The coolest Christmas gifts for PC gamers, according to our in-house gaming experts

Shopping for a serious gamer can be tough, especially if you (as the gift giver) aren't exactly tech savvy. Well, you're in luck, because our in-house gaming experts created this roundup of 15 awesome gifts you can buy for any PC gamer. We included a handful of affordable options, along with some high-end and cutting-edge choices that can dramatically enhance someone's experience playing their favorite games on their desktop or laptop computer.

The thing you should know about serious gamers is that the overall vibe of a gaming space is as important as the equipment. Just as a fast computer with superior graphics are essential, the right keyboard, mouse and gaming headset are all mission critical to the immersiveness of a game. In a hard-core action game, a fraction of a second can mean the difference between winning or losing.

The 15 best gifts for computer gamers

This roundup of gifts for gamers caters to people who play games using a computer, as opposed to a console-based gaming system (like the PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch).

As we compiled this roundup, we focused on the newest, most-cutting edge and popular products in each category — which are typically not the least expensive. Our goal is to provide recommendations for what a serious PC gamer would really want. Let's take a look at some of the very best Christmas and holiday gifts you can buy for someone who enjoys gaming on a computer.

When it comes to gaming keyboards, there are a lot of options -- think wired or wireless. Typically, a wired keyboard offers a faster response rate, but with advances in wireless technology, this is becoming less of a problem. Another factor is the keyboard size and layout.

Some people prefer a tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard. It's more compact, but lacks a numeric keypad on the right side. Programmable RGB lighting can add ambiance.

The Apex Pro TKL is a wired, tenkeyless keyboard with OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable, HyperMagnetic switches. This offers 20x faster actuation and an 11x faster response rates than traditional mechanical keys – responsiveness and speed a gamer will appreciate. In terms of individual key actuation, this keyboard gives gamers full control (from 0.1 to 4.0 millimeters). This keyboard also offers 2-in-1 action keys, a premium aluminum top plate, a detachable USB Type-C cable and a snazzy OLED smart display in the top-right corner that serves as a command center. Gamers can adjust settings and change profiles on the fly.

And to top things off, the Apex Pro TKL offers per-key RBG lighting that is fully programmable. We also like that the keyboard is height adjustable using built in tilt legs that offer three ergonomic positions. Overall, the keyboard offers a fast 0.7 ms response time. Since many gamers prefer to have a matching gaming keyboard and mouse, SteelSeries offers the Aerox 3 Custom wired mouse ($60) or Aerox 5 wireless mouse ($140), either of which is the perfect companion to this feature-packed and impressive looking keyboard.

Why we like the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL: This keyboard is extremely well made and incorporates all of the design and features that gamers typically seek in a wired TKL keyboard.

Featuring many of the same sought after features as the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL, the Apex Pro is a wired, full-size keyboard with a layout that includes a numeric keypad. It too includes features like adjustable OmniPoint 2.0 mechanical switches. Gamers will experience 20x faster actuation and 11x faster response compared to a traditional mechanical keyboard. This keyboard's layout includes 2-in-1 action keys and an OLED smart display that serves as a command center for adjusting settings and changing profiles on the fly.

The Apex Pro is compatible with the free SteelSeries Engine software (for Windows or Mac) that unlocks the keyboard's full potential by allowing for customization of all kinds of functions. And for durability, it has an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy top plate. It comes with a magnetic detachable wrist rest for added comfort and height-adjustable tilt legs to give gamers three ergonomic options.

The physical appearance of the keyboard is futuristic, especially when the gamer custom programs the dynamic per-key RGB illumination. It measures 17.19 x 5.48 x 1.59 inches and weighs 2.14 pounds. And since many gamers prefer to have a matching gaming keyboard and mouse, SteelSeries offers the Aerox 3 Custom wired mouse ($60) or Aerox 5 wireless mouse ($140), either of which makes the perfect companion to the Apex Pro.

Why we like the SteelSeries Apex Pro: For a gamer who wants a high-quality, full-size keyboard with a bunch of customization options, the Apex Pro is among the best choices available.

Alienware

The Alienware 27 gaming monitor is a 27-inch QHD dynamo featuring a 180Hz refresh rate with Overclock. It supports cutting-edge technologies that allow for stutter-free, tear-free, low latency gaming with smooth and crystal-clear graphics.

And with VESA Display HDR 600 certification, the graphics feature vivid and accurate colors, complete with deep blacks and bright whites. Gamers will see every lifelike detail.

