud, and regulatory overreach."
Loeffler, a Trump loyalist, supported efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. She co-owned the WNBA team the Atlanta Dream, but sold the franchise in 2021 after she received backlash over being publicly critical of the league for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
She was also briefly investigated by the Senate Ethics Committee over allegations of insider trading before the pandemic, but that investigation was dropped.
Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission: Paul Atkins
Trump announced Dec. 4 that he has chosen Paul Atkins as his pick to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Atkins, a cryptocurrency proponent, was an SEC commissioner from 2002 to 2008, appointed by then President George W. Bush. He is currently the CEO of Patomak Global Partners.
In his announcement on Truth Social, Trump called Atkins "a proven leader for common sense regulations" who "believes in the promise of robust, innovative capital markets that are responsive to the needs of investors" and "that provide capital to make our economy the best in the world."
If confirmed by the Senate, he would replace current SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who has been aggressive in his oversight of the crypto industry.
During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to fire Gensler, who has since said he will step down from the post on Jan. 20, despite having a five-year term that runs through 2026.
Chad Chronister withdraws from consideration for Drug Enforcement Administration administrator
Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister announced on social media Dec. 3 that he was withdrawing from consideration to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration after Trump tapped him to run the agency on Nov. 30.
Chronister has been sheriff of Florida's Hillsborough County since 2017. Hillsborough County includes much of the Tampa Bay area. He has been with the department for 32 years.
The DEA, which is part of the Justice Department, has approximately 10,000 employees and is tasked with enforcing America's drug laws. Among its major edicts has been addressing the opioid crisis.
U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom: Warren Stephens
Trump announced on Dec. 2 that he would nominate Republican donor Warren Stephens as the next ambassador to the United Kingdom. Trump called Stephens, who is the CEO of investment bank Stephens Inc., "one of the most successful businessmen" in the U.S. and said he "has always dreamed of serving the United States full time."
Middle East adviser: Massad Boulos
Trump announced on Dec. 1 that he selected businessman Massad Boulos to be a senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Trump described Boulos, who is the father of Tiffany Trump's husband, as a "dealmaker."
FBI director: Kash Patel
Trump announced on Nov. 30 that he plans to name Kash Patel as his director of the FBI.
Current FBI Director Chris Wray would have to voluntarily vacate the position or be fired by Trump if he is to be replaced before his term ends in 2027.
One source previously told CBS News the Trump team was aware of the complexities involved in ousting Wray.
Patel served in intelligence and defense roles in Trump's first term, including chief of staff to the secretary of defense.
In a post to his Truth Social platform, Trump called Patel "a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People."
The 44-year-old Patel served in intelligence and defense roles in Trump's first term, including chief of staff to the secretary of defense. He was also designated by Trump to be a representative to the National Archives and Records Administration and testified before a federal grand jury in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.
He is an attorney and staunch Trump loyalist who rose to prominence as an aide to former Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California, fighting the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The University College London graduate served on Trump's National Security Council, then as a senior adviser to acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, and later as chief of staff to acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.
Patel published a 2023 book titled "Government Gangsters," which received praise from Trump and in which Patel writes that the "FBI has become so thoroughly compromised that it will remain a threat to the people unless drastic measures are taken."
"This is the roadmap to end the Deep State's reign," Trump said on Truth Social about the book in September 2023.
—Libby Cathey, Jake Rosen, Fin Gómez and Ed O'Keefe
U.S. ambassador to France: Charles Kushner
Trump announced on Nov. 30 that he has picked real estate developer Charles Kushner, father of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to be his ambassador to France.
The 70-year-old Charles Kushner was pardoned by Trump in his first term for a 2005 federal conviction on 18 counts of assisting in the filing of false tax returns, retaliating against a cooperating witness and making false statements to the FEC, for which Kushner was sentenced to two years in prison. That case was prosecuted by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
Jared Kushner served as a senior adviser to Trump during his first term. He is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka.
