Who might fill Trump's Cabinet?

With Republicans taking control of the Senate, many of President-elect Trump's Cabinet nominees are likely to face an easy path to confirmation, even some who may be controversial.

Here are some of the possible people Trump is considering or has chosen for critical Cabinet posts and top White House jobs.

White House chief of staff

Susie Wiles

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump brings Susie Wiles to the podium at an election night watch party Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Alex Brandon / AP

The day after he was declared president-elect, Trump announced his campaign co-chair Susie Wiles would be his chief of staff. Wiles, an experienced political operative based in Florida, will be the first woman in U.S. history to fill the role. Chief of staff is not a Senate-confirmed position, but it is a prestigious position often considered to be part of the Cabinet.

By Kathryn Watson

Secretary of State



A source with knowledge of the discussions says GOP Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee is under consideration for secretary of state, but so are a number of other candidates.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Hagerty was the U.S. ambassador to Japan under Trump from 2017 until 2019, when he stepped aside to run for his current Senate seat.

By Margaret Brennan

Secretary of Defense

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, 60, has been floated as a contender to lead the Defense Department, according to two sources familiar with the process.

Former U.S. Secretary of State and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo / Getty Images

Pompeo already has extensive experience in the Trump administration and in dealing with Trump himself. He was both secretary of state and CIA director in the first Trump administration. He served as a cavalry officer patrolling the Iron Curtain prior to the Berlin Wall falling, before enrolling in Harvard Law School. He also served in Congress from 2011 to 2017.

By James LaPorta and Robert Costa

Treasury secretary

Scott Bessent, founder and chief executive officer of Key Square Group LP Vincent Alban/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Scott Bessent, the founder of a Connecticut-based hedge fund, Key Square Group, is a leading contender for Treasury secretary, and he's been making a full-court press for the post, according to a source deeply involved in transition planning. Bessent has outside advocates building the case for him to Trump.

Former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Trump's former U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer is also being floated for treasury secretary.

By Bob Costa, Major Garrett and Olivia Rinaldi

Commerce secretary

Linda McMahon, who served as small business administrator in Trump's first term and is a former WWE CEO, is a top contender to lead the Department of Commerce, multiple sources familiar with discussions about the role say.

Linda McMahon, former administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"It is hers if she wants it," one senior Trump official said, adding that she is close to Trump and he trusts her.

McMahon also is co-chairwoman of the pro-Trump super PAC America First Policy Action, and is helping run the transition team with Trump's friend, Howard Lutnick.

By Major Garrett and Fin Gomez

CIA Director

John Ratcliffe ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, the former Director of National Intelligence under the first Trump administration, is a top name being floated for CIA director, according to several sources familiar with the discussions.

By Major Garret and Robert Costa

RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being floated by some Trump allies to serve as the next head of the Department of Health and Human Services, multiple people close to the president-elect's campaign say. Kennedy is scheduled to meet with Trump's senior team next week, but a role in the administration is still unclear, according to a Trump source familiar with the discussions.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during a campaign rally on Aug. 23, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. REBECCA NOBLE / Getty Images

The hope among Kennedy's backers that he could be nominated to lead the department has grown in recent days after Republicans cemented control of the Senate.

Kennedy ran for president as an independent but dropped out of the race in August and endorsed Trump.

By Fin Gomez and Alex Tin

Trump's family members

As of yet, it's unclear whether any of Trump's family members will work in his administration. In his first term, both daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner worked in the White House, but they've taken a step back from involvement in their father's political work.