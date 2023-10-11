These Amazon October Prime Day 2023 gaming laptop deals are a huge win

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Acer

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event is now well underway. It includes seriously impressive deals on gaming laptops, including new deals just added. So it's not too late to take advantage of these sales (that is, if you're an Amazon Prime member). If you've been looking for a computer that'll take your gaming to the next level, check out these Amazon deals on gaming laptops from Acer, HP, LG, Lenovo and more.

One of the best deals available right now is on the Acer Nitro 5. It's currently 22% off, so you can get it for $700 (regularly $900).

Many of these on-sale gaming laptops will make great holiday gifts. And if you're looking for some of the hottest gaming gift ideas, check out our coverage of the coolest Christmas gifts for PC gamers. Don't forget, a good pair of noise-canceling headphones (or earbuds) is the perfect companion to a gaming laptop.

Best October Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Amazon's current deals offer powerful gaming laptops at discounted October Prime Day prices. But be prepared to spend. A good Windows gaming laptop still usually costs at least $800, and experienced gamers may need to spend $1,500 or more.

Amazon

While several configurations are available on Amazon, this configuration of the Acer Predator Helios 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA LED (2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution) display that has a 240Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports G-Sync and has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. For a processor, it uses a 13th generation Intel Core i-7-13800HX (with a dedicated RTX 4070 GPU).

Windows 11 Home comes pre-installed. Whether you're playing your favorite games, streaming your conquests live on Twitch, or performing other higher-end computing tasks, this laptop is ready.

The Predator Helios 16 is also equipped with an Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, so you're guaranteed fast Internet connectivity using a wired or wireless option. Plus, you get plenty of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and HDMI 2.1.

Why we like the Acer Predator Helios 16: This computer doesn't just perform like a gaming laptop, thanks to the integrated LED lighting, it looks like one too. Even the keyboard offers per-key LED backlights. The computer is also nice and light. It weighs in at just 5.73 pounds.

Amazon

Here's another gaming laptop that comes nicely pre-configured and ready for even the most intense gaming action. This Lenovo LOQ is equipped with a beautiful 16-inch (1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution) WUXGA display that supports GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. While this is not a touchscreen, it does have an anti-glare filter. The computer runs using an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HE processor and is bundled with 64GB of RAM and a massive 2TB SSD for storage. Windows 11 Home comes pre-installed.

Whether you're running a single game or multitasking when working with a few work or school-related apps, the Lenovo LOQ offers the computing power you need. And it comes with a generous selection of ports (including Ethernet), so you can connect your favorite gaming gear. Wi-Fi 6 is supported.

Why we like the Lenovo LOQ: This is a powerful gaming laptop currently being offered on Amazon at a very reasonable price. It's also a lightweight option at just 5.73 pounds.

Amazon

This HP gaming laptop is not a fully equipped powerhouse, but it does offer a 1080p resolution from a 15.6-inch display that supports a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It's powered using an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. This is the 2022 version of the HP Victus. It's configured with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD for storage and has a full-size gaming keyboard.

The HP Victus is powered using OMEN hardware and the OMEN Gaming Hub, so you can control and customize many aspects of your gameplay. Plus, when you're conversing with other gamers, the computer automatically removes unwanted background noise from audio, so you'll experience clear video chats, audio calls and in-game convos.

Why we like the HP Victus: It meets the recommended hardware requirements for top games, like "Apex Legends," "Call of Duty: Warzone," "Overwatch" and "League of Legends."

Amazon

For gamers looking for an affordable laptop, check out this Acer Nitro 5. It's powered using an Intel Core i5-12500H with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3040 Ti GPU. The LCD display is 15.5-inches (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) and it offers a refresh rate up to 144Hz. You also get 16GB of RAM, plus a 512GB SSD. Intel Killer Ethernet E2600 and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 are included. It's also configured with a nice selection of other ports.

This is a lower-priced and compact laptop, measuring 14.19 x 10.67 x 1.06 inches. It weighs 5.51 pounds and comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. Currently priced at just $700, the Acer Nitro 5 represents a really sweet deal.