In a post to Truth Social announcing the decision, Trump called Kushner a "tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests."
Special envoy for Ukraine and Russia: Retired Gen. Keith Kellogg
Trump announced retired Gen. Keith Kellogg as the envoy for Ukraine and Russia in a Nov. 27 post on social media, writing that he "has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration."
Kellogg served as chief of staff to the National Security Council and national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence during Trump's first term in office. He will assume the role as assistant to the president and special envoy for Ukraine and Russia as it nears the three-year mark of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Deputy secretary of Health and Human Services: Jim O'Neill
Trump said he plans to nominate Jim O'Neill for the role of deputy secretary of Health and Human Services. O'Neill had several positions within HHS, including principal associate deputy secretary in the George W. Bush administration. He also served as CEO of the Thiel Foundation from 2009 to 2012.
"Jim and RFK Jr. will fight in unison to ensure every American, and especially our most precious resource, our children, will live long and healthy lives and, Make America Great and Healthy Again!" Trump said Nov. 26.
U.S. Trade Representative: Jamieson Greer
Trump announced Nov. 26 he has selected Jamieson Greer to serve as U.S. trade representative. Grier, a trade lawyer, would be a primary part of Trump's plans to enact sweeping tariffs if confirmed. Trump noted in his announcement that Greer "played a key role during my First Term in imposing Tariffs on China" when he served under then-U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
Director of the National Institutes of Health: Jay Bhattacharya
Trump announced Nov. 26 that he has selected Jay Bhattacharya to serve as director of the National Institutes of Health. The president-elect said Bhattacharya will "work in cooperation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.," Trump's pick for HHS secretary, "to direct the Nation's Medical Research, and to make important discoveries that will improve Health, and save lives."
Bhattacharya currently serves as director of Stanford's Center for Demography and Economics of Health and Aging. He was one of the authors of the Great Barrington Declaration, an open letter that opposed widespread COVID-19 lockdowns before a vaccine was available, and advocated for generally healthy people to resume life as usual to develop herd immunity while "better protecting those who are at highest risk."
"Together, Jay and RFK Jr. will restore the NIH to a Gold Standard of Medical Research as they examine the underlying causes of, and solutions to, America's biggest Health challenges, including our Crisis of Chronic Illness and Disease," Trump said.
Secretary of the Navy: John Phelan
The president-elect has selected businessman John Phelan to serve as secretary of the Navy. Phelan is the cofounder and chairman of the Palm Beach, Florida, based investment firm Rugger Management and the cofounder of MSD Capital, the private investment firm for Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell.
Phelan did not serve in the military.
"His incredible knowledge and experience will elevate the lives of the brave Americans who serve our Nation," Trump said in his announcement on Nov. 26. "John will deliver real results for our Navy and our Country. I look forward to working with him."
Director of the Domestic Policy Council: Vince Haley
Trump on Nov. 26 announced Vince Haley will serve as director of his Domestic Policy Council. Haley was director of policy and speechwriting for the president-elect's 2024 campaign. He was also a key figure in the speechwriting department during Trump's first term.
Secretary of agriculture: Brooke Rollins
Brooke Rollins has been selected to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Trump announced on Nov. 23.
Rollins was part of Trump's first administration as director of the Domestic Policy Council. She currently serves as president of the America First Policy Institute, a right-leaning think tank.
"Brooke's commitment to support the American farmer, defense of American food self-sufficiency, and the restoration of agriculture-dependent American small towns is second to none," Trump said in his statement.
Secretary of the Treasury: Scott Bessent
On Nov. 22, Trump announced that he would nominate hedge fund CEO Scott Bessent to be Treasury secretary.
Bessent, 62, is the founder of Connecticut-based hedge fund Key Square Group, and had been making a full-court press for the post to Trump, according to a source deeply involved in transition planning.
In a statement, Trump said he was "most pleased to nominate" Bessent, describing him as "widely respected as one of the world's foremost international investors and geopolitical and economic Strategists."
