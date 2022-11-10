100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why the Razer Enki gaming chair reigns supreme in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A good gaming chair is essential for comfort while gaming. Find out why you should gift the gamer in your life the Razer Enki gaming chair this holiday season and why it's one of our 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of the year.

Top products in this article

Razer Enki essentials gaming chair, $400

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair, $569 after coupon (reduced from $609)

Logitech x Herman Miller Embody gaming chair, $1,795

Why the Razer Enki gaming chair is a most wanted gift of 2022

The Razer Enki is an upgrade on the CBS Essentials bestseller Razer Enki X Essential gaming chair. The splurge-worthy Enki chair is loved by reviewers.

"It helps me sit correctly so I can game longer," reviewer Kimberly Miller says.

"The side bolsters on the seat? They do not have a metal frame," reviewer OoTLink says. "They are made out of soft foam and will not dig into your legs. Finally, someone made a gaming chair with pliable seat bolsters."

"I work from home all day, every day," reviewer Greg says. "My back, shoulders, everything hurt for months. Just days after having this chair, I have no pain."

For these reasons, the Razer Enki is our pick for the best gaming chair to gift in 2022 and one of CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts.

Razer Enki gaming chair

This sleek gaming chair will make an excellent addition to your gaming setup. It has built-in lumbar support and adjustable armrests for maximum comfort. Its shoulder arches and wide seat base ensure correct weight distribution for long-lasting comfort. This chair reclines up to 152 degrees. Find it in three colors.

Razer Enki gaming chair, $400

More great gaming chairs to consider

Below, more great gaming chair options for different budgets.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair



This gaming chair is made of cold-cure foam to help your posture and comes with a magnetic, memory-foam head pillow that can be adjusted. Its armrests adjust in four directions and have replaceable tops. This chair's back reclines, and it comes in six colors. The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair is special because it comes in three sizes to fit your height.

Secretlab is also known for its officially licensed chairs for gamers. Find options for "Game of Thrones" fans, DC Comics fans and more.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair, $569 after coupon (reduced from $609)

Logitech x Herman Miller Embody gaming chair

This ultra high-end gaming chair, a joint effort between Logitech and Herman Miller, comes with a number of premium features, including cooling foam and advanced spinal support. Just about every aspect of this ergonomic chair is adjustable for a custom fit: You can fiddle with the arm width and height, as well as the seat depth and seat height. You can even optimize the back of the Embody chair to mold to your unique spinal curvature.

Logitech x Herman Miller Embody gaming chair, $1,795

SMAX gaming recliner

This four-star-rated reclining gaming chair is bigger than the average model and is designed for an extra comfy experience. It has an adjustable headrest and lumbar support. It also features a side pouch and cup holder. Find this chair in two colors, plus in standard and extra-large sizes.

SMAX gaming recliner, $345 after coupon (reduced from $390)

Razer Enki Pro

This black and green, faux-leather gaming chair from Razer will look great in your home. It has built-in lumbar support and a magnetic memory-foam headrest pillow for maximum comfort. This new-for-2022 gaming chair is an exclusive at Razer.com, which doesn't offer reviews. Razer brand chairs, however, are generally highly rated.

Razer Enki Pro, $999

E-Win Flash Series ergonomic gaming chair

This 4.6-star-rated, stain-resistant gaming chair has a head pillow and lumbar cushion for extra comfort. It has an angle-adjustable backrest and comes in three colors.

"The materials and workmanship are excellent," a reviewer says. "Lots of attention given to the details of this chair. There was so much consideration on E-Win's part to making this product a great experience from the time you place your order, to opening the box, to completing the build."

E-Win Flash Series ergonomic gaming chair, $429 (reduced from $469)

Razer Iskur X gaming chair

This more affordable, steel-reinforced, ergonomic gaming chair from Razer is wrapped in multi-layered synthetic leather and features fully adjustable recline, tilt, height and armrests. Find this 4.5-star-rated chair in three colors, and in standard and extra-large sizes.

Razer Iskur X gaming chair, $340 (reduced from $400)

Respawn PC and racing game chair

This height-adjustable Respawn gaming chair has a 155-degree tilt with an infinite angle lock, allowing you to choose your best position. The extendable footrest gives this 4.2-star-rated gaming chair a recliner feel. Choose from 17 colors.

"The back support is out of this world and you can recline for watching movies with a blanket," a reviewer says.

Respawn PC and racing game chair, $139 (reduced from $199)

Hbada gaming chair

This 4.3-star-rated ergonomic gaming chair is designed to help you sit comfortably for extended periods of time. It features a thick backrest and seat cushion, as well as an adjustable headrest and a lumbar support pillow. It reclines up to 155 degrees.

"It has many adjustments and is really comfortable both sitting upright and reclined with the foot rest up," a reviewer says. "The chair rocks and has an adjustment for tension, but it also reclines in many locking increments."

Hbada gaming chair, $190

GTRacing Pro Series GT099

The Pro Series GT099 gaming chair from GTRacing has a motorsport-inspired shape and an ergonomic design. The height is adjustable, and it comes with lumbar and headrest cushions. Place it in its upright mode to work, or recline it a bit for gaming.

This 4.7-star-rated chair comes in eight colors, from classic black to pink.

GTRacing Pro Series GT099, $120 (reduced from $140)

