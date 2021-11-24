Black Friday 2021: Your ultimate guide to deals and sales from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Kohl's and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Find pre-Black Friday deals and all the details about Black Friday 2021 here. Sasha Pritchard Photography

It may not be Thanksgiving yet, but Black Friday 2021 is officially here. Most major retailers, from Amazon to Walmart to Best Buy to Target, have all already kicked off their Black Friday sales. Great deals are available now, and more great deals are coming weekly.

If you're looking to get your holiday shopping game plan together, you've come to the right place. Here is your guide to finding the best deals for Black Friday 2021.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2021

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest deal-shopping events of the year. On Black Friday, almost every major retailer offers big discounts on holiday gifts, the hottest toys of the year, apparel, kitchen gifts, tech gadgets and more. Don't expect discounts on hard-to-find items like the Sony PlayStation 5, but you may be able to catch a PS5 restock during Black Friday.

Traditionally on Black Friday, some shoppers stay up late the night of Thanksgiving or wake up early to line up in front of stores for early-morning openings and doorbuster deals. In light of COVID-19, many stores closed on Thanksgiving 2020, and instead of directing shoppers to their brick-and-mortar stores on Black Friday, steered shoppers to Black Friday deals on their websites.

In 2021, most big box retail stores will be closed for Thanksgiving. Best Buy, JC Penney, Kohl's, Macy's, Target and Walmart will all be closed on Thanksgiving. (Apple, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's and Nordstrom will be closed as well, per usual.)

Only a small handful of stores will be open on Thanksgiving, including Kmart, Dollar General, Big Lots, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's. A number of supermarkets and drugstores (such as CVS, RiteAid and Walgreens) will also be open. Hours will vary.

Curbside pickup options were popular in 2020, and will likely be just as popular in 2021. Curbside pickup allows you to order an item online from a big-box retailer, drive to a store location, and have the store bring your purchase out to your vehicle when you arrive.

Black Friday sales have already begun



Though Black Friday 2021 is this Friday, if you wait until then to shop, you'll miss out on a some great deals. That's because Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy have all already started their Black Friday sales. Amazon's Black Friday sale, in fact, kicked off in October.

The final phase of Walmart's Black Friday 2021 event called Walmart Deals for Days started Monday.

Electronics retailer Best Buy also has launched early Black Friday deals. Its latest batch includes a $229 Cricut Maker cutting machine (save $140) that's great for holiday crafting, Jabra Elite 85t noise cancelling earbuds for $150 (save $80) and a 70-inch Samsung smart TV for $600 (save $150).

Target's Black Friday sale, Holiday Best, will feature new deals every week as well. Last we checked, there's a buy 2, get 1 free deal on toys, board games, children's books and more worth checking out. Plus, there's a string of deals on TVs, headphones and Apple AirPods. You can also save up to 30% off select hair care appliances.

Start holiday shopping early this year

Shipping experts are recommending that you start holiday shopping now, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have begun. (Cyber Monday is Nov. 29.) Though the shipping situation is improving, the Port of Los Angeles, which handles 40% of the nation's imports, is still working through a backlog of cargo shipments.

All this means you may not find the products you want as quickly (or as affordably) as usual this holiday season. Shipping containers are also in short supply, increasing shipping costs. Retailers from Best Buy to Nordstrom are expecting some port-related delays. COVID-19 also has caused disruptions to global supply chains, and some overseas factories are shut down to prevent the spread of the illness.

Are there pre-Black Friday deals already available now?

Fortunately, shopping now doesn't mean that you have to miss out on great deals. Ahead are some pre-Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now at stores like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Ulta.

Walmart Black Friday deals

These featured online deals are currently live at the Walmart Deals for Days early Black Friday sale.

PlayStation 5 console: $499



Sony via Walmart

The Sony PlayStation 5 features near instant load times for installed PS5 games, high frame rate gameplay (120 fps) for compatible games, a wireless haptic controller with built-in microphone and 4K graphics.

