Victims killed in the L.A. wildfires include father and son, world traveler, former child actor

At least 24 dead in California wildfires as high winds expected to pick up again

A hang-gliding pilot, a father and son and a former child actor are among those who have died due to the Los Angeles area wildfires that started Jan. 7 and continue to ravage the area.

At least 24 people have died as a result of the fires spreading across the Los Angeles area and the death toll is expected to rise.

CBS News has confirmed the names of 11 of the 24 victims. They are:

Victor Shaw

Rory Sykes

Anthony Mitchell

Justin Mitchell

Randall Miod

Annette Rossilli

Rodney Nickerson

Charles (Charlie) Mortimer

Evelyn McClendon

Arthur Simoneau

Dalyce Curry

Here's what we know about the victims so far.

Annette Rossilli

Annette Rossilli, 85, died in her Pacific Palisades home after insisting on staying, according to CNN.

A caregiver offered to pick Rossilli up but she refused. Her body was later found in her car, according to CNN. Rossilli is survived by a daughter and a son.

Anthony and Justin Mitchell

Anthony Mitchell, a 67-year-old amputee, and his son, Justin, who has cerebral palsy, died in the fire in Altadena.

Mitchell's daughter, Hajime White, told the Associated Press that the two were waiting for an ambulance to pick them up.

"They didn't make it out," she told the AP.

White said authorities told her Mitchell was found by the side of his son's bed, the AP reported.

Arthur Simoneau

Arthur Simoneau, a 69-year-old hang-gliding pilot, died while trying to save his home, Sylmar Hang Gliding Association said in a Facebook post.

A longtime friend of Simoneau told the Los Angeles Times that Simoneau was returning from a ski trip when he learned of the evacuation orders but Simoneau continued to go home.

Dalyce Curry

Dalyce Curry, 95, died at her home after her family was uncertain of whether she was alive or not, a family member said on Facebook.

Her granddaughter, Dalyce Kelley, dropped Curry off at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and didn't think the fire would become as big as it did, she told ABC 7. Curry returned to her grandmother's the next morning, ABC 7 reported, but was told by a police officer in the neighborhood that her property burned down.

Charlie Mortimer

Charlie Mortimer "truly lived life to its fullest," his daughter said. Courtesy of Mortimer family

Charlie Mortimer, 84, died in the hospital of a heart attack after inhaling smoke and contracting thermal burns from the fire, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner

His daughter, Meredith Mortimer, told CBS News that her father "truly lived life to its fullest."

"He was a world traveler, a sun worshipper and an avid sports fan," she said. "He will be remembered as a man with a quick wit, a brilliant mind, and a love for his family. His infectious smile and never-ending sense of humor will be greatly missed by his friends and family all over the world."

Evelyn McClendon

Evelyn McClendon died at her home due to the Eaton Fire.

Her brother, Zaire Calvin, was evacuating his baby and elderly mother when he got separated from his sister who lived next door.

"Everybody's yelling, 'Get out.' I'm thinking that she's getting out," Calvin told 60 Minutes. "And the next day after the storm — I come back, and her car's still there. So at that point, in my brain, my soul is shaking."

He and his cousin found McClendon's remains in the rubble.

Randall Miod

Randall Miod, 55, died at his home in Malibu.

Miod's friend, John Hughes, told CBS News he last spoke with Miod on FaceTime Wednesday. He said Miod said he was going into his kitchen to save his cat and that the last thing they said to each other was "I love you, brother."

Miod was later seen by others with his hose at his house.

Hughes said Miod was not currently employed due to health issues but "worked at every restaurant up and down the PCH." Hughes described Randall as the "king of Malibu" and "an icon in the community."

Rodney Nickerson

Rodney Nickerson died staying in his longtime home that he purchased in 1968 for $5. KCALNews

Rodney Nickerson, 82, died in his bed due to the Eaton Fire.

His daughter, Kimiko Nickerson, told CBS Los Angeles that he wanted to stay in his longtime home in Altadena, which he purchased in 1968 for $5.

"That was the last thing he verbally said to me was, 'I'll be here tomorrow,'" she said. "My son tried to get him to leave, my neighbors and myself, and he said he'll be fine..."

Rory Sykes

Rory Sykes, a 32-year-old former child actor, died in the Palisades Fire, his mother Shelley Sykes, a TV production entrepreneur, said on social media.

Sykes appeared in the 1990s British television show "Kiddy Kapers."

Sykes said she tried to save her son, who insisted on staying home. Sykes said on social media that she and her son lived on a 17-acre estate in Malibu. He had cerebral palsy and was blind and had difficulty walking.

Victor Shaw

One of the fire victims was 66-year-old Victor Shaw, who was found holding a hose after the blaze ravaged his neighborhood, his family said. CBS News

Victor Shaw, 66, died in the Eaton Fire and was found holding a hose after a fire ravaged his neighborhood. His sister, Shari Shaw, told CBS News that she thinks he tried to fight back the fire.

"He wasn't in the best of health but I know he probably fought with all his will," she said.

"I'll miss talking to him, joking about, traveling with him and I'll just miss him to death," she said. "I just hate that he had to go out like that."

contributed to this report.