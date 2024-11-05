Live Senate election results for 2024's high-stakes races
Senate elections live balance of power for 2024
There are 34 Senate seats up for election in 2024, and Democrats are facing strong headwinds as they seek to defend their narrow 51-49 majority. Heading into Election Day, Republicans appeared to have an edge in several races that could determine control of the Senate.
Democrats are facing a particularly difficult map this cycle, fighting to hold seats in two states Trump won in 2020. In another six states, Democratic incumbents are in tight races, while only two Republican-held seats are considered possible pickup opportunities for Democrats.
What's at stake in Senate elections
Control of the Senate is up for grabs as Democrats look to defend their narrow majority, facing serious headwinds with few pickup opportunities — and ample room for the GOP to grow.
Democrats currently have a 51-49 majority in the chamber. But Sen. Joe Manchin's decision to leave Congress all but guaranteed Republicans will flip his seat in deep-red West Virginia, and Republicans have opportunities in several other states that will determine control of the upper chamber.
Republicans last won a majority in the Senate in 2018, before Democrats went on to secure a narrow majority in the two most recent elections. And control of the upper chamber has major implications for the new administration — either bolstering the president's agenda, or serving as a blockade for the opposing party.
11 key Senate races to watch
One-third of the chamber is in play in the 2024 cycle. Some of those 34 seats are considered safe for one party or the other, but a number of races are highly competitive or likely to flip. Control of the Senate will come down to the outcomes in nearly a dozen races.
Read on for more about the 11 key Senate races to watch.
Ohio Senate race: Sherrod Brown vs. Bernie Moreno
Sen. Sherrod Brown — the only Democrat holding statewide office in Ohio — is fighting to hold onto the seat he first won in 2006, as businessman Bernie Moreno, a Trump-backed Republican who has embraced election denialism, makes a play for the seat in what has been among the most expensive races this cycle. The Cook Political Report rates the race as a toss-up.
Read more about the Ohio Senate race here.
Michigan Senate race: Elissa Slotkin vs. Mike Rogers
In Michigan, former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers and Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin are vying for Sen. Debbie Stabenow's long-held seat in the upper chamber as Stabenow prepares to retire. Michigan hasn't elected a Republican to the Senate in three decades, but this year's contest is considered among the most competitive of the cycle, with the Cook Political Report rating the race as a toss-up.
Maryland Senate race: Larry Hogan vs. Angela Alsobrooks
Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat, and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, are facing off in a race that's grown unexpectedly competitive in deep-blue Maryland, as the two look to replace Sen. Ben Cardin. A victory by Hogan would mark the first time a Republican has won a Maryland Senate seat in more than four decades.
Read more about the Maryland Senate race here.
Nevada Senate race: Jacky Rosen vs. Sam Brown
Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen is looking to hold onto her seat in her first reelection bid, facing off against Sam Brown, a businessman and former Army captain. Nevada was home to one of the closest Senate races in the country in 2022, and although Republicans haven't won a Senate race in the Silver State since 2012, they flipped the governor's mansion in the last election, suggesting that this seat could be in play for the GOP.
Read more about the Nevada Senate race here.
Texas Senate race: Ted Cruz vs. Colin Allred
Once considered a long-shot Democratic bid in the red state, Rep. Colin Allred has launched a formidable challenge against Sen. Ted Cruz, who has held the seat since 2013. No Democrat has won a statewide election in Texas since 1994, and the Cook Political Report rates the race as lean-Republican. But Texas remains among Democrats' best pickup opportunities in the upper chamber.
Read more about the Texas Senate race here.
Arizona Senate race: Ruben Gallego vs. Kari Lake
Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego and Republican Kari Lake are duking it out for the seat held by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat-turned-independent who isn't seeking reelection. The Cook Political Report rates the race as leaning toward Democrats, as Gallego, a progressive lawmaker and former Marine, has worked to court voters in the middle, and Lake, who lost a hard-right bid for governor in 2022, has tried to do the same.
Read more about the Arizona Senate race here.
Montana Senate race: Jon Tester vs. Tim Sheehy
Considered among the most endangered Democrats this cycle, Sen. Jon Tester is fighting to keep the Senate seat he's held for nearly two decades against a challenge from businessman and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy. Although Tester has fended off previous challenges as a moderate in deep-red Montana, the state's shifting political dynamics have Republicans feeling optimistic about their pickup opportunity in the Big Sky State.
Read more about the Montana Senate race here.
Pennsylvania Senate race: Bob Casey vs. Dave McCormick
Republican Dave McCormick is working to unseat Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, who's been in the Senate since 2007, in battleground Pennsylvania. McCormick, a combat veteran and former chief executive of a major hedge fund, is facing off against an institution in the Keystone State in Casey. But the race has appeared to tighten in recent weeks, and The Cook Political Report considered the race a toss-up.
Read more about the Pennsylvania Senate race here.
Wisconsin Senate race: Tammy Baldwin vs. Eric Hovde
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is seeking a third term in the Senate, facing a challenge from Republican Eric Hovde in the Badger State. The businessman with deep pockets is one of a number of Republican Senate candidates recruited in part for their ability to fund their own campaigns this cycle. Baldwin has a long history of courting rural voters in the state, previously winning in counties that voted for Trump. The Cook Political Report rates the race as a toss-up.
Read more about the Wisconsin Senate race here.
Nebraska Senate race: Deb Fischer vs. Dan Osborn
A challenge from independent Navy veteran and union leader Dan Osborn has made for a surprisingly competitive race as Republican Sen. Deb Fischer seeks her third term. Osborn has received an onslaught of outside funding, forcing Republicans to redouble their efforts in a race that had been thought to be an easy win for Fischer. The Cook Political Report rates the race as likely Republican.
Read more about the Nebraska Senate race here.
West Virginia Senate race: Jim Justice vs. Glenn Elliott
Senate Democrats have all but ceded Sen. Joe Manchin's seat to Republicans after he announced he wouldn't seek reelection in the red state. Democrat Glenn Elliott, a former mayor of Wheeling, West Virginia, is facing off against current Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who is almost guaranteed a win in the Mountain State. The Cook Political Report rates the race as solid Republican.