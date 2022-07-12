The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Bose headphones, earbuds and speakers

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 includes deals on Bose products. Bose products are some of the best-rated headphones and speakers available on Amazon; reviewers praise the brand's sound quality and clarity. Right now, you can score great deals on top-rated Bose earbuds, headphones and more during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise cancelling headphones (silver), $255 (reduced from $349)

Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds (black): $231 (reduced from $249)

Bose Frames Tenor smart glasses, $199 (reduced from $249)

Bose products feature the latest audio technology, including Dolby Atmos and active-noise cancelling. We've compiled a list of the best Bose deals you can get right now on Amazon. We're talking slashed prices on headphones, earbuds and even smart glasses all during Amazon Prime Day.

Want to save even more at Amazon? Once you're done scoring Bose deals, check out our coverage on Amazon Prime Day 2022 -- and all the other deals you can get on Amazon right now.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise cancelling headphones: $255 and up

Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save 27% off the list price of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones in silver (pictured). The headphones are also available in black -- and that style is on sale, too. But the best deal is on the silver headphones.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones feature three levels of noise cancellation, as well as a noise-rejecting microphone system for crisp call quality. The headphones maintain balanced audio performance at any volume level.

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless noise cancelling headphones (silver), $255 (reduced from $349)

Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds (black): $233

Bose via Amazon

You can save more than 5% right now on Amazon on the BoseSoundSport Free wireless earbuds in black. Three other colors are available, but they're not on sale. (The earbuds in blue, however, are listed right now for just $190.)

The Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds with Bluetooth connectivity boast up to five hours of play time on a full charge; recharge for even more use via the included charging case. The earbuds are rated IPX4 for sweat- and water-resistance.

Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds (black): $231 (reduced from $249)

Bose Frames Tenor smart glasses: $199

Amazon

Save $50 right now on Amazon on the Bose Frames Tenor smart glasses.

Bose Frames smart glasses feature polarized lenses and built-in speakers -- you can use them to listen to music and take phone calls via Bluetooth. Open-ear audio technology allows you to hear clearly (while minimizing the sound for others nearby). The frames fully charge in one hour, and offer 5.5 hours of continuous listening per charge.

Bose Frames Tenor smart glasses, $199 (reduced from $249)

Bose Wave music system: $417

Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save over 15% on the Bose Wave music system. The system combines high-performance sound with a compact design. It comes with a CD player, and an AM/FM radio tuner. Use the auxiliary inputs, or a Bluetooth adapter (not included) to stream music from your phone.

This Bose system is one our picks for the best alarm clocks you can buy. It features a dual-alarm setting.

Bose Wave music system, $417 (reduced from $499)

Bose Smart Soundbar 900: $799



Amazon

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 features Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. Audio can be streamed through the soundbar via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. Control it with your voice via Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

Bose smart soundbar 900, $799 (regularly $899)

More Bose products on Amazon

Looking for more Bose goodies? We've found more Bose items you can shop right now on Amazon. While the following headphones, earbuds and other items aren't currently on sale, they're all top-rated products on the site. (Plus, we've seen them go on sale before.)

Bose Frames Temp smart glasses: $199

Amazon

These smart glasses feature built-in speakers with a long battery life -- up to eight hours per charge.

Bose's smart glasses are water-resistant and include mirrored black lenses. However, these lenses can be swapped for polarized lenses for an additional cost.

Bose Frames Temp smart glasses, $199 (reduced from $249)

Bose Frames Soprano smart glasses: $199

Amazon

These cat-eye sunglasses were designed with style and function in mind. Listen to music or take calls from these stylish shades. This design is outfitted with shatter and scratch-resistant polarized lenses.

Bose Frames Soprano smart glasses, $199 (reduced from $249)

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise cancelling headphones: $229

Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones feature high-fidelity audio and 24-hour battery life. You can adjust bass, mid-range and treble levels via a downloadable smartphone app.

Amazon reviewers praise the 4.6-star-rated Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for their sound quality. One verified reviewer stated that "the overall sound is full, rich and natural, as expected from Bose."

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise cancelling headphones, $229 (reduced from $329)

Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds: $179

Amazon

Bose QuietComfort earbuds feature adjustable noise cancellation. Take advantage of their full noise-cancelling capabilities, or let some outside noise pass through for added safety and awareness. The earbuds are water-resistant and feature simple touch controls. A charging case is included. Select from three tip sizes.

Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds, $179 (reduced from $279)

Bose Sport earbuds: $149



Amazon

The Bose Sport earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant. This means you can confidently wear them while running, swimming or hitting the gym.

Many Amazon reviewers praise the earbuds for their fit and comfort. "These are the best fitting wireless earbuds I have found for workouts! I was using AirPods for a while, but without fail, at least one would pop out while I'm running around. These stay in exceptionally well while I am working out," wrote one verified purchaser on Amazon.

Unlike many of Bose's other earbuds and headphones, the Bose Sport earbuds are not noise cancelling.

Bose Sport earbuds, $149 (reduced from $179)

Bose SoundLink Flex portable Bluetooth speaker



Amazon

Even when it's not on sale, the Bose SoundLink Flex is a good buy if you need a portable Bluetooth speaker for your outdoor summer gatherings. This 4.8-star-rated Bluetooth speaker is waterproof. It floats, too! It has a high-quality sound output. The speaker can even detect the position it's in (the better to adjust the sound output for an optimal listening experience). Available in blue, black and white.

Bose SoundLink Flex portable bluetooth speaker, $149

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon Prime Day 2022 runs through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

