Newsom issues executive order banning evictions of tenants sheltering wildfire survivors

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order prohibiting landlords from evicting tenants for sheltering survivors of the Los Angeles-area fires.

"At a time when so many have been suddenly displaced, we need more housing and shelter than ever," Newsom said in a statement. "Opening your place of residence to help shelter those in need is not only encouraged and generous, but deserves to be protected."

While the order prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for sheltering one or more people displaced by the wildfires, it does not bar them from enforcing other lease terms. Newsom's office described the executive order as a temporary solution as the policymakers craft legislation. It will expire on March 8.

The disasters, most notably the Eaton and Palisades Fires, destroyed more than 10,000 structures including entire neighborhoods in the Pacific Palisades, Altadena and many nearby communities.

"These are extraordinary times," Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. "If you provide shelter to someone who has been impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires, you should not be evicted. Allowing that to happen would be flat-out wrong."

Hundreds of thousands were forced to flee from their homes during the fires with the LA County office starting repopulation efforts earlier this week. However, some neighborhoods stayed closed as search and rescue efforts continued and utilities remained shut off.

California has announced several legislative proposals aimed at helping LA County recover from the wildfires.

Most of the proposed bills work to protect homeowners and renters impacted by the destructive wildfires that tore through an area spanning more than 50 square miles over the last week, burning down businesses, schools, churches and entire neighborhoods of homes, from apartments to sprawling estates.

