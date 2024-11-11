Watch CBS News
Trump expected to name Stephen Miller White House deputy chief of staff for policy

By Fin Gómez, Ed O'Keefe

/ CBS News

Examining Trump's deportation pledge
Breaking down Trump's deportation pledge 06:44

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to tap Stephen Miller as White House deputy chief of staff for policy, according to two sources familiar with the planning process. 

Miller worked in the White House during Trump's first term, advising and crafting the administration's strict immigration policies. Trump has pledged to carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants as president. 

Miller, 39, remained in Trump's orbit after his first term and campaigned for the president-elect in the 2024 election. 

CNN first reported the anticipated announcement. 

On Sunday, Trump announced former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan will serve as a "border czar," charged with managing U.S. borders. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

