The mental health toll of wildfires can last longer than people realize, experts say. Here's why.

The California wildfires have left many immediately shaken, but experts say the toll on mental health can last longer than people realize.

Symptoms of trauma may emerge within days of the event, weeks or even months, Dr. Sue Varma, psychiatrist and author of "Practical Optimism," said recently on "CBS Mornings Plus."

It's not just the immediate news of the wildfire outbreak that caused shock and fear, the unknowns looming over many residents on whether their homes would be impacted also amplified anxiety. Those facing devastation are overwhelmed with uncertainties of the future and feelings of loss, grieving their homes, memories, businesses and loved ones. And many who fared better are dealing with competing emotions like gratitude of survivor's guilt along with grief.

Some may not even recognize they're dealing with mental health problems, said Dr. David Eisenman, a mental health expert at UCLA who specializes in research related to public health and natural disasters.

"People feel them in their body as heart racing, as headaches or stomach problems. They feel the somatic feeling of being anxious, and they see their primary care doctor, who may not find anything physically wrong and may not detect a mental health problem," he told CBS News, adding this could leave patients to go untreated and potentially get worse.

Not only does the devastation and feelings of loss impact long-term mental health, so can the physical elements of these wildfires.

"We see now evidence that the smoke causes psychological harm even without flames. And this is really important, because actually, more people experience the smoke," Eisenman said, explaining smoke toxins can directly affect your brain.

Plus, there's the isolation aspect of wildfire smoke.

"You have to stay in your home. You can't enjoy the outdoors — that separation from the nature around you. This grief that people feel from the loss of environment," he said.

The danger of leaving mental health problems untreated

Without proper support, mental health problems can stick around for years, Eisenman said.

Research shows a year after disasters up to a third of people who've directly experienced wildfires have some sort of psychiatric diagnosis like depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder.

"If untreated, these can be very disabling. They can make it so that you really can't work. You can't operate in your life. They can affect your family function. They can affect your physical health," he said. "They can get worse and affect all these aspects of your life."

But despite a greater, longer-term need for help, Eisenman worries resources will start to dwindle.

Numerous people and organizations have offered resources to help those impacted by the fires, but "as time goes on, that's where it gets a little dicier," Eisenman said.

"Especially in the communities, in the neighborhoods where we had more poorly insured or not insured people," he said. "Those people always had a hard time in Los Angeles gaining access to mental health care. It's just going to be that much more difficult in the months to come, as we get away from the acute phase where everyone's really willing to help, and then sort of becomes more background."

Ways to cope with wildfire trauma

While there are disaster and trauma specialists, Eisenman said any well-trained psychologist or psychiatrist is able to take care of people suffering from traumatic incidents.

Though anyone can be affected by these devastating circumstances, Varma said to be especially aware if you experience an impairment in functioning as a result. This could look like not being able to function at work, trouble holding a conversation or getting through the day, she said.

"If you're finding that your functioning is impaired for two weeks or more, and depression is persisting, or you can't sleep at night, I would definitely get help. And sometimes, for some people, that could just be even a few counseling sessions that go a long way," Varma said.

She said people may experience symptoms such as:

Anxiety

Depression

Insomnia

Hyper-vigilance

Feeling startled easily

Having nightmares

Irritability

Anger

Increased substance use

If access to professional help is difficult, Eisenman suggests two other coping strategies you can do on your own: Limiting social media and volunteering.

"To see people who are not from Los Angeles commenting on the fires and using the fires as a platform for their political opinions it's very hurtful here, if you're living in Los Angeles, and that's a lot of what the posting is," he said. "You're going to find little value to help you and a lot of toxicity."

And for those who are able, helping support your community can also be fulfilling.

"Being part of a group of people in L.A. who are giving back, it surprised me," Eisenman said. "I did not do it for this reason, but it made me feel so much better."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.