100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: You need to see this wild deal on Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung / CBS Essentials

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the most popular smartphones on the market. It's the must-have Samsung smartphone of the 2022 holiday season. And now's a great time to pick one up: The Samsung Galaxy S22 is $250 off at Amazon right now.

Keep reading to find out why we chose the Samsung Galaxy S22 as one of our 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022.

Top products in this article

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $549 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $850

Why we picked the Samsung Galaxy S22 as a top gift of 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a CBS Essentials reader favorite. This 4.3-star-rated smartphone gets rave reviews due to its high-quality camera, sleek design and user-friendly operating system. We believe that it would make an excellent gift for any Samsung phone enthusiast in your life.

"The S22's build quality is excellent, the weight and screen size are in my opinion, perfect," writes one verified customer. "The OLED display is impressive, to say the least. The actual overall quality of the device has me very impressed."

The phone has an 8K video camera with auto-focus video stabilization. The camera also takes exceptional photos, thanks to features like adaptive color contrast, portrait mode, and night mode. The high-quality camera makes the Samsung Galaxy S22 a great gift for smartphone photographers, travelers, active social media users or anyone that wants to capture family memories in stunning detail.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Right now, you can save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB) at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $549 (reduced from $800)

More top Samsung phones to consider

If the Samsung Galaxy S22 isn't exactly what you want to give this year, consider these upgraded S22 models and other Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Amazon

Another great option is the upgraded Samsung Galaxy S22+. There are a few notable new features on the Samsung Galaxy S22+, but the one users will probably enjoy the most is the upgraded camera. The triple-rear-camera array features better optical zoom and a better main sensor, plus an upgraded ability to take nighttime photos. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features a 50 MP (f/1.8) wide, 12 MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide and 10 MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera.

Right now, you can save $250 on the S22+ at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $750 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $800 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra



Samsung

If you really want to wow the recipient, you can also gift the upgraded Ultra version. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared to the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared to the standard 10MP front camera, for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $1,072 (reduced from $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4



Amazon

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The new smartphone is on sale now at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB), $900 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multitasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,570 (reduced from $1,920)

100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The best gifts to give this Christmas



It may seem early to start shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but trust us, it's not. Last year's holiday season was riddled with supply-chain issues, and CBS News is anticipating more of the same in 2022. Plus, there's inflation -- unfortunately, prices may rise even more before December comes.

So it's time to shop for holiday gifts now. Pick out a great hiding spot and check out CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022. We've based our top 100 gift picks on our own bestsellers, owner reviews and our own extensive research into the most-buzzed-about gifts of 2022, such as this I am Groot Lego set, a guinea pig toy that gives birth and this pooping purple turtle.

Stay tuned to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts Series for our picks of the hottest gifts to give in 2022. Our list includes some of Apple's newest products, the top toys of 2022, game-changing kitchen appliances (such as this air fryer) and so much more.