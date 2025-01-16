Billie Eilish, Green Day and more to headline Los Angeles FireAid benefit concert

Some of music's biggest stars, including Los Angeles native Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, will headline the FireAid benefit concert to help Southern California recover from the devastating wildfires.

The Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will host the one-night-only concert at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30. Along with Billie Eilish and Finneas, 18 other artists will perform, including Stevie Nicks, Sting, Green Day, Gracie Abrams and Jelly Roll. Dave Matthews and John Mayer will also perform together for the first time.

Organizers said more artists and lineups for each venue will be announced within the next few days.

Billie Eilish, winner of the Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media award for "What Was I Made For?", poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Contributions to FireAid will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives aimed at preventing future fire disasters.

Proceeds from the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will go to designated beneficiaries. The Los Angeles Clippers will be covering the expenses of the event. For more information about the concert and ways to donate, click here.

For several days last week, the fast-moving Palisades and Eaton fires decimated neighborhoods and forced hundreds of thousands of evacuation notices throughout LA County. Both of the fires cemented themselves in infamy, becoming some of the most destructive in California history.

Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 22 at noon Pacific time through Ticketmaster. Those who cannot attend the concert in person can watch at home with Netflix, Paramount+, Youtube and more outlets broadcasting the live performances. AMC Theatre will also have showings at certain locations

Other performers set to appear include Gwen Stefani, Joni Mitchell, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, Earth, Wind & Fire, Stephen Stills, Rod Stewart, Katy Perry and Tate McRae.