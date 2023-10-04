Surprise! Amazon put Apple and Amazon Fire tablets on sale as an early Prime Big Deal Days deal

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

The latest tablets are thinner, lighter and more portable than ever. Plus, most feature extremely vibrant and high-resolution touchscreen displays. They're easily able to handle many of the same tasks of a laptop computer, especially when you use a tablet with a keyboard or stylus. In addition to running personal productivity and work-related apps, you can use a tablet as a powerful communications tool, versatile entertainment device and so much more.

Related: How we select our products

But a new tablet can be expensive. Luckily Amazon has slashed the prices of the most popular models and configurations from Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo and more ahead of its Prime Big Deal Days event. The major sale is happening on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11. But if you're shopping for a powerful new tablet for yourself or to give as a holiday gift -- don't delay. There are some great tablet deals available right now.

Best tablet deals ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

Whether it's an Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy, budget-friendly Amazon Fire, or any Android tablet you desire, grab these fantastic money-saving deals now.

Apple iPad (9th Generation): $270 (18% off)

Amazon

If you're already heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem and use an iMac, MacBook, iPhone and/or Apple Watch, it makes sense to invest in an Apple iPad tablet. It runs the latest version of iPadOS 10, so all of your app-specific data, documents, photos and files from your other Apple gear will automatically sync with your iPad. This includes everything from your contacts and calendar, to your web browser bookmarks and personal photo library.

This 2021 version of the Apple iPad (9th Generation) comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB of internal storage and Wi-Fi + Cellular support. The Wi-Fi only version is also on sale for a limited time for just $270 (that's 18% off). At the time of purchase on Amazon, either the Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + Cellular version of the iPad can be upgraded to include 256GB of internal storage. At the moment, the iPad 9th Generation Wi-Fi + Cellular version with 256GB of storage is priced at $530, which is 13% off.

This version of the iPad runs using Apple's powerful A13 Bionic processor. It supports the optional Apple Pencil (1st generation) for on-screen note taking or drawing. You're also able to connect an optional keyboard to the tablet so you'll be able to type faster and with greater accuracy, compared to using the on-screen virtual keyboard. Like all iPads, this one is incredibly versatile and comes with an impressive selection of preinstalled apps. However, millions of optional apps are available from the App Store. These allow you to greatly expand the capabilities of the tablet.

Why we like the Apple iPad (9th Generation):

While not the latest iPad model, this one runs the latest version of the iPadOS 10 operating system and can perform the same tasks as other iPad models. The processor speed and overall performance will be a tad slower than the newest models, however.

The 10.2-inch Retina display integrated into this iPad is vibrant and can nicely showcase photos, video, TV shows, movies and games.

On the bottom of the tablet is a single USB Type-C port (not an Lightning port).

This iPad supports TouchID (a fingerprint scanner) to unlock the device and approve online transactions.

Amazon

For someone who wants superior processing power from an Apple iPad, you can't go wrong with the Apple iPad Pro. This version offers a beautiful 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and comes with 128GB of internal storage. It's the Wi-Fi only version that supports Wi-Fi 6 for the fastest Internet connection possible. The tablet is also configured with a 12MP front-facing camera and both a 10MP and 12MP rear-facing camera. Battery life is up to 10 hours.

This version of the iPad Pro runs using Apple's M2 processor and utilizes a 10-core GPU, so games and other animated content will look incredibly detailed. The screen offers a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. This means all of the colors displayed on the screen will be vibrant and accurate.

The iPad Pro with the 12.9-inch display is the most powerful iPad available right now. It rarely goes on sale, but Amazon is currently selling it at a 5% discount. It runs using the latest version of iPadOS 10 and supports the optional Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) and an optional keyboard (both sold separately).

Why we like the Apple iPad Pro (6th Generation):

The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is beautiful.

It runs using Apple's M2 processor.

The iPad Pro comes with a nice selection of powerful pre-installed apps, but millions of optional apps are available from the App Store.

Amazon

If you're shopping for an Android-based tablet that's well-designed, affordable and versatile, this 2022 version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an excellent choice. It's not a cutting-edge tablet, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, but it does utilize a 10.4-inch (2,000 x 1,200 pixel) touchscreen display, comes with an S Pen stylus and offers a long lasting battery.

