Pasadena senior center evacuated as Eaton Fire spreads

Authorities evacuated a senior center as the Eaton Fire spread through the Angeles National Forest near Altadena and Pasadena Tuesday night.

Dozens of residents from The Terraces at Park Marino gathered outside of their assisted living community in wheelchairs and gurneys in a 7-Eleven parking lot across from the facility. Authorities tried to utilize any available vehicles to quickly evacuate the residents, including an armored vehicle typically used to transport SWAT officers and a bus.

Authorities evacuated dozens of seniors from The Terraces at Park Marino in Pasadena. KCAL News

The Eaton Fire is the second major wildfire to stick Los Angeles County amid a devastating windstorm. It started at roughly 6 p.m. in Eaton Canyon near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive.

Within two hours the blaze had grown to engulf more than 400 acres of brush as it burned uphill, as noted by the Angeles National Forest on X.

Pasadena Fire Department crews say that significant wind in the area is causing the flames to act erratically and spread quickly. Multiple structures were threatened, according to city spokesperson Lisa Derderian. Authorities are working to establish a mass care and evacuation center.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service described the weather even as one of the worst windstorms in the last decade. A red flag warning has been issued for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. A high wind advisory will go into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday and will remain until 6 p.m. Wednesday.