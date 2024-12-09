Watch CBS News
Tom Homan, President-elect Trump's border czar, says deportation plan will start in Chicago

By Steffanie Dupree

/ CBS Chicago

Incoming border czar Tom Homan has tough words for Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man President-elect Donald Trump picked as the new border czar appeared in Chicago Monday night—and made a bold promise.

Tom Homan was a guest at a holiday party hosted by the Law and Order PAC and the Northwest Side GOP Club.

Homan said President-elect Trump tapped him to run the biggest deportation operation the country has ever seen—and he said that operation will begin in Chicago right after President-elect Trump is inaugurated for his new term on Jan. 20.

"We're going to start right here in Chicago, Illinois. If your Chicago mayor doesn't want to help, [unintelligible] to step aside," Homan told the crowd. "But if he impedes us—if he knowingly harbors or conceals an illegal alien—I will prosecute him."

Homan made the comments at the event at Biagio Events and Catering, 4242 N. Central Ave. Mayor Brandon Johnson has not issued a comment.