Bessent, like Trump, advocates tariffs, viewing them as a way to raise revenue and protect American industries.
He previously worked for billionaire investor George Soros, a prominent donor to liberal causes, for nearly a decade in the 1990s, and at one point was the executive director of Soros' hedge fund.
Bessent is also openly gay, and he and his husband, former New York City prosecutor John Freeman, have two children. If confirmed, Bessent would be the first Senate-confirmed gay Cabinet member of a Republican administration. A native of South Carolina, Bessent is a graduate of Yale University.
Labor secretary: Lori Chavez-DeRemer
Trump announced he will nominate Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon, a first-term Republican, to head the Department of Labor.
She lost her recent reelection bid to Democratic challenger Janelle Bynum in Oregon's 5th Congressional District race.
"Lori has worked tirelessly with both Business and Labor to build America's workforce, and support the hardworking men and women of America," Trump said in a statement announcing his choice on Nov. 22.
Teamsters head Sean O'Brien posted a statement thanking Trump for "putting American workers first" with the choice.
Surgeon general: Dr. Janette Nesheiwat
On Nov. 22, Trump announced he will name Dr. Janette Nesheiwat to be the nation's next surgeon general.
Neshiwat is a double board-certified medical doctor practicing in New York, where she is currently medical director at the CityMD chain of urgent care centers. She is also a Fox News medical contributor.
In a statement, Trump praised her as "a fierce advocate and strong communicator for preventive medicine and public health."
He noted, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked on the front lines in New York City treating thousands of Americans and helped patients in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's Historic Operation Warp Speed that saved hundreds of millions of lives."
Food and Drug Administration commissioner: Marty Makary
Dr. Marty Makary has been nominated to serve as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Trump announced on Nov. 22.
Makary is a surgeon at Johns Hopkins and professor at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.
Markary has also long been an ally of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's selection for secretary of Health and Human Services, and well liked in so-called "health freedom" circles.
The FDA is an agency within the HHS, and Trump in his statement said that Makary will "work under the leadership of Robert F. Kennedy Jr."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Makary appeared to promote ideas that were against those of mainstream medicine, suggesting "natural immunity" lessened people's need for the vaccine. He also argued many children did not need to be vaccinated against the disease.
Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development: Scott Turner
Scott Turner, a former NFL player, was picked by Trump on Nov. 22 to be his secretary for the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Turner was part of Trump's first administration as executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council. Turner is also the highest ranking Black person selected to Trump's administration so far, according to the Associated Press.
Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Dave Weldon
Trump has chosen former Rep. Dave Weldon, who is also a Florida physician, to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Weldon, who served in Congress for 14 years, was first elected in 1994. He has also been a physician for 40 years, Trump noted. In 2012, four years after he left the House, Weldon ran for Senate, but lost in the GOP primary.
Weldon is a Christian conservative who was also involved in the 2005 fight over whether to remove the feeding tube that was keeping alive Terri Schiavo, a brain-damaged woman whose husband has been given permission by a state court to allow her to die. Weldon introduced legislation to force review of the case by the federal government.
Weldon believed that Schiavo was not in a vegetative state. While he was in Congress, he served on the House Oversight Committee, the Labor/HHS Appropriations Subcommittee, and worked on budget issues involving the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC.
Trump, in announcing Weldon's appointment, said he would "prioritize Transparency, Competence, and High Standards at CDC."
Office of Management and Budget director: Russ Vought
Trump said Nov. 22 he will name Russ Vought as OMB director. Vought served in this role in the latter part of the first Trump administration.
Vought was involved in writing the conservative Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, which contains a detailed blueprint for the next Republican president to usher in a sweeping overhaul of the executive branch.
He was also the policy director for the 2024 Republican National Committee's platform committee, which adopted the GOP platform at July's convention.