Walmart restocked the PS5 on Nov. 22 and it quickly sold out. That said, we put a "check stock now" button below so you can check and see if you can catch a surprise early PS5 restock today. (PS5 availability is online only.)

PlayStation 5 console, $499

Xbox Series X console: $499

Xbox via Walmart

The Xbox Series X console is the fastest and most powerful Xbox ever, with 12 teraflops of processing power. The gaming device is backward compatible with thousands of games from all four generations of Xbox consoles.

The Xbox Series X is about as hard to find at retailers as the Sony PS5. Walmart restocked the Xbox Series X on Nov. 22 and it quickly sold out. (Xbox Series X availability is online only.)

Xbox series X console, $499

Apple AirPods Pro: $159

Apple via Walmart

One of this season's must-have gifts, Apple AirPods Pro use active noise cancellation technology to block out outside noise so you only hear your favorite music, podcasts and TV shows. Need to hear important announcements or keep an ear on traffic while you have your AirPods in? The Siri-enabled AirPods Pro feature a transparency mode so you can tune in to the world around you. The water- and sweat-resistant AirPod's silicone tips come in three sizes for a customizable and comfortable fit.

Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (regularly $197)

Samsung Chromebook 4: $129

Samsung via Walmart

One of the most popular deals at Walmart this Black Friday is still available: You save more than half off when you purchase this Samsung Chromebook during Walmart's Deals for Days sale. This slim 11.6-inch device features 4 GB of memory, a full-size keyboard and trackpad and voice control with Google Assistant.

Samsung Chromebook 4, $129 (regularly $284)

Norwich 7.5-foot pre-lit LED tree: $68

Norwich via Walmart

The pre-lit artificial tree is on sale now. The tree features 350 color-changing LED lights and has eight different color-changing light effects. Metal tree stand included.

Norwich 7.5-foot pre-lit LED tree, $68

OUT OF STOCK: Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS: $109



Apple via Walmart

The sport-focused Apple watch allows you to track all of your fitness goals. Wear it during workouts to monitor your movement and heart rate or share your daily activity with friends. The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS is water-resistant up to 50 meters. The device is Wifi and Bluetooth compatible.

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS. $109 (regularly $199)

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299

Nintendo via Walmart

Walmart is offering Nintendo's latest home gaming system bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe during their Black Friday deals. The $299 gaming bundle includes neon blue and red Joy-Con controllers, a Switch console, Switch dock, AC adapter, HDMI cable, two Joy-Con strap accessories, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a Nintendo Switch online three month individual membership.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, $299

Xbox Series S console: $299

Xbox via Walmart

Unlike the PS5 and the Xbox series X, the Xbox series S console will likely be available in store Nov. 26 (assuming it doesn't sell out). The gaming device offers next generation speed and performance with Xbox velocity architecture, powered by a custom SSD and integrated software. It includes backward compatibility, so gamers can play thousands of games from all four generations of Xbox consoles.

Xbox Series S console, $299

70" 4K smart TV with Roku: $398

onn. via Walmart

This smart TV has the easy-to-use (and easy-to-customize) Roku operating system built in, which provides access to thousands of paid and free TV channels. You many not be familiar with its brand name (Onn), but this 70-inch Roku TV is rated 4.3 stars at Walmart -- and you'll be hard pressed to find another 70" television with Roku baked in for this price.

70-inch class 4K smart TV with Roku, $398

The Pioneer Woman 30-piece cook and prep set: $79

The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

The non-stick cookware set comes in three different colors. It includes two saucepans with lids, two frying pans, a Dutch oven with a lid, a skillet, a wooden spoon, a baker with a lid, a chef knife with a sheath, a paring knife with a sheath, a mixing bowl with a lid, four measuring bowls, four measuring spoons, a pie dish with a lid, and a slotted turner.

