Holiday gift guide 2022: The best headphones and earbuds under $100 by Samsung, Sony, Beats and more

Many of the top earbuds on the market, like the new Apple AirPods Pro 2, can be quite costly. But you don't need to break the bank to get a great pair of earbuds or headphones. We've found the best headphones and earbuds under $100 to help you find high-quality options for the holidays without the high price tag.

Beats Studio Buds, $100 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live Earbuds, $100 (reduced from $170)

JLab Go Air Tones wireless earbuds, $25

Staying under $100 doesn't mean that you can't get and gift an impressive pair of headphones. In fact, you can find many of the top features found in high-end models, like Apple AirPods or Beats, in more budget-friendly earbuds and headphones -- even active noise cancellation. There are even trendy style options, like neutral skin-toned earbuds, available for under $100.

Keep reading to find the best affordable earbuds and headphones from top brands, like Samsung, Sony, JBL and JLab. All these picks make excellent presents for Christmas or Hanukkah. (We think earbuds makes a fun high-tech stocking stuffer.)

Best headphones and earbuds under $100

You don't have to spend a ton of money to get a great pair of earbuds or headphones. Check out our top picks for affordable headphones and earbuds now.

Samsung Galaxy Live: $100

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount.

Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 (reduced from $170)

Beats Studio Buds, $100

Amazon

These IPX4-rated earbuds, available in five colors, offer a total of 24 hours of listening time with the included charging case (8 hours per charge). They feature active noise cancelling and IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance.

Beats Studio Buds, $100 (reduced from $150)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $99

Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds feature adaptive sound that changes volume in response to your surroundings. They're water-resistant, too, so you can take them to the gym. The battery on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series lasts up to 5 hours of listening time per charge, for a total of 24 hours with the included charging case. Rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series, $99

Looking for a headphone upgrade over the A-Series? Amazon also the Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds, which feature active noise cancellation and a longer-lasting battery (11 hours per charge). They're currently $149, a discount of $50 off their regular price of $199.

Google Pixel Buds Pro, $149 (reduced from $199)

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones: $30

Amazon

These Bluetooth earbuds from JBL promise to provide great sound quality with a deep bass. They offer up to 20 hours of battery life, including five hours in the earbuds themselves.

The earbuds come in three colors: black, blue and purple.

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones, $30 (reduced from $50)

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds: $70

Amazon

These JBL earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price. You can connect the earbuds to the JBL app to activate noise-canceling or ambient-aware noise-canceling. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged.

They are designed to offer JBL's pure bass sound, though users can easily adjust the sound to fit their preferences in the app. The earbuds are also water-resistant and sweat-proof.

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $70 (reduced from $100)

JLab Go Air Tones wireless earbuds: $25



Amazon

Looking for an inexpensive stocking stuffer this holiday? These JLab wireless earbuds are an affordable way to get in on the skin-toned earbuds trend. They come in seven neutral shades and offer 32 hours of listening time.

"These are the best overall earbuds that I own, and I have Samsung Live buds. The fit is comfortable, and battery life is long," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "The sound is amazing! It's not audiophile level, but the highs are crisp enough and the bass deep enough for a very pleasurable listening experience."

JLab Go Air Tones wireless earbuds, $25

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones: $35

Amazon

If you're looking to gift solid, over-ear headphones at a great price point, consider these JLab Studio Pro headphones. They offer 50 hours of wireless playtime. Many Amazon reviewers praised these headphones for how comfortable they are. The headphones include cloud foam cushions around the ears, which are easily adjustable for a comfortable fit. They also have a built-in microphone with voice assistant for hands-free calling.

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones, $35 (reduced from $40)

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo: $48

Anker via Amazon

These 4.4-star-rated wireless earbuds from Anker are definitely budget-focused. Don't expect the luxe features or top-tier sound quality you'd get from a pair of $200 earbuds. But Amazon reviewers say these sub-$50 earbuds are amazing for the price.

"The sound is good, better than average but it's not a Hi-Fi audiophile's acoustic dream" Amazon reviewer Greg says. "For the pounding I'm giving these buds while cycling, running, working out, working in the yard and just about every other sweat-soaked activity, they definitely step up to the plate and perform."

They've got real gym chops too: The lightweight Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo earbuds are rated IPX7 waterproof (protected against temporary immersion), so they can be rinsed off after workouts. They promise a secure fit as well, boasting a twist-and-lock design that stays in place.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo running headphones last for roughly five hours on a single charge, with an extra 15 hours of charge available via the included wired charging case.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo, $48 (reduced from $60)

Anker Life P3 active noise canceling earbuds: $67

Amazon

It's important to note that not all active noise cancellation features are the same -- some work better than others, and generally, you get what you pay for. That said, the budget-minded Anker Life P3 wireless earbuds are getting praise from reviewers for their fit, sound quality and three-mode active noise cancellation (powered by three microphones on each earbud), available through the Anker Soundcore app.

The Anker Life P3 earbuds (available in five colors) are a good choice for the gym: They're IPX5-rated for water resistance, so they can handle sweat, and last for seven hours on a single charge. The included wireless charging case extends battery life to a full 35 hours, making them a great choice for travel, too. And should they get lost, the Soundcore app's "Find My Headset" feature will help track them down via sound alerts.

Anker Life P3 active noise cancelling earbuds, $67 after coupon (reduced from $80)

Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds: $36

Tozo/Amazon

When it comes to earbuds, it can be difficult to find a quality pair for under $50. But these 4.5-star rated Tozo earbuds are just that: an option that's actually winning over reviewers with great sound (particularly in noise-canceling mode).

They're "not Bose good," one reviewer explains, "but well worth the price." Another verified reviewer adds that the buds "vastly exceeded my expectations for the price paid!"

The Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds offer playtime of more than 8 hours from a single charge and 32 extra hours in the compact charging case.

Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds, $36 after coupon (reduced from $80)

Sony wireless on-ear headphones with mic: $58

Amazon

Want to make sure your present has a familiar brand name? These budget-friendly Sony on-ear Bluetooth headphones offer dynamic sound and a 35-hour battery life. The built-in microphone is voice-assistant compatible for hands-free calling. The headphones currently have a 4.4-star Amazon rating, with reviewers praising the headphones for their battery life and sound quality.

Sony wireless on-ear headphones with mic, $58

