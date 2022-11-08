100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the best Android smartphone to gift in 2022, and it's on sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your own phone or give one as a gift this holiday season, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is an excellent choice. This newly-released smartphone includes an upgraded camera and a faster processor, making it a great gift for any smartphone photographers or Android users on your holiday list.

Keep reading to find out why the Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of our 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $856 (reduced from $899)

Google Pixel 7 Pro (256 GB, unlocked), $999

Google Pixel 7 Pro (512 GB, unlocked), $1,099

Why the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the Android smartphone to gift in 2022

A new smartphone is always one of the most highly requested gifts during the holidays. The Google Pixel 7 Pro just came out, and it is an excellent option if you want to give your loved ones the latest tech. The phone offers a great camera system -- it can even improve the quality of older photos -- so your loved ones will be able to capture all of their holiday memories in clear detail.

The phone has only been out for a few weeks, but positive owner reviews have already been rolling in. The Google Pixel 7 Pro currently has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Best Buy.

"If you want the best experience [with an] Android Phone, this is it," writes one verified buyer. "The Pixel 7 Pro is the best Pixel yet with an amazing, consistent camera system, excellent battery life and great exclusive software features."

Another reviewer praised the phone's design and security features: "The screen is vibrant and fast, Google One backup recovery works flawlessly and the camera is an experience that has to be used to be understood. What makes these Pixel phones most extraordinary is how protected they are and their simplicity of use. Passwords are saved and the phone becomes a valuable day-to-day tool."

This smartphone checks all of the boxes in terms of what someone would want from an Android smartphone. It has a great camera, high-level data security, a fast processor and a sleek design. It would make a thoughtful gift for anyone on your list (except for maybe Apple users).

That's why the Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Best Buy

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7" QHD display with 25 percent higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20 percent wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $856 (reduced from $899)





Google Pixel 7 Pro (256 GB, unlocked), $999

Google Pixel 7 Pro (512 GB, unlocked), $1,099

Other top-rated Android phones to gift this year

If the Google Pixel 7 is out of your budget or not quite the right phone for your intended recipient, check out these other popular Android phones.

Google Pixel 7

Best Buy

The new Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. The device offers up to a 72-hour battery life when using Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 7 includes Google's new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. The chip provides enhanced voice assistant functionality.

Google announced a slew of security and privacy updates including the Titan M2 security chip. The Google Pixel 7 includes five years of guaranteed security updates. The device features a protected computing feature to give Google Pixel users increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.

The Google Pixel 7 starts at $599 -- which is already quite a deal compared to other recent smartphone releases like the iPhone 14 and Samsung Z Flip 4.

Google Pixel 7 (128 GB, unlocked), $599

Google Pixel 7 (256 GB, unlocked), $699

Other top Android smartphones

Consider gifting these other top-rated Android smartphones from brands like Samsung and Motorola.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $749 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $750 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $800 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra



Samsung

If you really want to wow the recipient, you can also gift the upgraded Ultra version. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $1,181 (reduced from $1,400)

Moto G Stylus (128 GB)

Amazon

The Moto G Stylus is a great, affordable smartphone option. The Moto G Stylus offers a two-day battery life, making it a smart choice for busy students. It also features a built-in stylus and a 50 MP camera. The already affordable smartphone is on sale now for only $180, so it won't break your fall essentials budget.

Moto G Stylus (128 GB), $180 (reduced from $300)

Moto G Power (128 GB)

Amazon

The Moto G Power is another solid option for those ready for a first smartphone. The low price tag and durable water-repellent design make it a lower-risk choice for inexperienced hands. It also offers a three-day battery life, so your kids can stay connected even if they forget to plug it in for a night.

Moto G Power (128 GB), $170 (reduced from $250)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4



Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $900 (reduced from $1,060)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,570 (reduced from $1,920)

