Elise Stefanik and Chip Roy vie for House GOP leadership post

Washington — House Republicans are voting on their new conference chair on Friday, after Congresswoman Liz Cheney was unceremoniously ousted from her post due to her persistent criticism of former President Donald Trump.

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who is considered the frontrunner, made her pitch to House Republicans in a candidate forum Thursday evening. Congressman Chip Roy, of Texas, is also running.

Stefanik has support from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, prominent Freedom Caucus member Jim Jordan and Mr. Trump himself.

After Thursday's candidate forum, Stefanik said she knew the vote count and she believes she is "in a strong position going into tomorrow." Stefanik said she focused on unifying the conference and retaking the majority when she spoke to GOP members at the forum, and highlighted her status as a swing district Republican.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson nominated Stefanik for conference chair, saying in remarks that Stefanik "is the right person to unify us so that we can best tell it to the American people." Hinson, a freshman from Iowa, was supported by Stefanik's PAC focused on electing Republican women to Congress.

"Her leadership inspired dozens of women to step up and run. Many of those women are sitting in this room today. Elise cares about this conference. She cares about the future of this party," Hinson said in her remarks. Congressman John Katko, Stefanik's fellow Republican from upstate New York, is also nominating Stefanik.

Roy, a member of the Freedom Caucus, launched his bid on Wednesday. Roy told reporters on Friday ahead of the meeting that there was a "good, robust debate" during the forum on Thursday. He also said that the conference would be "united" regardless of who was elected conference chair.

"I am always going to try to be a voice for advancing the policies that I think are right and to try to make sure that we're representing the people. But we'll all be united. It's pretty easy to unite against the radical agenda of the current administration," Roy said.

Roy had previously issued a memo on Tuesday saying that he would not support Stefanik, citing her vote against Mr. Trump's 2017 tax proposal. Congressman Ken Buck, another member of the Freedom Caucus, nominated Roy. Buck told reporters on Wednesday that he believed Stefanik was a "liberal" and said he would not support her.

Representative Elise Stefanik is seen in the Capitol Visitor Center before House Republicans voted to remove Representative Liz Cheney from the position of House Republican Conference Chair on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

In a statement earlier Thursday evening, Mr. Trump reiterated his support for Stefanik.

"Can't imagine Republican House Members would go with Chip Roy—he has not done a great job, and will probably be successfully primaried in his own district. I support Elise, by far, over Chip!" Mr. Trump said. According to FiveThiryEight, Roy voted with Trump's position 89.5% of the time, and Stefanik voted with Trump's position 77.7% of the time.

Despite her previous votes that may have seemed antithetical to Mr. Trump's agenda, Jordan has pointed out that Stefanik has been a staunch supporter of the former president, and said that he believed she would be able to effectively represent the positions of House Republicans. Stefanik was one of the former president's most vocal supporters during the 2019 impeachment trial, and has been called a "star" by Mr. Trump.

"She's an effective communicator," Jordan told reporters on Tuesday.

FILE: Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, June 18, 2019. Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call

Stefanik spoke with members of the Freedom Caucus on Wednesday evening, seeking to assuage some concerns. But she has noted that she already has support from a significant portion of the conference.

Stefanik said Wednesday afternoon she "absolutely" believes she has a majority of votes to be conference chair even if someone else jumps in the race. Speaking to reporters, she cited support from Freedom Caucus, the Republican Study Committee and the more moderate Tuesday group.

Asked about her message to members of the Freedom Caucus on Wednesday night, Stefanik said, "We have a lot of support from individual members in the Freedom Caucus."

"I think it's important that the conference chair listen to all members of the conference," Stefanik said.

Zak Hudak contributed to this report.