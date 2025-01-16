L.A. Fires Live Updates: Southern California containment efforts continue today as winds weaken
What to know about the Los Angeles fires and California winds
- Fires across the Los Angeles area have killed at least 25 people, destroyed more than 12,000 structures and charred more than 60 square miles. The Palisades and Eaton wildfires continue to burn today, and officials will soon be giving an update.
- The strongest winds have weakened, giving firefighters a much-needed break and easing some threats, for now. The National Weather Service said dangerous conditions are expected next week.
- Officials said tens of thousands of people in Los Angeles County remain under evacuation orders. Curfews were still in effect for the Palisades and Eaton fire zones from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Last 24 hours has seen "little to no fire growth," with Palisades as exception
The last 24 hours has seen "little to no fire growth" in the L.A.-area wildfires, although the Palisades Fire is an exception, an official said at a news conference Thursday morning. Several interior pockets in the Palisades Fire are burning.
The Palisades Fire was 23,713 acres, with 22% containment as of Thursday morning.
Fire containment - latest numbers
Crews are steadily working to contain three wildfires in Los Angeles County and one in Ventura on Thursday. Another blaze, the Little Mountain Fire, broke out Wednesday in San Bernardino and spread over 34 acres. Cal Fire said the Little Mountain Fire stopped growing hours after it started, but none of it is contained as of Thursday morning.
The Palisades Fire in western L.A. has burned 23,713 acres, and 22% is contained, according to Cal Fire. On the other side of the county, the Eaton Fire covers 14,117 acres with 55% containment. Firefighters have also contained 98% of the Hurst Fire, at 799 acres. Those blazes haven't expanded in several days.
In Ventura County, firefighters have contained 85% of the Auto Fire, which broke out Monday and covers 61 acres, Cal Fire said.
Burn zones face landslide threats
Los Angeles burn zones are facing a new threat: landslides.
One Pacific Palisades home that survived the Palisades Fire was later split in half by a landslide, CBS News Los Angeles' Rick Montanez reported. Video of the damage shows the structure of the ranch-style house cracked vertically from the roof to its base, with one side sliding down the hill where the home stood.
It was unclear when exactly the landslide occurred.
The one-bedroom home had been listed as a 1,000-square-foot rental on Zillow just over two months ago, going for $14,000 a month.
While no rain is in the forecast, mudslides and debris flows are among the concerns for fire-stricken communities when rain eventually does arrive.
Wind siege ends for L.A. fire areas, cooler temperatures ahead
The National Weather Service said Thursday that the "nine-day wind siege has finally ended," offering relief to the fire-torn Los Angeles region. This comes after a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" red flag warning expired Wednesday evening.
The region will now see a "significant cooling trend through the weekend," according to the weather service. Humidity levels will rise, alleviating the dry conditions that helped fuel the spread of wildfires over the past week.
"By Thursday afternoon, a solid onshore flow will be arriving along the coast and working its way inland through the rest of the day, finally bringing this long offshore stretch to an end."
For Friday and the weekend, much cooler temperatures are expected.
Map shows fires today
A map from Cal Fire shows the wildfires burning in Southern California as of the department's latest update.
The map shows the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Auto and Little Mountain fires.
Watch Live: Officials give update on wildfire impacts
Los Angeles city and county officials are giving an update on the wildfire impacts Thursday morning at a press conference, which is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. local time (11 a.m. ET).
Watch it live in the video player below:
L.A. Clippers owner donates $15 million for wildfire recovery
Steve Ballmer, the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, donated $15 million to wildfire recovery efforts and organizations currently supporting the communities impacted. The funds are particularly focused on providing assistance in Altadena, where the deadly Eaton Fire originated and caused significant damage.
"We love L.A. and are committed to supporting the communities affected by the devastating wildfires," Steve and Connie Ballmer said in a statement released Wednesday through the Ballmer Group, a philanthropic organization. "In coordination with our local partners, Ballmer Group will contribute to addressing immediate food and shelter needs in the community and supporting our first responders."
Ballmer Group shared a list of organizations and relief initiatives that will receive portions of the donation.
Some red flag warnings still in effect until 3 p.m.
While most red flag warnings that were issued for parts of Southern California have expired, red flag warnings for the Santa Susana Mountains, western San Gabriel Mountains and the I-5 Corridor remain in effect until 3 p.m. local time Thursday.
"Offshore Santa Ana winds will continue to diminish for the majority of the area, however winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph will continue into Thursday afternoon for the Western San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and I-5 Corridor," the National Weather Service said.
The weather service says "things are starting to look better in terms of the forecast across California and the areas that have been devastated by the ongoing wildfires."
"Even though no rain is in the forecast, the winds are expected to switch to a more onshore flow late Thursday and into Friday, bringing higher relative humidities and less chaotic wind flow, thus helping to mitigate the wildfire threat compared to recent days," it says.
Safety concerns linger as some evacuees begin returning home
As some evacuees from the Eaton and Palisades fires began returning home this week after their neighborhoods were decimated by wildfires, health officials warned there was still plenty cause for concern.
Air quality and safety are top-of-mind for returnees.
"Our house is standing," said Zoe Kahn, who had to flee from her Pasadena home. "But, there's significant smoke damage."
"We are having our house professionally cleaned, and then hiring an industrial hygienist to assess any toxins that are in the home still so that we can make sure it's safe for us to move back in," she said.
The Kahns are among many families concerned about what they can't see and dangerous chemicals that may remain.
"We do not emphasize enough that you are breathing in particles that you cannot see," said Jane Williams, the Executive Director of the California Communities Against Toxics during a webinar with air quality and public health experts on Wednesday. "The air quality index does not tell you they're there. But when you breathe them in, even for relatively short periods of time, they get lodged inside your lungs and have enormous public health impacts."