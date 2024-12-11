President-elect Trump's Cabinet selections court Senate votes Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Defense, met with Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is expected to be a more centrist voice in the next Senate. He is also meeting with moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine Wednesday. Other Trump Cabinet nominees, including Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, Kristi Noem and Tulsi Gabbard, are making rounds on Capitol Hill for Senate support. Meanwhile, Trump announced Kimberly Guilfoyle is his pick to be U.S. ambassador to Greece.