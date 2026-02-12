FBI releases first description of suspect in Nancy Guthrie case, increases reward to $100,000

Authorities on Thursday released the first physical description of a male suspect wanted in connection with the Arizona disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie. The suspect was seen on the front porch camera of Nancy Guthrie's home the morning she is believed to have been abducted.

The suspect is described as having an average build and an approximate height of 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10, the FBI said in a statement posted to social media. In the Nest doorbell camera video taken at Nancy Guthrie's home outside Tucson, he was wearing a black-colored 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack, the FBI said.

The FBI provided photos of a similar backpack for reference. The new details were based on a "forensic analysis of the doorbell camera footage," the FBI said.

A black colored 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack similar to one that the suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been seen carrying outside Guthrie's home on the morning of her disappearance. FBI

This marks the first time in the case that officials have described the person seen in the security video as a suspect.

The FBI also said it has increased its reward from $50,000 to $100,000 for information leading to either the location of Nancy Guthrie, and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.

The FBI said it has received over 13,000 tips so far in the case, and had previously said it received more than 4,000 tips in the 24 hours since it released the Nest camera images.

Two of the images released by the FBI of a subject seen on surveillance video in the Nancy Guthrie case. FBI

Earlier Thursday, sources told CBS News that a pair of black gloves had been found during the search for Guthrie. The gloves, seen in images released by the New York Post, resembled one seen on the hand of the suspect. The gloves are being tested for DNA.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on Jan. 31. The suspect was seen on security video at her home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1.