The flat-screen monitor is mounted on a hexagonal base with a fully adjustable stand and customizable lighting. It offers a 16:9 aspect ratio. The screen itself measures 24.1 x 20.4 x 0.1 inches. To ensure the fastest connectivity, the monitor includes a USB 5, HDMI and a DisplayPort (DP2).

Why we like the Alienware 27 gaming monitor: Especially when playing Windows PC-based games, this monitor offers the resolution, detail and performance that can make even the most technologically demanding games truly shine.

Dell

Some gamers prefer a curved monitor, and it's easy to see why; it helps fill a gamer's peripheral vision with whatever is happening on the screen. While this Dell Curved gaming monitor is available in five screen sizes, including 24, 25, 27, 32 and 34 inches, for an average-size desk and gaming space, the 32-inch model is a perfect size that's offered at an affordable price.

The monitor can be further customized between three resolutions – FHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels), QHD (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), or 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels). The 4K version can showcase the most detail. At the time of purchase, you can choose between a 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rate and between three adaptive sync options.

The configuration options directly impact pricing, which ranges from around $300 to $600 for the 32-inch display size. All versions offer a 1ms (gray to gray) response time in Extreme Mode and have two HDMI version 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort, three SuperSpeed USB 5 ports and one audio port. A DisplayPort cable, HDMI cable and USB 3.2 cable are also included.

Ultimately, what a gamer can expect from the Dell 32-Inch curved gaming monitor are tear-free and stutter-free graphics that showcase vivid and accurate colors. While the monitor is not height adjustable on its base, the tilt angle is adjustable.

Why we like the Dell 32-Inch curved gaming monitor: The monitor features a 1000:1 contrast ratio and can display up to 1.07 billion colors at 138 pixels per inch. It offers a color gamut of 95% DCI-P3, 99% sRGB and a response time of 1mn (in Extreme mode). Both the horizontal and vertical viewing angle is 178-degrees and the monitor uses an anti-glare coating.

Samsung

If you thought a 32-inch curved monitor was impressive, imagine how someone's favorite games would look on Samsung's premium 57-inch version.

This is an ultra-premium, 4K resolution monitor that features Quantum Mini-LEDs, up to a 240Hz refresh rate and HDR 1000. What this translates to is never-before-seen levels of visual accuracy with incredible definition, along with bright colors and the ability to display incredibly smooth graphics across all 52-inches of the display.

And don't worry about ambient lighting drowning out what's on the screen. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 OLED offers a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, along with a contrast ratio that allows the display to showcase incredibly lifelike color with impressive depth and contrast.

The monitor comes with an ergonomic desktop stand, so it will feel like the graphics wrap around the gamer. And the up-to-240Hz refresh rate, combined with the 1ms response time and FreeSync Premium Pro support ensure that every gaming experience is ultra-responsive and beautiful looking.

Why we like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 OLED: The difference between a typical sized curved gaming monitor and this one is just like comparing watching a movie on a 50-inch TV with seeing an IMAX movie on a mega-size theater screen.

Razer

Razer offers a nice collection of gaming gear. When it comes to wireless gaming headsets, we really like the 2023 edition of the company's BlackShark V2 Pro. It offers TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers and an impressive battery life that's up to 70 hours. You also get a convenient, detachable, pro-level mic. And yes, these are wireless headphones, but they support a 2.4Gz connection, which offers high-performance combined with low latency, so everything heard will be perfectly synced with a game.

While there's no active noise cancellation, the BlackShark V2 Pros offer soft memory foam ear cups covered in breathable fabric to block out much of the ambient noise in any gaming space.

These gaming headphones look as good as they sound, because they were designed by gamers (including multiple esports pros), for gamers. Beyond comfort and style, these headphones offer THX spatial audio support, so, with compatible games, the audio will sound as if it's all around the player. These headphones have been tweaked to sound incredible with some of the most popular games out there, but gamers can also tweak the sound and save their own audio profiles.

Why we like the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro gaming headset: For gamers at every skill level, these headphones make gaming audio sound immersive and clear, while the integrated microphone is ideal for communicating with allies or enemies during multiplayer games.

Roccat

If you're buying a gaming mouse as a gift, there are two things to consider. First, will the recipient want a mouse designed to be a companion to their existing keyboard? Also, does the gamer want a wired or wireless mouse?

The wired Roccat Kone XP PC gaming mouse is loaded with features, including RGB lighting, a 19K DPI optical sensor and left/right lateral inputs that add to the mouse's vertical click and scroll functionality. A wireless version of this mouse is also available for $130.

