10 top-rated alarm clocks for heavy sleepers

Whether you're a bit old-fashioned or prefer to keep your phone as far away from your bed as possible, an alarm clock is always an smart option for waking up on time. There are basic models that get the job done at an affordable price point, and then there are smart alarm clocks with all the modern bells and whistles.

The following 10 top-rated alarm clocks from Amazon, Urban Outfitters and more will help anyone rise and shine on time -- even the deepest of sleepers.

Echo Show 5

Amazon

The Echo Show 5 with Alexa, which is currently 44% off, is more than just an alarm clock. You can use it to set alarms, activate snooze, listen to music, play white noise and more via voice command. Use the display to check in on compatible security cameras and smart baby monitors, or use it as a digital photo frame. Choose from charcoal or sandstone colors.

The Fred minimalist alarm clock

Newgate Clocks via Food52

This beautiful midcentury-inspired analog alarm clock has a digital beep and comes in white or black.

Amazon Basics small digital alarm clock

Amazon

If you're looking for a simple digital alarm clock at an affordable price point, consider this Amazon Basics model. It has a built-in nightlight and repeating snooze function.

Loftie

Loftie

For more features, check out the Loftie alarm clock. It has a dimmable display, nightlight and two-phase alarm, the first of which is gentle, and the second of which gets you up and at 'em. You can customize your alarm tone, volume and day-of-the-week settings. The Loftie also functions as a white noise machine (or a provider of nature soundscapes). Its Bluetooth speaker plays music, podcasts and more. And if that isn't enough, the Loftie also offers a sleep timer, blackout mode and wellness content, including breath work, meditation music and guided meditation. Choose from white or black models.

U-Pick digital alarm clock

U-Pick via Amazon

This affordable, mirrored digital alarm clock has large, easy-to-read numbers, making it ideal for people who wear glasses or contacts. It has two USB charging ports and a big snooze button that's easy to find. It offers three levels of brightness, and automatically lowers to the lowest brightness state at night.

Newgate Clocks Covent alarm clock

Newgate Clocks

This classic analog alarm clock has a traditional hammer-to-bell time-ticker. It's battery-run and comes in cream or gray.

Jall digital alarm clock

Jall via Amazon

This affordable, digital, multiple alarm clock has a wooden finish and comes in black, brown, white or yellow. You can set up to three alarms on it, and it also has a weekday mode, which sets the alarm clock to ring only on Monday through Friday. It also displays the room temperature and relative humidity.

Hatch Restore smart sleep assistant

Hatch

This "smart sleep assistant" offers a sound machine, sunrise alarm, smart light, meditation app and an alarm clock. The alarm clock can be controlled through its buttons or free companion app. If you choose to subscribe, the app offers unlimited access to a growing library of sleep content.

Philips SmartSleep wake-up light

Philips via Amazon

This alarm clock simulates a sunrise and sunset and offers five different natural wake-up sounds. It includes an FM radio, tap snooze option and automatic dimmable display. It can also function as a bedside reading lamp with 10 brightness settings.

Mahli Himalayan salt sunrise alarm clock

Mahli via Urban Outfitters

This alarm clock doubles as a décor statement with its Himalayan salt base and wood-look top. It comes in white, black or brass. Its digital display notes the time and temperature in Fahrenheit or Celsius, and emits an amber glow. It has a snooze function and USB plug-in.