Why we like the Acer Nitro 5: Thanks to the display's 144Hz refresh rate, you'll experience highly detailed and smooth graphics with minimal ghosting. We're also fans of the backlit keyboard which contributes to the gaming vibe.

Amazon

Featuring a stunning, 16-inch (2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution) WQXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 300 nits, this Lenovo gaming laptop is powered using an AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor. It uses a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. The Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 comes nicely equipped with 64GB of RAM and two (yes, two) 2TB SSDs for storage.

The keyboard features RGB backlighting that most gamers love. Windows 11 Home comes pre-installed. You also get a nice selection of built in ports, including Ethernet. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 are supported. The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 measures 14.3 x 10.3 x 1.1 inches and weighs 5.5 pounds.

Apply the Amazon coupon to save an extra $100.

Why we like the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8: While we would have liked to see a maximum brightness higher than 300 nits, the non-touch display offers an anti-glare filter and supports 100% sRGB.

Amazon

It's not often that you'll find the latest model of a gaming laptop with its price slashed by 16%, but thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event, you're in luck.

The 2023 version of the Asus ROG Strix G16 is now on sale for $1,469. The computer comes equipped with a 16-inch (1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution) WUXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The display supports Dolby Vision. The computer is powered by an Intel Core i7-13650HX processor with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. You also get 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. The keyboard offers four zone RGB backlighting, plus a selection of programmable hotkeys. Windows 11 Pro comes pre-installed.

This computer measures 13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches and weighs 5.51 pounds. The internal speakers support Dolby Atmos. Built into the Acer 2023 ROG Strix G16 are a nice collection of ports, including Ethernet, a DisplayPort and HDMI. For wireless connectivity, the computer relies on Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Why we like the Acer 2023 ROG Strix G16: This is a nicely equipped gaming laptop that offers the power needed to showcase extremely detailed and smooth graphics, even when playing the fastest and most intense games out there.

Amazon

Here's a prime example of a low-cost gaming laptop that'll satisfy an average gamer. This is the 2022 edition of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop. It's currently on sale for $300 off, which brings the price down to just $600.

The computer runs using an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It comes configured with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. Windows 11 Home is preinstalled. Several more powerful hardware configurations of this laptop are also available from Amazon (and currently in stock), but not all are on sale.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 has a 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's also equipped with Lenovo's "signature" gaming keyboard layout that has all of the best media control and numeric pad features built in. Battery life isn't too shabby either, although we really love the quick charge feature. Plug this laptop into an electrical outlet for just 15 minutes to achieve a 40% recharge.

What we like about the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: This is a suitable gaming laptop for the average gamer. It's both affordable and offers the core features a gamer would want when playing their favorite games on a laptop computer.

Amazon

For the skilled gamer looking for a portable powerhouse, check out this deal on the popular Alienware X16 R1 Gaming Laptop. It's currently on sale at Amazon for an impressive 20% off. That's a savings of $675, but you'd better act fast and grab this deal while this sought after computer remains in stock.

The X16 R1 is equipped with a stunning, 16-inch QHD+ display with an incredibly fast 240Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the Intel Core i9-13900HK processor and uses a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. Combine this technology with 12GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage and what you wind up with is a laptop computer that's ready for whatever intense gaming action you want to experience.

What we like about the Alienware X16 R1 Gaming Laptop: This computer is well-equipped, offers a 3ms response rate and an impressive integrated speaker system that includes a built-in woofer.

Apple

Many die-hard gamers don't consider the Mac to be a viable gaming platform, but a lot has changed, especially since Apple introduced it's proprietary M2 processor. This souped up version of the 2022 MacBook Pro is equipped with a 13-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. It also offers a backlit keyboard and runs the latest version of MacOS Sonoma. And for power, it rocks the M2 processor.

Expect up to a 20 hour battery life per charge (although when gaming, this will be significantly shorter). The display offers a maximum brightness of 500 nits. And if you're wondering what games are available for the Mac, we urge you to check out the Mac App Store or subscribe to Apple's Arcade+ online gaming service.

