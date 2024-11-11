Trump expected to name Marco Rubio for secretary of state

What Trump's Cabinet picks so far signal about his second term

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as his nominee for secretary of state, though the pick is not a done deal, two sources familiar with the talks tell CBS News.

The expected nomination represents a long road from the time Trump and the Florida senator were rivals in the 2016 Republican primaries, when Trump referred to Rubio as "Little Marco" and Rubio made insinuations about Trump's manhood in a presidential debate. The two have since repaired the relationship, and Rubio campaigned with the former president this year.

The New York Times first reported that Trump appears to be settled on Rubio for the post. A spokesperson for Rubio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former President Donald Trump greets Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., during a campaign rally on Nov. 4, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. Evan Vucci / AP

GOP Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee has also been under consideration for secretary of state, a source with knowledge of the discussions previously told CBS News.

Rubio, 53, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, is a China hawk with extensive foreign policy experience. Republicans will control the Senate in January, giving Rubio a likely easy path to confirmation, buoyed by his Republican colleagues.

In Florida, the governor appoints a temporary replacement for open U.S. Senate seats, meaning Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would have the ability to select Rubio's successor if the nomination goes through.

Trump has announced a slew of nominees and appointments since winning a second term last week, with more expected to come in the weeks ahead.