Attorney general: Pam Bondi
On Nov. 21, the same day Trump's first pick for the job, former GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida withdrew from consideration as attorney general, the president-elect announced the former attorney general of Florida, Pam Bondi, would be his new nominee.
Bondi served two terms as Florida attorney general and was the first woman to win election to the post in 2010. She was a staunch Trump ally and defended him in his first impeachment trial.
Later, Bondi worked with Linda McMahon and other Trump allies at America First Policy Institute, a right-wing think tank that has been developing and promoting conservative policies since 2021.
Matt Gaetz withdraws from Attorney General consideration
On Nov. 14, Trump made one of his first Cabinet announcements, ally and embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general. The pick was immediately met with backlash, especially since the House Ethics Committee had been investigating Gaetz for alleged illicit drug use and sexual misconduct. Gaetz resigned from Congress shortly afterward and said he did not intend to serve in the new Congress, putting into question if the House Ethics report would ever be released from the public.
But Gaetz's nomination fell apart within a week. On Nov. 21, he withdrew his name from consideration for attorney general, saying "Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1." Trump promptly named former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to replace Gaetz. Gaetz said his resignation from the 119th Congress would stand, and the House Ethics Committee eventually quashed the report's release.
U.S. ambassador to Canada: Pete Hoekstra
Trump announced he has chosen Pete Hoekstra to serve as U.S. ambassador to Canada. Hoekstra, the current chair of the Michigan Republican Party and a former congressman who represented Michigan's 2nd district, also served as U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump's first term.
"He did an outstanding job as United States Ambassador to the Netherlands during our first four years, and I am confident that he will continue to represent our Country well in this new role," Trump wrote on social media on Nov 20.
U.S. ambassador to NATO: Matthew Whitaker
Trump announced he has selected Matthew Whitaker, his former acting U.S. attorney general, to be U.S. ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. He said in a statement that Whitaker would "strengthen relationships with our NATO Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability."
Whitaker, 55, has a legal background, not a foreign policy one. He was appointed U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Iowa by George W. Bush.
Whitaker was Trump's acting attorney general for only a few months, from November 2018 to February 2019.
Education secretary: Linda McMahon
Trump announced he has chosen Linda McMahon run the Department of Education. McMahon, a former wrestling executive, led the Small Business Administration during Trump's first term and is co-chair of his 2024 transition team.
"As Secretary of Education, Linda will fight tirelessly to expand "Choice" to every State in America, and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for their families," Trump said in a statement on Nov. 19. "We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort."
During the campaign, Trump pledged to shut down the department, complaining that the agency's budget is too large and that its staff "in many cases hate our children."
McMahon and her husband, WWE magnate Vince McMahon, have been friends of Trump for over 20 years and are among his biggest donors.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator: Dr. Mehmet Oz
Trump selected Dr. Mehmet Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon who hosted a daytime television show, to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS. The agency falls under the Department of Health and Human Services and oversees Medicare, the federal portion of the Medicaid program, the Children's Health Insurance Program and federal health insurance marketplace.
"America is facing a health care crisis, and there may be no physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to make America healthy again," Trump said in a statement on Nov. 19. "He is an eminent physician, heart surgeon, inventor, and world-class communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades."
The president-elect said Oz will work with Kennedy, if he is confirmed to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, "to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake." He also indicated there may be cuts to CMS, writing that Oz "will also cut waste and fraud within our country's most expensive government agency, which is a third of our nation's healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire national budget."
Oz was defeated by Democrat John Fetterman in the 2022 Senate race in Pennsylvania after receiving Trump's endorsement.
Secretary of Commerce: Howard Lutnick
Trump announced on Nov. 19 his intent to nominate billionaire Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary. The president-elect said Lutnick "will lead our tariff and trade agenda" and oversee the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, has served as co-chair for the Trump transition and has been a major donor to his campaign.
Citing his role with the transition, Trump said Lutnick "has created the most sophisticated process and system to assist us in creating the greatest administration America has ever seen."
