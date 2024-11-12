Trump announces Musk, Ramaswamy will lead newly-created Department of Government Efficiency

What Elon Musk could gain from Trump's second term

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that billionaire Elon Musk and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy will head up a new temporary agency known as the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump in a statement said the two "will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the 'Save America' Movement."

Trump seemed to suggest that Musk and Ramaswamy might not formally join the government, explaining that the two would "provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before."

L-R: File photos of entrepreneur and former Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy and Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk. Getty Images

In his own statement, Musk said the new agency "will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!"

Trump, in his statement, set a deadline for their work, saying it would "conclude no later than July 4, 2026."

"A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence," Trump wrote. "I am confident they will succeed!"

The Trump campaign described the agency as "potentially, the 'Manhattan Project' of our time," referencing the secret World War II program that was involved in developing the atomic bomb.

Musk was a major part of Trump's reelection campaign effort, while Ramaswamy ran against Trump in the Republican primary before endorsing him.

The department's acronym, DOGE, is also a dog meme that inspired Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that was created as a joke and is credited with being the first meme coin.