The Pioneer Woman 30-piece cook and prep set, $79

Turtle Beach universal headset: $23

Turtle Beach via Walmart

The gaming headset is on sale during Walmart's Black Friday deals event. The headphones feature 40-millimeter speakers inside over-ear premium synthetic leather cushions. The Turtle Beach universal headset includes a mic that can flip up out of the way to mute when not in use.

Turtle Beach universal headset, $23 (regularly $40)

Serta So Soft! 6-piece sheet set: $15

Serta via Walmart

These Serta So Soft! sheets are made with 100% soft-washed polyester microfiber. The snuggly sheet set comes in four different colors and can be purchased for twin, full, queen and king beds. Set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and four pillow cases.

Serta So Soft! 6-piece sheet set, $15

Samsung Jet 60 Fit cordless stick vacuum: $179

Samsung via Walmart

The cordless vacuum is $120 off during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The Samsung Jet 60 cordless stick vacuum features a removable battery, a five-layer filtration system, a high capacity dust bin and a long-reach crevice tool.

Samsung Jet 60 Fit cordless stick vacuum, $179 (regularly $299)

Anker Eufy robot vacuum: $144

Anker via Walmart

This robot vacuum has home mapping and an automatic suction-power adjustment. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum, $144 (reduced from $350)

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum: $299

Shark via Walmart

We've seen a number of good deals on robot vacuums for Black Friday, but this Shark vacuum is the lowest-priced self-emptying robot vacuum we've found this season. It can be controlled via an app or voice control to clean carpets and hard floors. After each cleaning session, the device automatically empties itself into its bagless self-empty base, so you won't have to empty it time and time again.

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum, $299 (regularly $499)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $150

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offer eight hours of charge (as compared to five for the Galaxy Buds), an IPX7 waterproof rating and support for Dolby Atmos. Available in three colors, they're $50 off at Walmart and Samsung right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $150 (reduced from $200)

Warner's women's fleece-lined tights: $7



Warnaco via Walmart

The two-pack of cold weather tights are a special price during Walmart's Deals for Days. Each set of tights features a tummy control top. Tights run up to a size 3XL.

Warner's women's fleece-lined tights, $7

Luxe dual-nozzle bidet attachment: $25



Luxe via Walmart

Here's an unusually refreshing Black Friday deal: Walmart has a bidet on deep discount during Deals for Days. The Luxe W85 model features a dual-nozzle, non-electric bidet attachment. The bidet has pressure-control knobs for user preference as well as a hygienic nozzle-guard gate for easy maintenance.

Luxe dual nozzle bidet attachment, $25

Apple AirPods 3: $175

Apple

The IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant Apple AirPods (3rd generation) come with a number of upgrades over the previous generation: spatial audio that places sound all around you, longer battery life (30 hours total, with included MagSafe charging case), force sensor controls on the stalk and support for Find My Network so they'll never go missing. You can save a few dollars off the $179 Apple list price by shopping at Walmart.

Apple AirPods 3, $175

Keurig K-Duo coffee machine: $79

Walmart

Fall is the perfect time for a warm cup of coffee -- or cup of hot cocoa -- so it's no surprise that Keurig coffee makers are popular around Black Friday. The Keurig K-Duo offers the best of both coffee worlds: the convenience of a coffee pod-based Keurig, and the versatility of a traditional carafe brewer.

Keurig K-Duo coffee machine, $79 (reduced from $99)

Best Buy Black Friday deals

Be sure to check out these early Black Friday deals, available at Best Buy now:

And that's not all. Here are some of our favorite Best Buy early Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer

Best Buy

Good news for those looking for a high-end kitchen deal: Best Buy has again reduced the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer to $220 during its Black Friday sale, a savings of $280. Don't delay on this deal, however -- some colors have already sold out.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer, $220 (reduced from $500)

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8

Best Buy

The Sony PlayStation 5 is still very hard to find, but the Nintendo Switch is still available. During its Black Friday sale, Best Buy is selling the Nintendo Switch console (which normally sells for $299 on its own) as part of a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for the same price.

Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299

Lenovo Flex 3 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $149

Lenovo via Best Buy

Save $230 when you buys the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook during Best Buy's Black Friday deals. The Chromebook features natural finger-touch navigation, multicore processing, a built-in 720p webcam with microphone, a 4GB system memory and a 32GB eMMC flash memory.

Lenovo Flex 3 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook, $149 (regularly $379)

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones: $75



JBL via Best Buy

These wireless headphones feature active noise canceling to tune out the world, as well as smart ambient technology to keep you aware of your surroundings, even when you're tuning in to your favorite podcast. JBL's wireless sport headphones are also waterproof and feature auto-pause so you won't miss a second of audio should an ear bud fall out.

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones, $75 (regularly $150)

7.5' Mr. Christmas Alexa-enabled artificial smart Christmas tree: $400

Mr. Christmas via Best Buy

Is it holiday magic? No, it's your Amazon Alexa-compatible Christmas tree. Ask Alexa to turn your pre-lit Mr. Christmas tree's lights on and off at scheduled times throughout the day or perform one of 40 lighting functions. Best Buy is sold out of the 6.5-foot tree (though we've included a button below for you to check for a restock), but at last check the 7.5-foot smart tree was still available.

Mr. Christmas Alexa-enabled 6.5-foot artificial Christmas tree, $300 (regularly $400)

Mr. Christmas Alexa-enabled 7.5-foot artificial Christmas tree, $400 (regularly $500)

Keurig limited edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini coffee maker: $50



Keurig via Best Buy

This limited-edition, 5-inch-wide Keurig machine features a blue geometric design from Jonathan Adler. The single-serving machine brews coffee, tea and hot cocoa in 6- to 12-ounce amounts. (Jonathan Adler mug not included.)

Keurig limited edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (originally $100)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,000

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art with a 4K resolution picture, whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring a Rothko or streaming Netflix, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Plus, it's $500 off for Best Buy's early Black Friday sale (and also at Samsung's own early Black Friday sale).

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,000 (regularly $1,500)

LG 65-inch class C1 series OLED smart TV: $1,800

LG via Best Buy

The smart TV is $300 off right now during Best Buy's Black Friday deals. The 65-inch screen features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically.

LG 65-inch class C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,800 (regularly $2,100)

Nokia 8.3 5G: $480



Nokia via Best Buy

Save $220 when you buy the Nokia 8.3 5G during Best Buy's Black Friday deals. This Android smartphone features a 6.81-inch screen, an ultra-detailed 64 MP camera, a specialized low-light ultra-wide camera, advanced depth and macro cameras and built-in Zeiss cinematic effects.

Nokia 8.3 5G, $480 (regularly $700)

Nest mini smart speaker: $25



Google via Best Buy

Expand your Google Home -- and bring Google Assistant -- to the kitchen, den, bedroom and more with the Nest mini smart speaker, now half off.

Nest mini smart speaker, $25 (regularly $50)

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: $25



Amazon via Best Buy

This Amazon Fire TV stick is 50% off right now at Best Buy. The device offers support for leading HDR formats Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Audio, and gives you access to the latest 4K content. Plus, you can control the device with the Alexa voice remote, which means no more toggling around to find what you're looking for.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K, $25 (regularly $50)

Samsung 70-inch smart TV: $600

Samsung via Best Buy

This 2021 model features a crystal processor that lets you watch TV and movies in 4K ultra high definition. The smart TV can also access your favorite apps and streaming services right on its 70-inch screen, powered by Tizen OS. Buy one now for $150 off its regular listed price during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

Samsung 70-inch smart TV, $600 (regularly $750)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $800



Microsoft via Best Buy

This multi-tasking laptop is on sale at Best Buy. This Microsoft device features an Intel Core processor, all-day battery, instant-on abilities, improved graphics, two USB-C ports and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also the thinnest Surface device yet, at just 7.33 millimeters. Right now you can buy it for $400 off its regular price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, $800 (regularly $1,200)

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 laptop: $1,350



Lenovo via Best Buy

It's a great time to upgrade your laptop. This Windows 11 upgradable Lenovo model is $400 off. This device features a powerful quad-core with an eight-way processing performance and has a 16GB system memory.

