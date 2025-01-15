Crews continue to make progress with Eaton Fire containment as fire danger remains

Firefighting efforts continue on the Eaton Fire that has burned over 14,000 acres, as weather officials warn about extreme fire conditions caused by strong winds.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Cal Fire Incident Commander Gerry Magaña said that there's been no growth in the fire, and containment has gone up to 45%.

ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: A view of homes destroyed by the Eaton Fire on January 09, 2025 in Altadena, California. Fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds, the Eaton Fire has grown to over 10,000 acres and has destroyed many homes and businesses. Getty Images

The Eaton Fire has devasted entire neighborhoods in the Altadena and Pasadena areas. Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said the fire has damaged or destroyed more than 7,000 structures. The Eaton fire has already become one of the top five most destructive wildfires in the state.

Fire officials remain on high alert as red flag warnings remain in effect. The National Weather Service issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" warning as strong Santa Ana winds with gusts up to 70 mph are expected in some areas. Rapid-fire growth remains a top concern.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and South Coast Air Quality Management District have issued a windblown dust and ash advisory. Public health officials are worried that wind gusts could spread harmful ash particles.

Although this wind event will be weaker than the "life-threatening" windstorm that took place when the Eaton Fire started, Marrone assured the public that crews are prepared and ready if new flames break out.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has reported 16 deaths in connection to the Eaton Fire. It remains unclear if all the individuals died because of the fire. There have been 25 deaths from the Eaton and Palisades fires.

The Medical Examiner identified one victim of the Eaton Fire, 66-year-old Victor Shaw. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said no new human remains were discovered by crews on Wednesday.

The sheriff's department continues to search through debris looking for any additional remains while also actively working on 20 missing persons reports from the Eaton Fire.

Luna said they are hoping not to find any more remains, but it is very probable they will.

The LAFD has completed 45% of damage inspections, Marron said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County officials have provided preliminary maps showing damage assessments for both the Eaton and Palisades fires. Marrone said the maps are updated daily as crews make progress.

The color-coded maps show structures that have been destroyed, structures with major to minor damage, those affected and those with no damage. People can visit recovery.lacounty.gov to view the maps.

Eaton Fire breaks out

The Eaton Fire was first reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive about Altadena, according to Cal Fire and LACoFD firefighters.

The fire spread quickly on the hillsides forcing homeowners to flee. Footage from residents showed homes and businesses completely engulfed in flames.

Embers driven by wind gusts expanded the burn area. By Thursday afternoon, the fire had made "significant progress," north toward Mt. Wilson. No buildings or observatory staff were harmed, Marrone said.

Cal Fire said six firefighters have been injured. It is unclear how the firefighters were injured. Thursday afternoon, LA County Fire said one of its firefighters was hospitalized in stable condition.

Evacuation orders and curfew

Luna said 82,400 residents remain under evacuation orders and 90,400 remain under evacuation warnings for the Eaton and Palisades fires.

An estimated 331,335 people have been affected by evacuation advisories because of the fires. For perspective, 331,335 people can fill SoFi Stadium three times over.

Marrone has said at several news conferences that repopulation into fire zones will not take place until areas are clear and deemed safe.

"Please be assured that we will continue to battle these wildfires from the air and on the ground until they are fully contained. We stand alongside all of you as we begin repopulation of evacuated areas," Marrone said.

The Pasadena Convention Center was converted into an evacuation shelter where people can also access critical resources.

The Pasadena Humane is accepting small animals affected by the fire. The Industry Hills Expo Center and Pomona Fairplex are accepting large animals.

A curfew was issued last week in mandatory evacuation zones to prevent looting and other crimes while residents remain out of their homes. Luna requested assistance from National Guard members to increase security patrols. He said 36 people have been arrested in or near the Eaton Fire zone.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has made it clear his office will not take any crimes committed in the fire-impacted zones lightly. He said anyone arrested in those areas will be prosecuted and charged to the full extent of the law.

A full list of evacuation orders can be viewed at fire.ca.gov.

School closures

The Pasadena Unified School District has been closed since the start of the Eaton Fire. District schools will remain closed until Friday.

"My heart goes out to everyone impacted by these devastating fires. Please know that we are here to support you and that our community's safety and well-being remain our highest priorities," the PUSD said.

Students depending on school meals were told that their Grab & Go meals would be available at Madison Elementary School, located on Ashtabula Street, McKinley School on Oak Knoll Avenue, or Willard on Madre Street.

The Glendale Unified School District closed all its schools until Jan. 10. On Monday, students were welcomed back on campuses.

Road closures

Federal assistance and executive orders

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced they approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the wildfires. President Joe Biden also approved a Major Disaster Declaration.

"At the time of the request, the fire was threatening approximately 8,200 homes in and around Altadena and Pasadena, California, population 40,000," said the statement from FEMA.

FEMA offers resources for residents in fire-affected areas, visit disasterassistance.gov to apply.

Newsom has signed several executive orders since the start of the wildfires to help Los Angeles rebuild faster and to speed up debris removal.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.