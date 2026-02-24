Trump's 2026 State of the Union is tonight. Here's what to know and how to watch.

Washington — President Trump will deliver the 2026 State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, laying out his agenda for the year ahead and touting his accomplishments since returning to office.

The address comes days after the Supreme Court ruled he does not have the authority to impose sweeping tariffs under an emergency powers law, dealing a significant blow to his trade agenda. The president has vowed to go around the court's decision and use other authorities to place tariffs on imports.

The speech also comes amid increasing tensions in the Middle East between the U.S. and Iran. Talks over Iran's nuclear program and other matters are expected to continue this week. The president has not ruled out using military force against the country if negotiations fail.

Here's what to know about Mr. Trump's 2026 State of the Union speech:

What time will the 2026 State of the Union start and end?

The State of the Union is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET, but it could start later depending on when the president arrives at the Capitol.

The length of Mr. Trump's addresses to Congress has varied over the years. Mr. Trump has delivered three State of the Union addresses and two speeches to a joint session of Congress, which come shortly after a president is inaugurated but are not formal State of the Union addresses.

Here is a breakdown of how long each of his previous speeches have lasted, according to The American Presidency Project:

2017 : 1 hour

: 1 hour 2018 : 1 hour and 21 minutes

: 1 hour and 21 minutes 2019 : 1 hour and 22 minutes

: 1 hour and 22 minutes 2020 : 1 hour and 18 minutes

: 1 hour and 18 minutes 2025: 1 hour and 40 minutes

His 2025 address was the longest address to a joint session of Congress since at least 1964.

At the White House on Monday, Mr. Trump previewed the speech by saying, "It's going to be a long speech because we have so much to talk about."

Who is delivering the Democrats' response to the 2026 State of the Union?

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will be delivering the Democratic response to the president's address, which will begin shortly after Mr. Trump's speech ends. Spanberger won election last November to become Virginia's first female governor. Her victory was one of the races that gave Democrats a boost of optimism heading into this year's midterm elections.

Spanberger is a former member of the House who previously served in the CIA. In a statement announcing she would be delivering the Democratic response, Spanberger said that Americans are "at a defining moment in our nation's history" as the country contends with "rising costs, chaos in their communities, and a real fear of what each day might bring."

How to watch the 2026 State of the Union address on TV and stream it online

CBS News will have full coverage of the State of the Union address on TV and online. Primetime coverage on the CBS television network will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

You can watch the speech and coverage wherever the CBS News 24/7 streaming network is distributed, including the CBS News app, CBSNews.com, YouTube, social platforms, Paramount+ and Pluto.

What is the State of the Union address, exactly?

The State of the Union is the president's yearly address to Congress, in which he lays out his agenda for the coming year and a laundry list of policies he wants lawmakers to enact.

The origins of the address are found in the Constitution. Article II, Section 3 describes some of the president's duties, including:

He shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient[.]

George Washington delivered the first State of the Union address in 1790, according to the Senate Historical Office. Thomas Jefferson discontinued the practice of delivering an oral address in 1801, instead submitting a written report to fulfill the constitutional requirement. That convention stood until Woodrow Wilson revived the in-person address in 1913.

The first State of the Union response was broadcast in 1966, when GOP congressional leaders delivered a 30-minute rebuttal that was shown on television a week after President Lyndon Johnson's address, according to the Senate's historian.

Where does the State of the Union address take place?

The State of the Union takes place in the House chamber in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The chamber is large enough to hold members of the House and Senate, in addition to Cabinet officials and members of the Supreme Court.

The galleries overlooking the chamber are reserved for members' guests, other officials and the press. One of the gallery sections is reserved for the first lady. Those invited to sit in the first lady's box are frequently cited in the president's address to highlight their accomplishments or illustrate a policy position he's advocating.

Who sits where for the State of the Union address?

On the dais, the speaker of the House and the vice president sit behind the lectern where the president delivers his speech. Speaker Mike Johnson and Vice President JD Vance will be behind Mr. Trump this year.

On the House floor, Cabinet officials, Supreme Court justices and members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff seats reserved up front. Senators sit behind them, followed by members of the House.

Looking out from the dais, Republicans sit on the left-hand side, while Democrats sit to the president's right. Seating for lawmakers, beside leadership, is on a first-come, first-served basis. Many claim their seats on the aisle hours before the address, hoping to catch the president for a handshake as he enters or exits the chamber.

Not all members of the president's Cabinet attend. At least one official in the presidential line of succession stays away as the "designated survivor" in case something catastrophic happens.