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1, $1,350 (regularly $1,750)

Samsung large capacity front load washer: $750



Samsung via Best Buy

Best Buy and Samsung are offering this 4.5-cubic-foot, front-loading washer for $400 off its regular price. Samsung's AI-powered smart dial learns and recommends your favorite wash cycles so you won't have to go to the trouble of programming it in yourself. The device is SmartThings App-compatible, so you can receive end-of-cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash, and schedule cycles, all on your phone.

Samsung Smart Dial front load washer, $750 (regularly $1,150)

You can also save on a matching Samsung dryer. You can even arrange for delivery, and for hauling away your old dryer via the Samsung website.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $749 (reduced from $1,149)

Samsung Smart Dial gas dryer with Super Speed Dry, $849 (reduced from $1,249)

Ninja air fryer: $100

Ninja via Amazon

This four-quart air fryer can air fry up to two pounds of food and features a dehydration function. The Ninja device's basket is made to be nonstick and dishwasher-safe. Rated 4.8 stars by Best Buy reviewers.

Ninja air fryer, $100 (regularly $120)

Amazon early Black Friday deals

Amazon's early Black Friday sale, featuring what the company is calling "epic deals," is on now. You can save big on Alexa-powered devices, toys, apparel, kitchenware, beauty and much more. You'll can even opt to shop small businesses on Amazon this holiday season -- it's where you'll find all the small business merch in the 2021 Oprah's Favorite Things list this year.

Here's a sampling of what's on sale.

Black Friday Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

Amazon

Let's start with our favorite Amazon deal, because it's like free money in your pocket. Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards. (Credit appears up two days after purchase.)

Buy $50 of gift cards, get a $10 credit

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED grow light: $85

Aerogarden/Amazon

If you (or a loved one on your gift-shopping list) ever craved a restaurant-worthy meal on a budget, know this: Chefs generally recommend using fresh herbs over dried ones in home cooking. Give the gift of chef-level weeknight dinners with this compact, countertop garden that grows fresh herbs. Save 40% on this kit, which grows up to six plants, including two kinds of basil, parsley, thyme, and even the ever-finicky dill. Even better: The kit grows in water, so there's no messy soil to clean up.

You can save an extra $5 at Amazon when you apply the coupon before checkout.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED grow light. $85 (reduced from $150)

Black Friday Amazon device deals

Looking to save money on an Amazon Kindle or one of Amazon's other popular gadgets? Here are all the best pre-Black Friday deals on Amazon-made devices right now.

50" and 55" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TVs: $330 and $380

Amazon

You can get a deal on Amazon's newly released smart TVs with Fire TV baked in -- the 50-inch and 55-inch models are both reduced during Amazon's early Black Friday sale. "It's not OLED contrast," says Amazon reviewer Gail Hughes, "but it is a beautiful 4K HDR."

50" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TV, $330 (reduced from $470)

55" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TV, $380 (reduced from $520)

For an upgrade over the basic Amazon Fire TV 4K model, check out the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K. This TV has picture-in-picture chat capabilities plus a built-in mic, so it can be controlled hands-free without a remote.

50"Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K, $360 (reduced from $510)

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K, $410 (reduced from $560)

Kindle Paperwhite: $85



Amazon

Though this Paperwhite is the 2018 model, it features an easy-to-read 6-inch display and 32GB of storage. Plus, it's waterproof, and is nearly half off its original price.

Kindle Paperwhite, 2018 model, $85 (reduced from $160)

Amazon's newest Kindle Paperwhite features a larger 6.8-inch display and 8GB of storage. If you're looking for the newest Kindle to give this holiday, this Kindle Paperwhite is it.

