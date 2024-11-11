Lee Zeldin chosen to be Trump's EPA administrator

Trump begins to fill Cabinet positions as he prepares for a second term

Washington — Former Rep. Lee Zeldin said Monday he will be nominated to be President-elect Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency administrator.

"It is an honor to join President Trump's Cabinet as EPA Administrator," the former New York congressman wrote on social media. "We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water."

Trump confirmed the nomination later in a statement.

The New York Post first reported the pick.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.