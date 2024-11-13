Trump taps former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to be director of national intelligence

What to know about Trump's latest Cabinet picks

Washington — President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he has selected former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to serve as his director of national intelligence.

"For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our country and the freedoms of all Americans," Trump said in a statement announcing Gabbard as his pick. "As a former candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, she has broad support in both parties — she is now a proud Republican!"

The president-elect said Gabbard "will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our intelligence community, championing our constitutional rights, and securing peace through strength."

The position requires Senate confirmation. Gabbard represented Hawaii in the U.S. House from 2013 to 2021 and ran for president in the Democratic primaries in 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated.