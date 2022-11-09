CBS News projects Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeats Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- CBS News has projected that Lt. Governor John Fetterman has defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race.

CBS News projects Democrat John Fetterman wins the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, defeating Republican opponent Mehmet Oz. The result is a pickup for Democrats in the race for control of the Senate. https://t.co/CaylI1ZBNV pic.twitter.com/w8yx0P5qzp — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 9, 2022

The race for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat between Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz tightened into a virtual tie in the final weeks of the midterm campaign.

The two were competing for retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey's seat.