This version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with 64GB of internal storage and is available in three colors – chiffon rose, angora blue or oxford gray. The tablet's internal speakers support Dolby Atmos, so whether you're listening to music or streaming movies, the audio will sound great (even without using optional wireless earbuds or headphones).

One great feature of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (that's not offered by Apple iPads) is that you can increase the internal storage up to 1TB anytime using an optional microSD memory card. The tablet measures 10.4 x 9.62 x 0.28 inches and weighs just 1.1 pounds. While it's on sale at Amazon for a starting price of just $245, this represents a really good value.

Why we like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite:

It's an affordable Android-based tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an S Pen stylus.

Easily expand the internal storage space using an optional microSD memory card.

Amazon

For anyone who needs a tablet to handle everyday functions, but doesn't want to spend a fortune, there's no better time to snag one of the brand new Amazon Fire Max 11 tablets. It offers an 11-inch touchscreen display, an octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Battery life is up to 14 hours. This is the ad-free version.

Amazon is currently offering two other configurations of the Max 11 – one with 128GB of storage ($200, 29% off) and the productivity bundle ($300, 25% off). The bundle includes a keyboard and stylus. For up to 1TB of storage space, add an optional microSD memory card. What sets this version of the Amazon Fire Max tablet apart from the others in the company's line is the display which offers 2,000 x 1,200 pixel resolution. That's a total of 2.4 million pixels that will make photos, TV shows, movies and games look great.

You also get Wi-Fi 6 support for fast connectivity. In conjunction with the tablet's two microphone and stereo speaker system, along with its front- and rear-facing 8MP cameras, you can participate in video calls or virtual meetings with ease. It even runs popular work-related applications that are part of Microsoft 365 Personal (including Word and Excel). Keep in mind, any apps you want to add to this tablet will come from Amazon's app store, as opposed to the Google Play Store, since this tablet runs a proprietary version of Android. The tablet weighs just 17.28 ounces.

Why we like the Amazon Fire Max 11:

It's extremely affordable for a tablet with an 11-inch touchscreen.

The octa-core processor allows the tablet to easily handle multitasking.

The battery life of the Amazon Fire Max 11 is up to 14 hours.

Amazon

While the 2022 version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet can handle the same core tasks as any Android-based tablet, the size of its display makes it conducive to use as an e-reader with a full-color display. However, it can just as easily be used with Amazon's Audible service to listen to audiobooks or podcasts.

This version of the tablet is ad-supported and comes with 32GB of storage. At the time of purchase, you can opt for the ad-free version with 64GB of storage for $115 (that's 30% off). You can also upgrade the tablet to offer up to 1TB of internal storage using an optional microSD memory card.

The battery lasts up to 13 hours and the wireless charging feature adds an extra touch of convenience. And at home, you can turn on the tablet's Show Mode and use it as a full-screen smart home hub, complete with access to the Alexa digital assistant. Using the front- and rear-facing cameras, the Fire HD 8 Plus can also be used for video calling. Of course, it does a great job streaming TV shows and movies from your favorite services, including Amazon Prime Video. Like all of the Amazon Fire tablets, this one uses a proprietary version of Android, so all optional apps must be acquired from the Amazon app store, not the Google Play Store.

Why we like the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus:

This is an extremely affordable tablet that can handle basic tasks, such as managing email, surfing the web, online shopping, reading eBooks or listening to music (and podcasts).

The tablet offers an up to 13-hour battery life, as well as wireless charging capabilities.

Expand the internal storage of this tablet anytime using an optional microSD memory card.

Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids is designed specifically for kids between the ages of three and seven. It comes with a durable, kid-friendly case, a one year subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service and a two-year "worry-free guarantee."

Amazon Kids+ is an online-based service that offers a curated, age-appropriate selection of shows, games, eBooks and activities. The tablet also offers easy-to-use parental controls, so an adult can determine when the tablet can be used and exactly what it can be used for by a child.

And thanks to the "worry-free guarantee," if the tablet breaks within the first two years of ownership, Amazon will replace it for free. When the tablet is upgraded with an optional microSD memory card, internal storage can reach up to 1TB, which is plenty of space to store a movie collection and a collection of apps to keep your child entertained during long car or airplane trips when Internet access is not available.