This ergonomically designed gaming mouse has 15 buttons, but with the integrated Easy-Shift+ feature, gamers can take advantage of 29 potential button functions. Because the mouse has a translucent shell, the 22 LED lights inside generate a stunning glow that's fully programmable. Gamers can display their favorite lighting effects using any combination of 16.8 million colors.

If you're looking to give someone a gaming keyboard and mouse combo, we suggest adding the wired Roccat Volcan TKL Pro ($80 on Amazon). This is a nice companion keyboard for the mouse.

Why we like the Roccat Kone XP PC Gaming Mouse: This is a well-designed, ergonomic, optical gaming mouse (wired) with beautiful RGB lighting capabilities.

SteelSeries

As an alternative to headphones, some gamers prefer high-end speakers to fill their entire gaming space with rich sound. The SteelSeries Arena 9 speaker system offers true 5.1 channel surround sound that includes a 6.5-inch subwoofer. The system connects to a computer using a single USB cable connection. However, a Bluetooth or optical audio connection is possible. There's even a 3.5mm headphone jack to plug in a gaming headset.

Since this is a speaker system for gamers, it includes configurable RGB lighting that can showcase up to 16.8 million colors to respond to onscreen action and music. Gamers can rely on the speakers to generate high-quality sound, or easily tweak the audio EQ and more.

The Arena 9 speaker system lives up to its name by offering a total of nine speakers that will envelop a space with clear and immersive surround sound that takes full advantage of the two wireless rear speakers and subwoofer. Gamers can easily tweak the system -- think volume, muting, the LED lights, Bluetooth pairing -- using the Control Pod.

Why we like the SteelSeries Arena 9: This is a complete surround sound system for a gamer that wants to fill a space with robust and crystal clear audio and combine it with ambience-creating lighting.

Nanoleaf

Many gamers use colored LED lighting that's integrated into their keyboard and mouse to create ambience. This can be enhanced even further with the Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror + Lightstrip Kit, designed to be placed behind a TV or monitor -- either up to 65-inches or 85-inches.

This kit includes a small camera that attaches to the top of a TV (or monitor) and faces the screen. It analyzes what's being displayed to adjust the light strip's colors and brightness in real-time to sync with the on-screen action. Sure, there are plenty of companies that offer light strips that can attach to the back of a TV, but this kit includes the camera that allows for accurate and vivid screen mirroring. Plus, gamers can adjust the degree of immersion – from soft ambient lighting to fluid color melts or a bright and direct match to what's happening on the screen.

The strip itself also has 10 lighting zones that can be controlled together or separately. And better yet, the kit is fully compatible with 50+ other Nanoleaf smart lighting products, including the new Shapes Limited Edition Ultra Black Hexagons Smarter Kit ($220) or the Canvas Smarter Kit ($130). Both provide on-wall ambient smart lighting that can all be controlled together using the same app.

Why we like the Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror + Lightstrip kit: This is a powerful and versatile smart lighting kit for gamers that experience games on a large-size, flatscreen TV or monitor. The lighting can perfectly sync with whatever action is happening on the screen.

Razer

While some PC gamers prefer to play their favorite games virtually anywhere. That's when a laptop computer designed specifically for gaming comes in handy. And for this, one of the best options is the Razer Blade 16.

The Razer Blade 16 laptop features a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX 5.5 Ghz processor with a 36MB cache. It runs Windows 11 Home and is available in three core colors – black, mercury or in the "Automobili Lamborghini edition." Choose between a 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz display with a 16:10 aspect ratio (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) or two other lower-cost options. You can also choose between four NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics options. For storage, you get a 1TB SSD. Also, choose between 16GB or 32GB of RAM.

This laptop offers plenty of built-in ports, including 3x USB Type-A, 1x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C), 1x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI 2.1 output and a UHS-II SD card reader. For sound, the Razer Blade 16 comes with four speakers (two tweeters and two subwoofers) that support THX spatial audio. The entire computer is housed in a sleek anodized aluminum black casing with an illuminated Razer logo. The computer measures 13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches and weighs in at 5.4 pounds.

Why we like the Razer Blade 16 laptop computer: This gaming laptop offers a beautiful combination of performance and style that's ideal for gaming. The screen's maximum brightness is 1,000 nits, so what's seen on screen is bright with accurate colors. Another great feature is the per-key RGB lighting that can display more than 16.8 million colors.

Lexar

When a computer's internal storage just isn't enough, or if the gamer wants a fast and reliable backup option for a gaming computer, the Lexar SL660 Blade is an external 1TB SSD that's portable, fast and reliable.

