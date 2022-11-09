CBS News projects Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeats Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- CBS News has projected that Lt. Governor John Fetterman has defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race.
The race for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat between Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz tightened into a virtual tie in the final weeks of the midterm campaign.
The two were competing for retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey's seat.
