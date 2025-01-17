Watch CBS News
More residents in Palisades Fire evacuation zones are able to return home, officials say

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Residents in several evacuated areas of the Palisades Fire zone will be able to repopulate their neighborhoods, over a week after the devasting fire broke out.

Cal Fire announced several evacuation orders would be reduced to warnings and warnings would be lifted.  

Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area
A man watches the flames from the Palisades Fire burning homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on Jan. 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, Calif.  Apu Gomes / Getty Images

The areas of repopulation will only be open to residents. Those residents will have to show proof of residency to officials before entering.

Officials ask residents to stay up to date on current fire conditions as repopulation begins. Some homes may still be experiencing power outages and homeowners are asked to proceed with caution.

Evacuation orders reduced to warnings: 

  • Los Angeles County Zones: RMB-U030D, RMB-U030E

Evacuation order reduced to resident-only access:

  • Los Angeles City Zones: LOS-Q0762-A, LOS-Q0767-B, LOS-Q0767-C, LOS-Q0782-C
  • Los Angeles County Zones: TOP-U003, TOP-U004, TOP-U005, TOP-U006, TOP-U007B, TOP-U008A, TOP-U009B, DRY-U026C, RRC-U027B, MNT-U028B, SDP-U029B

Resident-only access reduced to warning:

  • Los Angeles City Zones: LOS-Q118, LOS-Q0765, LOS-Q0778-A, LOS-Q0798, LOS-Q0781-A, LOS-Q0782-A, LOS-Q0782-B
  • Los Angeles County Zones: TOP-U001, TOP-U002, DRY-U026A, RRC-U027A  

Evacuation warning reduced to normal:

  • Los Angeles City Zones: LOS-Q0751, LOS-Q0764, LOS-Q0772, LOS-Q0783, LOS-Q0800, LOS-Q1089, LOS-Q1119, LOS-Q1163  
  • Los Angeles County Zones: DRY-U026-B, RMB-U030-C  
  • City of Calabasas Zones (Warning - Open to Residents Only): CAL-C407, CAL-C411, CAL-C413  

When the fire broke out on Jan. 7, officials issued mandatory evacuation orders that affected thousands of residents. 

Fire crews have made progress in containing the blaze but many areas have not been deemed safe. 

Visit Cal Fire's website to see a full list of evacuation orders and warnings. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

