Getty Images

Clean smarter, not harder. It's time to invest in a new robot vacuum. The home cleaning gadget will clean your floors while you're out living your life. But not all robot vacuums are the same. We've found the best smart robot vacuums.

Top products in this article:

Top-rated robot vacuum with AI: Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $1,299

Top-rated robot vacuum for pet owners: iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum, $799

Most affordable robot vacuum: Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $112 (regularly $270)

These vacuums from Samsung, iRobot, Eufy by Anker and more are top-rated. They can seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. They can tackle dust, dander and pet hair with no problem. Some of them come with their own self-cleaning stations that save you from unclogging that dustbin.

These robot vacuums have long run times and handy features your regular vacuum doesn't. Shop our top robot vacuum picks, some of which include AI object recognition, Wi-Fi compatibility, mapping sensors and even the ability to avoid pet waste (a must in pet households), not to mention crashing into furniture and falling down stairs.

Keep scrolling to discover the best smart robot vacuums.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate wherever you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

"The Jet Bot AI+ with Clean Station is a smart, quiet, security robot vacuum and it's simply fantastic!" wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the robot vacuum. "I've had other robot vacuums and this one by far is the most quiet and easiest to clean! The battery lasts a long time (enough for a full clean without charging from start to finish)! The self clean saves so much time and keeps the floor significantly more clean than the others I've had."

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $1,299

Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station

Samsung

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station. Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $799

Jet Bot robot vacuum with intelligent power control

Samsung

The most affordable Jet Bot robot vacuum features five watts of adjustable suction, LiDAR navigation mapping and can be fully controlled from your phone. Use the Samsung SmartThings App from your device to remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

This model doesn't come with the Clean Station, so you'll have to manually empty the vacuum's dustbin.

Jet Bot robot vacuum with intelligent power control, $599

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum

iRobot via Amazon

The iRobot Roomba 7+ features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The robot vacuum features iRobot's patented dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types and don't get tangled with pet hair.

Speaking of pet hair, this robot vacuum is a great choice for pet owners. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., that's the brand's "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba J7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace it for free.

The vacuum's iRobot Genius app creates personalized cleaning suggestions and can be used to control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when. The device automatically empties itself into its clean base automatic dirt disposal with enclosed bags.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum, $799

iRobot Roomba i3+ robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal

Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your phone or your voice to direct the robot vacuum to clean any room you want or schedule a clean. The iRobot Roomba is compatible with voice assistant. This home device learns your cleaning habits and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen or pet shedding season.

Don't worry about dumping out your dustbin. This robot vacuum features a clean base automatic dirt disposal that empties itself into an enclosed bag and can hold up to 60 days of cleaning.

iRobot Roomba i3+ robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $499 (regularly $550)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

Amazon

This affordable iRobot Roomba model features a three-stage cleaning system for the best possible clean. Use the iRobot Genius app on your phone or with a compatible voice assistant to stop, start and schedule cleaning.

The home cleaning device has a 90-minute runtime before automatically docking and recharging.

"We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately. I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the iRobot device.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $249 (regularly $274)

Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX

Amazon

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smart phone or voice assistant.

According to the brand, this slim robot vacuum's powerful 1500 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $175 (regularly $279)

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S

Amazon

This more affordable Eufy by Anker robot vacuum, with 1300 Pa of suction, is just as quiet. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared-sensor for evading obstacles. It also has drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

This robot vacuum has runtime of 100 minutes.

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $159 (regularly $229)

Zigma Spark-980 robot vacuum and mop cleaner

Zigma via Walmart

This reviewer-loved robot vacuum can record every area of your room before cleaning to help you create a virtual real-time map to plan its route and identify obstacles. The device features a super suction and wiping function, plus multi-floor mapping, and is compatible with multiple home assistants. It features super-strong 4000 Pa suction to handle even the biggest messes -- much more than most budget robot vacuums.

"The mapping feature works well, and I like the ability to schedule specific rooms on specific days. It can also mop, and my floors look much brighter after using the mopping function," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the home appliance.

Zigma Spark-980 robot vacuum and mop cleaner, $399

Shark ION robot vacuum

Amazon

The Shark ION robot vacuum features side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brush roll to handle dirt and debris on all surfaces. Use the SharkClean app to control when and where your robot vacuum cleans.

This robot vacuum features a 120-minute runtime.

Shark ION robot vacuum, $175 (regularly $229)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner

Amazon

The Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner features built-in anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. This robot vacuum detects "stuck areas" and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. But if you want more control, you can use the Lefant app to create a cleaning schedule, change cleaning modes from auto clean to spot clean to edge clean to zigzag clean, or control the cleaning direction.

The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of runtime and powerful 1800 pa suction.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $112 (regularly $270)