Boulder's Gate 3, The Elder Scrolls Online, Resident Evil: Village, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Civilization V: Brave New World, Diablo III, Final Fantasy XIV Online, Borderlands 2, Sims 4 and Fortnite: Battle Royal are just a sampling of the popular games available right now for the Mac and that'll run nicely on this MacBook Pro.

What we like about the MacBook Pro: If you're already heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem with an iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, for example, it makes sense to tap the power of the MacBook Pro laptop computer as well, since all of your data, documents, photos and app-specific content will automatically sync between all of your compatible Apple devices via iCloud. Oh, and playing games on a MacBook Pro can be a fun experience, especially when you purchase the computer at a $249 discount.

Amazon

MSI may not be as big of a household brand name as, say Acer, HP or Lenovo, but when it comes to gaming laptops, this company offers computers with impressive hardware configurations and fair pricing. For example, this 2023 edition of the MSI Cyborg laptop is normally priced at $1,500, but right now, Amazon has it on sale for $1,329.

A variety of hardware configurations are available, but this particular one comes with a 15.6-inch (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered using an Intel Core i7-12650H processor with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It also comes with a whopping 64GB of RAM and large 2TB SSD for storage. Windows 11 Home is preinstalled and the keyboard offers backlighting.

What we like about the MSI Cyborg Gaming Laptop: In addition to offering a well-performing CPU and GPU, we love that the computer comes bundled with 64GB or RAM and a 2TB SSD for storage. And it's sale price of $1,329 makes this computer a really good value.

Amazon

When it comes to gaming laptops, the folks at Dell are in it for the win. Check out this affordable Dell G15 5530 Gaming Laptop that's on sale right now for $1,130 -- a savings of $320. It's equipped with a 15.6-inch (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) display that offers an incredibly speedy 165Hz refresh rate.

The computer runs using a 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13650HX processor with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It's also equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. Windows 11 Home comes preinstalled. And the internal dual speaker system supports Dolby Atmos.

Why we like the Dell G15 550 Gaming Laptop: This too is a nicely equipped gaming laptop with a fast CPU and high-performance GPU. The G15 550 also comes with the latest version of Alienware Command Center (AWCC) preinstalled and includes free updates.

What you should look for when buying a gaming laptop

A gaming laptop needs computing power from its processor and GPU. The CPU and GPU can't be upgraded in a laptop later, so it's essential to get the most powerful options you can afford. After all, most games rely heavily on a computer's GPU (as much as its processor). For the average gamer, a RTX 4050 GPU (or equivalent) will be adequate. For someone who's more experienced, the RTX 4070 (or better) will be a better fit.

For a CPU, we recommend an Intel Core i7 or even a Core i9 (or equivalent), but for the average gamer, a less expensive Intel Core i5 (or equivalent) will likely be adequate. To achieve the best gaming experiences possible, you want the computer to be equipped with plenty of RAM (at least 32GB) and internal storage. We recommend an SSD with at least 1TB capacity, although bigger is better.

As for the display, our in-house gaming experts suggest one that's at least 15 inches, with a resolution of at least 1,920 x 1080. However, the higher the resolution of the display, the better. The display should also offer a fast refresh rate (480Hz or faster is ideal) and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Gamers also typically want an integrated mechanical keyboard that's sturdy. It should offer integrated RGB lighting, which is a feature most gamers love.

To eliminate screen lagging and ghosting, look for a gaming laptop that supports G-Sync and/or AMD FreeSync. While this may seem counterintuitive, a touchscreen for a gaming laptop is not at all essential. In fact, you might want to avoid one, since they often suck up battery life and offer overly-glossy screens can be annoying.

Some of the latest gaming laptops offer OLED displays. These allow for even sharper and more vibrant graphics, but often have slower refresh rates than what you get from LED displays (used by most gaming laptops). The display's maximum brightness should also a consideration, especially if you'll be gaming in brightly lit spaces. While a maximum brightness of at least 500 nits is fine, over 1,000 nits will work better in well-lit areas.

The problem with gaming laptops is that their battery life is typically short. Don't expect to get more than six hours of continuous gaming per charge from even the most souped-up computers. As with any computer, the more impressive the specs, the more you can expect to pay. However, when you find popular gaming laptops on sale, you can typically get more computing power for a lot less money.

