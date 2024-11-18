Trump taps Musk-allied big tech critic Brendan Carr to head FCC

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Republican Brendan Carr, an Elon Musk-backed critic of big tech, to lead the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), calling Carr a "warrior for Free Speech" in a statement on Sunday.

Carr has "fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans' Freedoms" and will "end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America's Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America," Trump said in the statement.

Carr said on Musk's social platform X that he was "humbled and honored" to take on the role of FCC chairman.

"We must dismantle the censorship cartel and restore free speech rights for everyday Americans," he wrote in another post Sunday.

Brendan Carr, a Federal Communications Commission commissioner, in June 2020. Alex Wong / AP

It is a phrase he has used repeatedly, posting on Friday: "Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft & others have played central roles in the censorship cartel," adding that it "must be dismantled."

Carr was already the senior Republican on the FCC, an independent agency that regulates licenses for television and radio, pricing of home internet, and other communications issues in the United States.

The five-person commission will have a 3-2 Democratic majority until next year, when Trump will get to appoint a new member, The Associated Press points out, adding that Carr has also been the commission's general counsel and was confirmed unanimously by the Senate three times and nominated by both Trump and President Biden to the commission.

Long rumored as a contender for FCC chair, he has built an alliance with billionaire Musk -- Trump's wealthiest backer, whose Starlink satellite internet service could benefit from access to federal cash.

The New York Times reported that Starlink received an $885 million grant in late 2020 from the FCC -- but that the Democrat-led commission later revoked it because the service couldn't prove it would reach enough unconnected rural homes.

Carr "vociferously" opposed the decision, the newspaper reported.

"In my view, it amounted to nothing more than regulatory lawfare against one of the left's top targets: Mr. Musk," he wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion article last month.

Carr has also publicly agreed with the incoming Trump administration's promises to slash regulation and punish television networks for what they say is political bias.

Trump has repeatedly called to strip major broadcasters such as ABC, NBC and CBS of their licenses.

During the 2024 campaign, he singled out CBS, saying its license should be revoked after its flagship news program "60 Minutes" aired an interview with his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris. Trump had declined to sit for a similar interview.

Trump sued CBS News, alleging the network's "deceitful" editing of the 60 Minutes interview of Harris misled the public and unfairly disadvantaged him. In a statement, CBS News called the former president's claims "completely without merit" and said the network intended to vigorously defend against the lawsuit.

Carr also wrote a chapter on the FCC in the controversial Project 2025 document that purported to lay out a vision for a second Trump administration, in which he also called for the regulation of the largest tech companies, such as Meta, Google and Apple.

The FCC needs to bring new urgency to four main goals: reining in big tech, promoting national security, "unleashing" economic prosperity and ensuring FCC accountability, he wrote in the document by the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Carr was a strong foe of the FCC's reinstatement in April of landmark net neutrality rules that were repealed during the first Trump administration, the Reuters news agency notes. The Biden FCC rules were in turn put on hold by a federal appeals court.