Trump expected tap ally Richard Grenell as acting head of intelligence

President Trump is expected to tap Richard Grenell, the current U.S. ambassador to Germany, to take over as acting director of national intelligence, a senior White House official tells CBS News. A source close to discussions confirms Grenell has been under consideration for a number of administration posts, including that one.

Grenell has been a vocal supporter of the president's. The New York Times first reported the expected move.

If the president moves ahead with that decision, Grenell would replace Joseph Maguire, who has served in the acting position since Dan Coats left the position last year.

Grenell has been the ambassador to Germany since 2018. Grenell does not have any extensive experience working in intelligence.

It's unclear if the president will officially nominate Grenell to the role. Given Grenell's previous Senate confirmation, he can serve as the acting DNI. Mr. Trump, who has frequently criticized the intelligence community's work and leadership, has struggled to find a director of national intelligence who suits him.

"Joe Maguire is honored to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence and to lead the women and men of the Intelligence Community until the White House names a new Acting DNI or a nominee is confirmed," ODNI said in a statement. "We refer you to the White House for further questions about the status of the DNI role."

The ambassador has a communications style similar to the president's, frequently taking to Twitter to attack news outlets and journalists he believes are covering things unfairly.

