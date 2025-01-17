More residents in Palisades Fire evacuation zones are able to return home, officials say

Residents in several evacuated areas of the Palisades Fire zone will be able to repopulate their neighborhoods, over a week after the devasting fire broke out.

Cal Fire announced several evacuation orders would be reduced to warnings and warnings would be lifted.

A man watches the flames from the Palisades Fire burning homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on Jan. 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, Calif. Apu Gomes / Getty Images

The areas of repopulation will only be open to residents. Those residents will have to show proof of residency to officials before entering.

Officials ask residents to stay up to date on current fire conditions as repopulation begins. Some homes may still be experiencing power outages and homeowners are asked to proceed with caution.

Evacuation orders reduced to warnings:

Los Angeles County Zones: RMB-U030D, RMB-U030E

Evacuation order reduced to resident-only access:

Los Angeles City Zones: LOS-Q0762-A, LOS-Q0767-B, LOS-Q0767-C, LOS-Q0782-C

Los Angeles County Zones: TOP-U003, TOP-U004, TOP-U005, TOP-U006, TOP-U007B, TOP-U008A, TOP-U009B, DRY-U026C, RRC-U027B, MNT-U028B, SDP-U029B

Resident-only access reduced to warning:

Los Angeles City Zones: LOS-Q118, LOS-Q0765, LOS-Q0778-A, LOS-Q0798, LOS-Q0781-A, LOS-Q0782-A, LOS-Q0782-B

Los Angeles County Zones: TOP-U001, TOP-U002, DRY-U026A, RRC-U027A

Evacuation warning reduced to normal:

Los Angeles City Zones: LOS-Q0751, LOS-Q0764, LOS-Q0772, LOS-Q0783, LOS-Q0800, LOS-Q1089, LOS-Q1119, LOS-Q1163

Los Angeles County Zones: DRY-U026-B, RMB-U030-C

City of Calabasas Zones (Warning - Open to Residents Only): CAL-C407, CAL-C411, CAL-C413

When the fire broke out on Jan. 7, officials issued mandatory evacuation orders that affected thousands of residents.

Fire crews have made progress in containing the blaze but many areas have not been deemed safe.

Visit Cal Fire's website to see a full list of evacuation orders and warnings.