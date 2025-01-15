Rose Bowl converted to makeshift city for Eaton Fire first responders

A Pasadena landmark is serving as command central for Eaton Fire first responders. Just over a week and a half ago, the Rose Bowl hosted the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State football teams for the playoff game, and now there are tents sprawled across the grounds.

"This year, the theme of the (Rose) parade was 'Best Day Ever,' and then the game pitted number one ranked Oregon Ducks against Ohio State, a team that's now headed for the national championship, and it was the best day ever," Steve Madison, vice mayor of Pasadena said.

"We had a million people here, the eyes of the world were on us, six days later, it was the worst day ever for thousands and thousands of our residents."

Usually a celebratory place for sporting events and concerts, now there are roughly 3,500 personnel at the Rose Bowl, taking turns in 12-hour shifts, battling the Eaton Fire.

"We've got departments from all over the western region are here to support us," Tim Sell, deputy chief at city of Pasadena Fire Department said.

"We've got Arizona represented, we've got Mexico. They've got units from Utah, they've got units from Oregon that are all here -- so when they come here to support us during an emergency, we have to find a place for them to stay, so we've erected a small city."

After being on the front lines, crews come back to what looks like a mass campsite to recharge.

They have barracks for sleeping, there's showers and food – a home base.

City officials said the 102-year-old Rose Bowl has always been considered a site for emergency response.