The tablet offers a 10.1-inch touchscreen display with 1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution. It comes in your choice of three colors and has both internal speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In our recent coverage of the best tablets for kids in 2023, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids was one of our top picks.

Why we like the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids:

It comes with a case, a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a two-year worry-free gaurantee.

The tablet features a 10.1-inch touchscreen display.

Battery life is up to 12 hours.

Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is more of an e-reader on steroids than a full-featured tablet. Yes, it can be used for reading eBooks and listening to audiobooks (or podcasts), but it can also serve as a feature-packed digital notepad. Using the included stylus, it's possible to handwrite or draw directly on the Paperwhite display, so you can create detailed notes or sketches and store them within custom-named digital notebooks.

It's also possible to annotate eBooks you're reading or your own PDF files that are sent directly to the device via email. Because this is a 10.2-inch Paperwhite display (with 300 pixels-per-inch resolution), it can be easily viewed in any lighting situation -– from direct sunlight to a darkened room. What it can't do, however, is display color.

Use the Kindle Scribe to take notes during classes or meetings, compose journal entries, sketch out ideas or manage to-do lists. The device can also translate your handwriting into editable text. All of your notes can be shared with others via email, directly from the Scribe (when it's connected to the Internet via Wi-Fi). It can also share your documents directly with Microsoft Word if you have a Microsoft 365 subscription.

Unlike most tablets that have a battery life measured in hours, the battery life of the Scribe is literally several weeks. At the time of purchase, choose between 16GB, 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. We recommend at least the 32GB configuration. The pen-shaped stylus is included, but you'll want to invest in a cover for the screen which is sold separately. As part of our coverage of the best e-readers for 2023, we selected the Amazon Kindle Scribe as our pick for best e-reader for reading and note-taking.

Why we like the Amazon Kindle Scribe:

It's a feature-packed e-reader with a Paperwhite display that can be seen clearly in any lighting situation.

The Kindle Scribe serves as a digital note taking device. Create as many custom-named notebooks as you need and then fill each with any number of individual virtual pages containing your handwritten notes or sketches.

The Kindle Scribe's battery lasts for several weeks, not mere hours.

For a limited time, you can purchase the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle, which includes the Kindle Scribe (16GB version), a power adapter and a leather folio cover for $317 (that's a savings of $120).

Amazon

When it comes to Android-based tablets, some of our favorites right now come from Samsung, Google and Lenovo. For a limited time, Amazon has the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Generation) tablet on sale for just $180. This tablet has a 10-inch FHD (2,000 x 1,200 pixel) touchscreen display, runs the Android 12 operating system and comes with 32GB of internal storage.

The tablet's internal quad speaker system supports Dolby Atmos, so when you're streaming movies or playing games, the sound will be lifelike and immersive. Meanwhile, streamed video content from Netflix or Paramount+, for example, can be viewed at up to 1080p resolution.

Although this tablet is priced at just $180, Lenovo plans to support it with three years worth of operating system and security updates. The tablet measures 9.9 x 6.26 x 0.29 inches and weighs 1.04 pounds. It runs using a MediaTek processor, so it will have no trouble performing basic tasks, like email management, web surfing, streaming video or music, or online shopping. Battery life is up to 12 hours.

Why we like the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Generation):

It's a versatile tablet priced at less than $200.

The quad speaker system supports Dolby Atmos.

The tablet runs Android 12 and will include three years of Android and security updates.

This is a great tablet for streaming audio or video content, web surfing, or for using as an e-reader.

When is Amazon Big Deals Day?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sale event (also known as Amazon Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

Amazon is offering some really great deals on all forms of consumer electronics, from TVs to robot vacuums. You'll be able to save big on projectors, laptop computers, tablets, smartwatches, cameras and a wide range of smart home products. And that's just in the tech department.

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sale event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, fashion, beauty, kitchen and baby. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deals Day deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deals Day offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, like Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on October 10 and October 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale will run from October 9 through October 12.

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do... and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't aways restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

Related content from CBS Essentials