Transportation secretary: Sean Duffy
Trump said Nov. 18 he will nominate former congressman Sean Duffy as secretary of transportation. Duffy represented Wisconsin's 7th congressional district from 2011 to 2019, serving on the House Financial Services committee, and before that he was district attorney of Ashland County, Wisconsin. After leaving Congress, he joined Fox News as a contributor and now co-hosts a show on Fox Business.
"He will prioritize Excellence, Competence, Competitiveness and Beauty when rebuilding America's highways, tunnels, bridges and airports. He will ensure our ports and dams serve our Economy without compromising our National Security," Trump said in a statement. He also noted that Duffy is married to Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy and is the father of nine children.
FCC Chairman: Brendan Carr
Trump announced on Nov. 17 that he's chosen Brendan Carr, an Elon Musk ally and a critic of big tech, to head the Federal Communications Commission. Trump called Carr a "warrior for Free Speech."
Carr is currently the senior Republican on the FCC, which oversees licenses for television and radio, pricing of home internet and other communications issues in the U.S.
Secretary of Energy: Chris Wright
Trump has selected Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright as his pick to lead the U.S. Department of Energy.
Trump also said in the Nov. 16 statement that Wright will serve on the newly-created National Energy Council, which will be chaired by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Trump's selection for secretary of the Interior.
Trump said in his announcement that the council "will oversee the path to U.S. energy dominance."
Wright has been a vocal advocate of oil and gas development, including fracking, and has said "there is no climate crisis and we are not in the midst of an energy transition either."
White House communications director: Steven Cheung
Steven Cheung was a top spokesman for Trump's presidential campaign, serving as its director of communications. He is returning to the White House after working as director of strategic response during Trump's first term. His title will be assistant to the president and director of communications.
Trump announced Cheung and Gor's selections together, saying in a statement that he is "thrilled to have them join my White House as we, Make America Great Again!"
White House press secretary: Karoline Leavitt
Karoline Leavitt, who was the national press secretary for Trump's presidential campaign, will be White House press secretary. She worked in the White House during Trump's first term as assistant press secretary.
"Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium," Trump said in a statement on Nov. 15.
The 27-year-old previously ran an unsuccessful race for Congress in New Hampshire.
Deputy attorney general: Todd Blanche
Todd Blanche was picked to serve as deputy attorney general, the second-highest position in the Justice Department. Blanche defended Trump during his "hush money" trial in New York City. (Trump was found guilty in the case; he denied wrongdoing and vowed to appeal.)
HHS secretary: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Trump picked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, saying on Nov. 14 he will take on "industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation," and will "Make America Great and Healthy Again!"
Kennedy has a long record of criticizing vaccines, including spreading misleading claims about their safety.
Kennedy has vowed to combat an "epidemic" of chronic diseases and believes that large drug and food companies are to blame for a broad swath of ailments. He has claimed a number of health issues have worsened due to federal inaction, including autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, sleep disorders, infertility rates, diabetes and obesity. He has also urged removing fluoride from drinking water.
Kennedy ran for president as an independent but dropped out of the race in August and endorsed Trump.
Secretary of veterans affairs: Doug Collins
Trump tapped former Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, filling another Cabinet position with a military veteran.
Collins served in Congress from 2013 to 2021 and, as the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, defended Trump during his first impeachment hearing.
"We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform," Trump said in a Nov. 14 statement announcing the pick.
Secretary of the Interior: Doug Burgum
Speaking Nov. 14 at Mar-a-Lago during a gala hosted by the right-leaning think tank the America First Policy Institute, Trump said he planned to formally nominate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum as Interior secretary.
"Actually, he's gonna head the Department of the Interior, and he's gonna be fantastic," Trump told the crowd. Burgum was also in attendance.
Burgum ran against Trump for the Republican nomination before dropping out in December and endorsing Trump the following month. He was also at one point on a shortlist to be Trump's running mate.
