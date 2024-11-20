Trump nominates Michigan GOP Chairman Pete Hoekstra as U.S. ambassador to Canada

(CBS DETROIT) - President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Michigan Republican Party Chairman Pete Hoekstra as the U.S. ambassador to Canada.

Hoekstra, who was named chairman earlier this year, previously served as a U.S. House representative in Michigan's 2nd District and as the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump's first term.

"He did an outstanding job as United States Ambassador to the Netherlands during our first four years, and I am confident that he will continue to represent our Country well in this new role," Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hoekstra posted on X after the announcement, saying, "Honored for the opportunity to serve. Thank you, Mr. President."

Hoekstra was recognized as Michigan GOP chairman after Kristina Karamo was voted out in January. He was endorsed by Trump for the role and received backing from the Republican National Committee.

A Kent County judge ruled that Karamo was properly removed from her role and could no longer hold the position. However, she refused to step down and asked the Michigan Court of Appeals to reverse the ruling over the summer.

In addition to Hoekstra, Trump also nominated former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, ambassador to Israel.

A person familiar with the ongoing selection process told CBS News that the president-elect is aiming to announce all of his Cabinet-level picks by Thanksgiving.