Kindle Paperwhite, 2021 model with 6.8" display (8 GB), $160

Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Amazon

Stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ content and more in vivid 4K Ultra HD with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, now $25 off -- the best price we've seen for it. Comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Black Friday toy deals at Amazon

Lego

Amazon is offering deals on some of the hottest toys of 2021. Choose from a selection of popular toys that includes the best-selling WowWee Fairy Finder, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, Paw Patrol toys and more.

OUT OF STOCK: WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder: $35

One of the most buzzed about toys of 2021, the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi, kids search for little winged BFFs wherever they roam. Once caught, they function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

The WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder sold out when it was reduced to $35 on Amazon, though don't count out the possibility of a restock.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder, $35 (reduced from $40)

Little Tykes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch: $55

Amazon

This cute splashproof smartwatch with a built-in interactive robot companion tracks steps, takes photos with its two built-in cameras and even plays games.

Little Tykes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch, $55 (reduced from $68)

Black Friday fashion deals at Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger via Amazon

If you're looking for solid deals on fashion -- especially watches -- Amazon's early Black Friday sale is worth checking out.

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch (50mm): $72

Amazon

Water resistant to 100 meters, this eye-catching Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch is one of Amazon's most popular early Black Friday fashion deals right now. It's more than half off for a limited time.

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch, $72 (reduced from $149)

OUT OF STOCK: Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone Bangle Watch and Bracelet set: $51

Amazon

Here's the top Black Friday deal in women's watches at Amazon -- this crystal-accented, gold-tone bangle, watch and bracelet set by Anne Klein is a whopping 66% off, a savings of $99. At last look, this set was temporarily out of stock. But we emphasize temporarily.

Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone Bangle Watch and Bracelet set

Black Friday kitchen deals at Amazon

Nespresso/Amazon

Plenty of kitchen deals are on offer during Amazon's early Black Friday sale, including terrific deals on Nespresso espresso makers. Take this Vertuo Next espresso machine, which comes with an Aeroccino frothing gadget: It's currently 21% off. Here are some other kitchen deals on offer:

Black Friday home improvement and tool deals at Amazon

Don't forget the power-tool pal in your life. From smart plugs to multi-tools, Amazon has a Black Friday deal that'll do the work.

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set, $111

Amazon/Teccpo

If a loved one is hoping to see a drill set under the tree this year, good news: This brushless-motor kit weighs in at fewer than four pounds, and comes with a 33-piece accessory collection. An included LED light assures that the device can be used even in the dingiest of basements or garages. Save $60 on this kit.

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set, $111 ($33 off)

Black Friday home deals at Amazon

iRobot/Amazon

You won't have trouble finding home-goods deals this season. Exhibit A: The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, now on sale for $200 (save $100). But, as they say, that's not all. Here are more home and kitchen deals, available at Amazon now.

Black Friday electronics deals at Amazon

It's not just Amazon's gadgets that are on sale. There are plenty of great electronics from Apple, Bose and more on sale at Amazon right now.

Apple AirPods Pro: $170

Apple via Amazon

Right now at Amazon you can score a huge $90 discount on Apple's sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (reduced from $249)

You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a slight discount at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 3, $170 (reduced from $179)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen: $145

Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $145 (reduced from $260)

Motorola Moto G stylus (128GB): $200

Amazon

Looking for an affordable Android smartphone at an even-better-than-usual price? This 6.4-inch device from Motorola offers all the basics, including a 48-megapixel triple camera system and a 16-megapixel low-light selfie cam. Comes unlocked, so you can choose your carrier.

Motorola Moto G Stylus smartphone, $200 (reduced from $300)

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds: $60

Amazon

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds -- they're half price at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $60 (reduced from $120)

Early Black Friday beauty deals at Amazon

There are plenty of great pre-Black Friday deals on beauty products available at Amazon right now.

