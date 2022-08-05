Best robot vacuum deals you can get right now at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Right now at Amazon, you can save big on top-rated robot vacuums, the smart-home appliance that'll clean your floors while you're out living your life. Here are the best deals we found on robot vacuums this week.

Top products in this article:

iRobot Roomba i7+, $769 (reduced from $1,000)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $499 (reduced from $550)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $529 (reduced from $800)

Check out the best robot vacuum deals you can get right now from iRobot, Samsung, Shark and other top brands at Amazon below.

The best robot vacuum deals on Amazon

All featured robot vacs below boast Amazon user-review ratings of four stars (out of five) or higher.

(Looking for a robot vacuum that can handle pet hair and dander? Check out our article on the best robot vacuums for pet hair, according to reviewers.)

iRobot Roomba i7+: $769

The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.

This CBS Essentials reader-favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i7+, $769 (reduced from $1,000)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $499

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $499 (reduced from $550)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $529

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station. Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $529 (reduced from $800)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $249

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $249 (reduced from $274)

Shark Ion robot vacuum: $175

This Shark robot vac features side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brush roll to handle dirt and debris on all surfaces. Use the SharkClean app on your connected smartphone or device to control when -- and where -- your robot vacuum cleans. The vac offers 120 minutes of run time. Choose from three colors.

Shark Ion robot vacuum (gray), $175 (reduced from $230)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $119

Click on the Amazon coupon offer to save $50 on this robot vacuum by Lefant. Your savings will be applied at checkout.

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors (so it won't bang into its surroundings). The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $119 after coupon (reduced from $130)

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum: $150

This Laresar smart robot can vacuum and mop your floors (water tank sold separately). The machine is equipped with sensors that detect stairs and prevent falls. The robot vacuum is Wi-Fi compatible and can be controlled by smartphone. Download the Laresmart app to schedule cleanings, swap cleaning modes and control cleaning direction.

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum, $150 after coupon (reduced from $249)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $1,219

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $1,219 (reduced from $1,299)

Samsung Jetbot mop: $285

Need a robot cleaning solution for non-carpeted areas? The Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop is good for cleaning tile, vinyl, laminate and hardwoods. Plus, you can use it in hand-held mode to clean bathroom walls, countertops and more.

Samsung Jetbot mop, $285 (reduced from $300)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop: $1,079

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. It was sold out at last look, but check below for restocks.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $1,079 (reduced from $1,250)

