Containment of Los Angeles-area Eaton and Palisades fires increases as weather conditions improve

Firefighters continue to contain and suppress both of the Los Angeles area fires Thursday, as winds that battered the region over the last week have subsided.

The majority of red flag warnings of critical fire danger expired Wednesday evening, bringing relief for firefighting work.

Just over a week ago, on Jan. 7., destructive Santa Ana winds fueled the Eaton Fire in the northeast portion of the county near Pasadena and the Palisades Fire in the coastal community of Pacific Palisades.

The National Weather Service said Thursday that the "nine-day wind siege has finally ended."

"Please be assured that our firefighters continue to work 24/7 to achieve full containment of these wildfires as fast as we can. We continue to plan for the repopulation of evacuated areas, when safe," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

Eaton Fire

Containment of the 14,117-acre Eaton Fire reached 55% by Thursday morning. Cal Fire reported that aircraft continues to support firefighters on portions of the fire's edge while infrared technology is being used to find and extinguish hot spots.

Firefighters have completed laying fire retardant around the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and cleared brush at strategic locations in La Cañada.

In Altadena, the majority of search operations are nearing completion. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday confirmed 16 deaths were tied to the Eaton Fire.

Sheriff Robert Luna said Thursday, the sheriff's department has 24 active missing-person cases in the Eaton Fire area.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said earlier that more than 7,000 structures are believed to have been destroyed or damaged, many of them homes. Those numbers were expected to rise after further evaluations and inspections of the area are completed.

Palisades Fire

The 23,713-acre Palisades Fire is 22% contained Thursday. The forecasted Santa Ana wind event for Wednesday died down, sparing the Palisades Fire area of any wind-generated flare-ups.

"We are very fortunate that this last wind event did not cause any expansion to the Palisades Fire," Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said.

Winds are expected to reduce dramatically over the next few days and remain generally calm through the weekend, but another Santa Ana wind event is in the forecast for early next week.

"Threats continue to exist with structures and critical infrastructure and crews continue to strengthen fire perimeter and coordinate infrastructure repairs," Cal Fire said.

At least nine people have died in the fire and the number of fatalities is anticipated to rise as search and rescue crews continue to sift through the ash and rubble.

Luna said Thursday, that seven people remain missing in the Palisades Fire area.

At least 5,000 structures are believed to have been destroyed or damaged in the blaze that has been burning since Jan. 7. That number is expected to rise as more assessments are done in the burn area.

During a Wednesday news conference, fire officials said more than 5,000 firefighters are still assigned to the Palisades Fire.

Evacuation orders and curfew

Mandatory evacuation orders remained in place for thousands of residents in the Eaton Fire area, although on Wednesday afternoon, evacuations were lifted in a large area stretching from the western to the southern flank of the fire.

For the Palisades Fire, the widespread mandatory evacuation zone stretches from the Pacific Ocean to the west, the 405 Freeway to the east, San Vicente Boulevard to the south and the Encino Reservoir to the north.

A 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew continues nightly in the mandatory evacuation areas in the Palisades and Eaton fire zones. Only firefighters, utility workers and law enforcement personnel are allowed in those areas.

The latest updates on evacuation orders and resources for those affected in the Palisades Fire can be found here, and for the Eaton Fire, check here.