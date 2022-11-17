100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The NuFace Trinity promises a 5-minute face lift

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking for a holiday gift for a skincare enthusiast, you'll want to check out the NuFace Trinity starter set. This innovative skincare device and product set is a CBS-reader favorite -- and it's probably at the top of your beauty-obsessed friends or family members' holiday wishlists. Keep reading to find why we chose NuFace Trinity for our 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts series.

Top products in this article

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $339

NuFace Trinity complete facial toning kit, $525

Why NuFace Trinity is a most-wanted gift of 2022

The NuFace Trinity toning device is an innovative and luxurious skincare item that beauty enthusiasts will be excited to unwrap this holiday season. We like this device because it is designed to address a ton of the most common skin concerns, including skin texture, firmness and brightness.

NuFace claims that the Trinity device will lift, contour and tone your face. The brand reports that 85 percent of users experienced improved facial contour with use of the device and that 77 percent of users noticed that their skin felt smoother. It is always important to take these claims with a grain of salt, but the user reviews did impress us.

"I have been using it for three weeks and I am actually seeing results. I am 64, and nothing that I have tried in the way of products or devices, has ever worked for me," one verified buyer noted. "Despite the wonderful reviews, I was skeptical that it would work for me, but after a few weeks I started seeing subtle improvements, and my skin seems to look better (firmer and brighter) each day."

For these reasons and more, we think the NuFace Trinity is the best beauty gift to give in 2022 -- and why we named it one of our CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022.

Nuface Trinity starter set

The Trinity starter set is a great option for first-time NuFace users. The portable Trinity toning device stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and two ounces of hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $339

NuFace Trinity complete facial toning kit

If you want to go all out and get them the best NuFace Trinity set, the NuFace Trinity complete facial toning kit is an excellent choice. This kit includes the Trinity device, the NuFace gel primer, a lip and eye attachment for the Trinity device and the NuFace Trinity wrinkle reducer.

NuFace Trinity complete facial toning kit, $525

More gifts from NuFace

NuFace has a number of other popular sets and skincare items to choose from. Explore more options to find the best one to gift your friends and family this holiday season.

NuFace mini starter kit

The NuFace mini starter set is the most budget-friendly starter kit available from NuFace. It includes the NuFace facial toning device, along with a two-ounce bottle of the NuFace hydrating leave-on gel primer and a power adapter.

NuFace mini starter kit, $209

NuFace mini supercharged skincare routine

This gift set includes the NuFace mini toning device along with a super peptide booster serum, a silk creme applicator, a skincare brush and a mini travel bag. It's a great introductory kit for those who are new to NuFace's products.

NuFace mini supercharged skincare routine, $196 (reduced from $245)

NuFace Super Vita-C booster serum

Vitamin C serums have become one of the hottest skincare items of the year. Vitamin C is great for brightening your complexion, reducing wrinkles and evening skin tone. The NuFace Super Vita-C booster serum includes Vitamin C and Niacinamide to reduce dark spots and brighten the skin when used with a NuFace toning device. This can make a great add-on gift to a NuFace gift set or a standalone gift for someone that already has a NuFace device.

NuFace Super Vita-C booster serum, $65

Best NuFace Trinity alternative

Everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to skincare. If you don't think that a NuFace device will be the right gift for your intended recipient, check out these other top-rated skincare gifts.

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser



This unique, two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skin care product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating. "I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest."

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $99

Glow Recipe gift set

Upgrade your skincare routine with this gift set from Glow Recipe. It features a Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and a Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum. The products hydrate, deliver essential vitamins and amino acids and improve skin tone.

Glow Recipe gift set, $53 (reduced from $57)

Supergoop and Gray Malin Everyday Getaway kit



Get all the protection you need for your next trip with this clever collaboration between fine art beachscape photographer Gray Malin and Supergoop. Style after Malin's famous aerial beach photos, the set includes a tube of Play lip shield SPF 30, Play antioxidant body mist SPF 50, (Re)setting refreshing mist SPF 40, Glow oil SPF 50, Play Everyday lotion SPF 50 and Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, all carry-on friendly and under the TSA 3.5-ounce limit.

Supergoop! and Gray Malin Everyday Getaway kit, $75

Tula holiday exfoliating sugar scrub trio

This set of limited-edition holiday sugar scrubs promises to give you softer, brighter and more even-looking skin. The scrubs gently exfoliate your skin. They include papaya & pineapple to help skin look more radiant. They are also formulated with prebiotics and probiotics to help maintain skin balance and improve texture. This set makes a cute holiday gift or you can use the scrubs as stocking stuffers.

The set includes three 1.76-ounce sugar scrubs in gingerbread, sugar plum and chocolate peppermint.

Tula holiday exfoliating sugar scrub trio, $56

Dermalogica Cleanse and Glow set

Dermalogica is a prestige skincare brand with a strong reputation. This holiday set includes the brand's most popular cleansing products. The set includes a 5.1-ounce Precleanse, Dermalogica's top-rated deep-cleansing oil designed to take off makeup and purify skin. It also comes with a 8.4-ounce bottle of the Special Cleansing Gel and a 2.6 oz Daily Microfoliant exfoliating and brightening polish.

Dermalogica Cleanse and Glow set, $99 (reduced from $150)

