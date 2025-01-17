Mayor Bass names civic leader Steve Soboroff as lead of city's fire recovery effort

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Friday that civic leader Steve Soboroff — a former police commissioner and advisor to late former Mayor Richard Riordan, who was a driving force in the development of the STAPLES Center and Playa Vista — would lead the city's rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire as chief recovery officer.

The announcement comes one day after state lawmakers announced new legislative proposals intended to speed up rebuilding and recovery efforts in Los Angeles County as thousands remain evacuated from their homes.

The Palisades Fire devastated the community, with the most recent Friday count showing that 3,501 structures were destroyed and 603 structures have been damaged. Homes, stores, schools and beloved landmarks burned to the ground in Malibu and Pacific Palisades.

"Steve Soboroff's name is attached to hope," Bass said. "He will recommend a comprehensive city strategy for rebuilding and for expediting. Expediting is a very important word here. We want to expedite the return of residents, businesses, schools, nonprofits and parks."

She said no one is better equipped to create a rebuilding plan. "He knows our communities. He knows how to activate City Hall. He's been in City Hall."

Soboroff said he has a 10-point plan that he will initiate on his first day of duty. "This is about the victims And that is what we are doing...it's about restoring community because without community, people are lost."

Bass said she plans to sign a series of executive orders next week aimed at expediting the recovery effort.

"We are going to do everything we can to clear the way so people can get back home," she said.