When asked by reporters ahead of the gala about the possibility of joining the Trump administration, Burgum responded, "There's been a lot of discussions about a lot of different things. And...like I said...nothing's true till you read it on Truth Social."
Trump made the announcement official in a statement on Nov. 15 and said Burgum would also lead "the newly formed, and very important, National Energy Council." Trump said the council would include all the departments and agencies involved in "the permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, transportation of ALL forms of American Energy."
Director of national intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard
Trump announced that he has selected former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to serve as his director of national intelligence.
"For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our country and the freedoms of all Americans," he said in a statement on Nov. 13.
Gabbard served in the Army National Guard and represented Hawaii in the House from 2013 to 2021 before becoming an independent in 2022. In his statement, Trump said she "is now a proud Republican!" Gabbard ran for president in the Democratic primaries in 2020.
Gabbard does not have experience in the field of intelligence and opposes U.S. intervention in the war in Ukraine. Her views on Russia and her 2017 meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad have drawn controversy.
Presidential Personnel Office: Sergio Gor
Sergio Gor, the co-founder and head of Donald Trump Jr.'s publishing company, Winning Team Publishing, will serve in the key role of heading the Presidential Personnel Office in the new Trump administration, the president-elect announced.
Gor also ran the pro-Trump super PAC Right for America, which was funded in part by billionaire Ike Perlmutter and raised approximately $80 million to help Trump's 2024 bid for the White House.
The director of the PPO vets thousands of appointees in the administration. The office was previously headed by John McEntee during the end of the first Trump administration.
—Fin Gómez and Jake Rosen
Assistants to the president and deputy chiefs of staff
Trump announced four top advisers — Dan Scavino, Stephen Miller, James Blair and Taylor Budowich — who worked on his presidential campaign will join him in the White House as members of his senior staff. They will all serve as assistants to the president and deputy chiefs of staff overseeing specific areas.
"Dan, Stephen, James, and Taylor were 'best in class' advisors on my winning campaign, and I know they will honorably serve the American people in the White House," Trump said on Nov. 13. "They will continue to work hard to Make America Great Again in their respective new roles."
Scavino will serve as deputy chief of staff and is described by Trump as one of his "longest serving and most trusted aides." He served as deputy chief of staff for communications and director of social media during Trump's first term.
Miller, who also worked in the White House for Trump during his first four years in office, will return as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. Miller advised the president-elect in his first term and crafted the administration's stringent immigration policies.
Blair will serve as deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs. He was the political director for Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee, overseeing a portfolio of political operations and programs in that role, the president-elect said.
Budowich was tapped as deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel. He worked in a senior role for Trump's Save America PAC and was CEO of the super PAC MAGA Inc.
Secretary of state: Marco Rubio
Trump said Nov. 13 he intends to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida to be secretary of state. The selection marks some distance from when Trump and the Florida senator were rivals in the 2016 Republican primaries.
Rubio, 53, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, is a China hawk with extensive foreign policy experience.
Defense secretary: Pete Hegseth
Trump also announced on Nov. 12 that he will nominate former Fox News host Pete Hegseth to head the Department of Defense.
"Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down," the president-elect said in a statement.
Trump praised Hegseth's military record as an Army combat veteran who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay.
Hegseth, 44, was a co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekends" and author of the book "The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free," which rails against what he calls the "warped, woke, and caustic policies of our current military."
Secretary of Homeland Security: Kristi Noem
Trump confirmed in a statement on Nov. 12 that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is his pick to run DHS, praising her as "very strong on Border Security."
Noem, who was elected governor in 2018 after serving eight years in the House, endorsed Trump's reelection bid in 2023 and joined him at a number of campaign rallies. She had been considered a potential pick for vice president earlier in the campaign.
Noem sparked controversy earlier this year when her new book, "No Going Back," falsely claimed she had met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and revealed that she shot and killed her 14-month-old dog Cricket after failures at training.
CIA director: John Ratcliffe
Former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, who served as Director of National Intelligence in Trump's first term, is the pick for CIA director.
