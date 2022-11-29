Score an iRobot Roomba for $288 while you still can: Plus more Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals you can still get today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Shark

If you missed out on yesterday's Cyber Monday sales, don't worry. You can still score some major deals on robot vacuums, including an iRobot Roomba for $288.

Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and other retailers are still offering deep discounts on the best robot vacuums of 2022. Some vacuum models are at the lowest price we've ever seen them.

Keep reading to shop the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals that you can still get.

The iRobot Roomba i1+ is just $288

iRobot via Walmart

The iRobot Roomba i1+ is majorly discounted right now.

This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.

Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.

"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."

iRobot Roomba i1+, $288 (regularly $530)

Shop the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals that you can still get

Shop Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals from Samsung, iRobot, Eufy by Anker, Shark and more.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum

Amazon

The Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum is one of the best robot vacuums on the market -- and for a limited time, you can get it for $300 off on Amazon. The Jet Bot+ robot vacuum features LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Control mapping via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $499 (reduced from $799)

This 4.4-star-rated Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum is on sale at Walmart Deals for Days for just $99. Anker

It's pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 -- never mind a top-rated, voice-activated one like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart Cyber Monday sale to get yours now for less than half its usual price.

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $99 (reduced from $249)

Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop



Shark

This ultra-powerful Shark vacuum is on sale for Cyber Monday. The 4.5-star-rated cleaning device features Shark's Matrix Clean Navigation, which uses grid-mapping for the best possible clean. According to the brand, the smart robot vac scrubs hard floors 100-times per minute. This robot vacuum can be controlled remotely via phone or with voice control.

Take $150 off with the promo code "ROBOT150" during the Cyber Week sale.

Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop, $300 (regularly $450)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro

Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 2,000 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $98 (regularly $300)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $349 (reduced from $650)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal



Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $349 (reduced from $599)

You can also get the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum bundled with the Braava Jet M6 for $635.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO plus Braava Jet M6, $649 (reduced from $900)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop



iRobot via Amazon

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $809 (regularly $1,250)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $899 (reduced from $1,299)



Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base



Shark via Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated Shark IQ Robot vacuum (RV912S) cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 45-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $420 (reduced from $650)

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop

Amazon

Need a robot vacuum and a mop? Check out the budget-minded Yeedi Vac 2, on sale now on Amazon.

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $260 after coupon (reduced from $350)

Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version on sale now with a $150 off coupon on Amazon

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $300 after coupon (reduced from $450)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner



Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $90 (reduced from $260)