The read speed is up to 2,000MB/second, while the write speed is up to 1,900MB/second. The outer casing is made from premium aluminum with integrated RGB lighting. It has a USB Type-C 3.2 port for connectivity. For file security, the SSD supports 256-bit AES encryption. The drive is both shock and vibration resistant and it comes with a detachable stand.

Why we like the Lexar SL660 Blaze 1TB Portable SSD: This portable SSD is rugged, stylish and portable, with fast and reliable performance.

Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Pyke gaming chair

Secretlab

Gamers love to play games… sometimes for hours at a time. And during these marathon gaming sessions, comfort is key. That's why a well made, attractive and ergonomically designed gaming chair is so important. The 2022 edition of the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Pyke gaming chair offers a PU leather upholstery with memory foam padding. You also get a reclining option, armrests, head pillow and four-way lumbar support. Choose between 10 colors.

The chair comes in three sizes – small, regular or large – to fit the size and weight of the gamer. The regular size is ideal for people between 5' 7" and 6'2", who weigh under 220 pounds.

Secretlab was founded by former pro gamers who hired engineers to design the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Pyke. The bottom of the chair features a reinforced ADC12 aluminum wheelbase and four wheels.

Why we like the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Pyke gaming chair: This is a well-made, expertly designed option that will keep even the most competitive gamers comfortable during extended competitions.

Razer

Some PC gamers prefer a more traditional handheld controller (instead of a keyboard/mouse combination). The wireless Razer Wolverine V2 Pro provides the perfect solution. It features the Razer Chroma Lighting that the company's products are famous for, but you also get integrated Razer Mecha-Tactile action buttons, six remappable multi-function buttons, an 8-way microswitch D-pad, Razer HyperTrigger trigger stops and two additional thumbstick caps.

To connect your gaming headset right to this controller, it has a built-in 3.5mm audio port. Battery life is up to 10 hours (using the Chroma lighting) or up to 24 hours (without the lighting). The controller measures 6,59 x 4.16 x 2.56 inches and weighs 0.62 pounds, so it will fit nicely in most gamers' hands.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is a high-performance controller that's built with speed and accuracy in mind. It comes in either a black or white design and utilizes fast 2.4Gz wireless connectivity. The controller is fully configurable using the Razer Controller mobile app. Since the focus of this controller is on competitive play, it lacks a vibration (haptic feedback) feature that some hard-core gamers often find distracting.

Why we like the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro: We're huge fans of the controller's integrated RGB programmable lighting, although the look, feel and responsiveness of this controller are also top-notch.

Razer

Twitch is the virtual home for gamers who love to stream their live gaming content, and for those people, the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra webcam is designed to make the streamer look great –- in any lighting situation. It also works exceptionally well during video calls and virtual meetings.

This is a 4K (30fps) resolution webcam (for Windows PC users) that uses AI to generate a clear and smooth video feed that can have either a 72-degree or 82-degree field of view. If the streamer drops down to 1080p resolution, the frames-per-second rate can be adjusted between 24, 30 or 60. This webcam connects to a computer using a USB 3.0 wired connection. It features an L-shaped joint that makes it easy to mount at the ideal angle on a computer monitor or tripod.

To ensure a detailed, vibrant and clear image, the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra takes full advantage of a Sony Starvis 2 1/1.2-inch sensor that's able to capture 3.9x more light than most traditional webcams. You also get a specially designed F/1.7 aperture lens, along with AI-powered autofocus, auto exposure and imaging. The result is one of the most advanced webcams on the market. And when the streamer holds something up to the camera, it automatically and quickly refocuses on it. When the item is put back down, clear focus returns almost instantly to the streamer's face.

Why we like the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra: This one of the few 4K webcams available, and it's also loaded with powerful features, like HDR and a true Bokeh effect that will blur a background while keeping the main subject in perfect focus. Plus, the user can adjust zoom, pan, tilt, ISO, shutter speed and more during a broadcast.

Microsoft

Having the best PC gaming setup is important, but without access to incredible games, it's useless. With a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, players get unlimited access to more than 100 popular games, including many titles from Electronic Arts and Xbox Game Studios. Some even support an online multiplayer experience.

In fact, with a subscription to Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC gamers can play Xbox games against PC or XBox console players without needing their own game console. When you purchase a Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription as a gift, you can prepay for one or three months and immediately give players access to a wide selection of games. (We recommend the three-month subscription, so players have time to experience all of the most popular games offered.) This is the perfect stocking stuffer for teen and young adult gamers based in the United States.

Why we like the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Instead of having to choose one or two specific games that a gamer may or may not really like, you're giving someone access to more than 100 popular games.

