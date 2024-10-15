Trump cuts short his town hall Q&A in favor of songs from rally playlist

Former President Donald Trump's town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, about 20 miles outside Philadelphia, was abruptly cut short on Monday evening after two attendees needed medical attention, and then took an unusual turn after they were taken from the venue.

Trump was fielding questions from voters, with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem moderating, when a man in the crowd apparently fainted about 30 minutes into the session.

"That looks a little bit bad," Trump said as a stretcher was brought into the site.

While the man was being treated, the Q&A stopped, and during the pause, Trump asked his staff backstage to "work quickly" and play "Ave Maria" — one of his favorite songs. The crowd also sang "God Bless America" a capella.

Soon after the man was taken out of the venue, Trump began answering a question on immigration when another medical incident interrupted the town hall.

"Ave Maria" came back on as event staffers made their way to the individual. Trump then requested a different version of "Ave Maria," sung by Luciano Pavarotti, a favorite artist of his.

Trump’s town hall in Oaks, PA, essentially cut short by two people passing out bc of heat so Trump asked his team to play some of his favorite songs while he stood on stage and listened. pic.twitter.com/BQa51zPRRc — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) October 15, 2024

The former president then decided to preempt the remainder of the town hall.

"Let's not do any more questions. Let's just listen to music," Trump said, offering as an explanation for the change in plans, "Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?"

Several songs off of the former president's playlist played for the next 40 minutes, including "It's A Man's Man's Man's World" by James Brown as Trump and Noem stood on stage, and Trump swayed to the music while Noem smiled and clapped.

"An American Trilogy" by Elvis Presley and "Nothing Compares 2 U," by the late Sinead O'Connor — two of his favorite songs — filled the room as Trump and Noem periodically half-danced and listened to the playlist. A panel of supporters that was also standing behind them on stage. O'Connor's estate previously requested that Trump stop playing the song at his campaign events.

The Trump campaign Twitter account said that the former president "turned this town hall into a concert."

"Something very special is happening in Pennsylvania right now at the Trump townhall," Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a post on X. "@realDonaldTrump is unlike any politician in history, and it's great."

Trump departed the stage to "November Rain" by Guns N' Roses and glad-handed with voters who stayed throughout the duration of Trump's playlist as "Memory" from the musical "Cats" played.

Harris' campaign account posted on social media about the town hall that the former president "acted confused when asked if they should end the event and play a walk off song" and showed video from the event. Harris posted on X, "Hope he's okay."

Monday's town hall comes on the heels of Trump's refusal over the weekend to release his medical records after Vice President Kamala Harris released hers. After the town hall, Trump posted on Truth Social about Harris' medical records, writing, "As to her completely desperate request for my Medical Statements, she is dying to see my Cholesterol (which is 180!), I have already provided them, many times, including quite recently, and they were flawless."

Trump is set to return to the campaign trail on Tuesday, with stops in Chicago and the crucial battleground state of Georgia.