Bethenny Frankel on how her BStrong organization is helping California wildfire victims: "People are traumatized"

As some victims of the Southern California wildfires begin to return home, Bethenny Frankel's nonprofit organization BStrong is on the ground providing critical supplies and raising millions of dollars for relief efforts. The fires — which have killed at least 27 people and forced over 100,000 to evacuate — have caused widespread devastation. Many remain missing, and the death toll is expected to rise.

Founded in 2017, BStrong works with the Global Empowerment Mission to respond to disasters worldwide.

Frankel — a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and influencer — has mobilized her initiative to deliver much-needed aid to fire victims, many of whom are still grappling with shock and uncertainty.

"People are traumatized," Frankel said. "They've gone from house proud to homeless in an instant."

Frankel said that the wildfires are especially unique in how they've affected people of varying incomes, creating a sense of class resentment.

"This has affected the rich and the poor equally, which I don't often see at the same time," she said. "There's a lot of class warfare resentment, because it's become a very public, celebrity, wealthy person's crisis in the media."

Frankel said BStrong provides essential supplies, with a focus on dignity, clarity and charity.

"You come to us, you get a crisis kit with everything you need during phase zero," she said.

The organization also delivers supplies to local communities, churches and other organizations.

"We rebuild homes. We will be there for years," Frankel added. "We are the first to get there and the last to leave."

Frankel shared that many victims of disasters have lost their pride and are overwhelmed by the loss of their homes. To address this, BStrong offers cash cards of up to $1,500 to help victims stay in hotels, get organized and begin the process of rebuilding their lives.

Frankel also emphasized that some items are not helpful and can sometimes add to the problem.

"Do not bring your old clothes," she urged. "People cannot impose what they think others want. Cases of water end up in landfills, piles of clothes ... it's not helping ... we know what people need."