The president-elect announced the appointment in a social media post on Nov. 12, praising Ratcliffe for investigating Hunter Biden and the FBI's use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.
"John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public," Trump wrote on Truth Social. And noting Ratcliffe's role in his first administration, Trump said. "I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation's highest Intelligence positions."
U.S. ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee
The president-elect has selected Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, to serve as his U.S. ambassador to Israel. The post requires Senate confirmation.
"Mike has been a great public servant, governor, and leader in faith for many years," Trump said in a statement on Nov. 12. "He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!"
Huckabee served as Arkansas' governor from 1996 to 2007 and unsuccessfully sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and 2016. After leaving office, he hosted a show on Fox News and a radio program.
Department of Government Efficiency: Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy
On Nov. 12, Trump announced he is naming billionaire ally Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a former GOP primary rival, to lead a newly created Department of Government Efficiency — nicknamed DOGE, which is also the name of a cryptocurrency Musk has promoted.
"I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency ("DOGE"). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies," Trump said in a statement, adding a quote from Musk, who said: "This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!"
Trump's statement indicated their roles may not be formally part of the government but would "provide advice and guidance from outside." He said their work "will conclude no later than July 4, 2026."
U.N. ambassador: Elise Stefanik
Trump offered the job of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to Rep. Elise Stefanik.
Stefanik, who represents a district in upstate New York, is a vocal and staunch Trump ally and the No. 4 House Republican as chair of the House Republican Conference.
"I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said in a statement on Nov. 11.
Stefanik withdrew from the race to be conference chair, confirming in a letter to her GOP colleagues she had spoken with Trump and "shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination."
The role of U.N. ambassador requires Senate confirmation.
National security adviser: Michael Waltz
Rep. Michael Waltz, a Florida Republican, was named national security adviser. Trump praised his military record and expertise on China, Russia, Iran and global terrorism.
"Mike has been a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda, and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of Peace through Strength!" the president-elect said in a statement on Nov. 11.
Waltz, a Green Beret veteran who served multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa, was elected to Congress in 2018, replacing Ron DeSantis who had been elected Florida's governor.
Waltz, a China hawk, serves on the House China Task Force that aims to develop solutions to address the Chinese Communist Party's influence. He has also been skeptical of giving more aid to Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion.
EPA administrator: Lee Zeldin
Trump announced Nov. 11 that he will nominate former New York Republican congressman Lee Zeldin to head the Environmental Protection Agency.
"Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies. He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards," Trump said in a statement.
Zeldin wrote, "It is an honor to join President Trump's Cabinet as EPA Administrator."
Zeldin represented New York's 1st Congressional District, on Long Island, from 2015 to 2023, and he ran for governor in 2022 but was defeated by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
"Border czar": Tom Homan
Trump announced on Nov. 10 that Tom Homan will serve as "border czar" in his incoming administration. Homan was the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the first Trump administration.
"I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders," the president-elect wrote on his Truth Social site.
In addition to overseeing the southern and northern borders and "maritime, and aviation security," Trump said Homan "will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin" — a major theme of Trump's campaign.
This role does not require Senate confirmation.
Homan was recently interviewed by 60 Minutes' Cecilia Vega before the election. During the conversation, he said Trump's plan for mass deportation would be implemented.
"I hear a lot of people say, you know, the talk of a mass deportation is racist. It's— it's— it's threatening to the immigrant community. It's not threatening to the immigrant community," Homan said. "It should be threatening to the illegal immigrant community. But on the heels of [a] historic illegal immigration crisis. That has to be done."
White House chief of staff: Susie Wiles
Within a day of winning the election, Trump announced his campaign co-chair Susie Wiles would be his chief of staff. Wiles, an experienced Florida-based political operative based, will be the first woman in U.S. history to fill the role. Chief of staff isn't a Senate-confirmed position, but it's a prestigious position often considered to be part of the Cabinet.