V-shaped face masks: $12

Amazon

These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen.

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $12 (reduced from $20)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $35

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is now $25 off at Amazon.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (reduced from $60)

Target early Black Friday deals

Looking to pick up some great Christmas decorations and beautiful new Christmas lights? The Target Holiday Shop is decking the halls with $5 decor deals, $20 wreath deals and more.

Here are some more featured deals at the Target early Black Friday sale this week:

L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots with Hair Reveal and Music mini figurine: $8

Target

One of the hottest gifts of the season, LOL Surprise! dolls have taken over the toy world. This LOL Surprise! doll includes 15 surprises to unbox, including hair clips, an outfit and even a song. It's the gift that keeps on giving.

L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots with Hair Reveal and Music mini figurine, $8 (regularly $16)

Shark Rocket ultra-light corded stick vacuum: $100

Target

Weighing in at just under 9 pounds, this lightweight vacuum is equipped with swivel steering to help make the cleaning process smoother. The machine can easily be converted into a handheld vacuum for those harder-to-reach spots. Nab this stick vacuum for half off at Target's Black Friday sale.

Shark Rocket ultra-light corded stick vacuum, $100 (regularly $200)

PowerXL 5-quart single basket air fryer: $60

Target

Save big on this single-basket air fryer from air fryer brand PowerXL. With its space-saving design and digital control panels, cooking healthier food with little to no oil will be more convenient than ever.

PowerXL 5-quart single basket air fryer, $60 (regularly $120)

Roku streaming stick 4K 2021: $30

Target

With its new, sleek design for 2021, the Roku stick blends seamlessly with any TV set-up to transform it into a smart and convenient streaming experience. Thanks to long-range Wi-Fi connection and voice-control capabilities, catching up on all the best shows on Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix and Hulu is a snap.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $30 (regularly $50)

Ninja Foodi power blender and processor system: $140

Target

The Ninja Foodi power blender and processor system can take care of practically any blending needs, from an extra-thick smoothie bowl to pizza dough. Variable speed control and six preset blending programs provide as much, or as little, customization as needed to make the best possible smoothies, juices, cocktails and more.

Ninja Foodi power blender and processor system, $140 (regularly $180)

Nordstrom Black Friday deals

Nordstrom has markdowns on men's, women's and children's fashion, home and more.

Nike Dri-Fit men's zip jacket: $45

Nordstrom

Save on Nike apparel at Nordstrom now.

Nike Men's Dri-Fit zip jacket, $45 (reduced from $75)

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater: $80

Nordstrom

Save on this luxe 100% cashmere crewneck with ribbed trim at the neck, cuffs and hem.

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $80 (reduced from $119)

OUT OF STOCK: Our Place Always Pan Set

Nordstrom

The beautiful 10-inch Always Pan Set from Our Place serves as a nonstick fry and saute pan, skillet, steamer, saucier, spatula and spoon rest. Reduced to $99 (from $145 list), this set was sold at as of publication. Use the "check stock now" button to check for restocks.

Our Place Always Pan Set, $145

Nordstrom plush faux fur slippers: $15

Nordstrom

Comfy and cozy, these plush slippers are a favorite of CBS Essentials readers.

Nordstrom Snuggle Plush faux fur slipper, $15 (reduced from $29)

Pre-Black Friday deals at Kohl's now

Kohl's has plenty of deals on apparel, kitchen appliances, home goods and more -- deals that get even better if you're into Kohl's Cash. For every $50 you spend now through Nov. 26, you'll get $15 in Kohl's Cash to spend from Nov. 27 through Dec. 8.

Plus, take an extra 15% off Black Friday prices with the promo code "ENJOY15." Some exclusions apply.

Here are some of Kohl's Black Friday deals worth noting.

The Big One oversized plush throw: $8

Another favorite of CBS Essentials readers, The Big One plush throw measures 60" x 72" and is available in a wide range of prints. On sale for $10, you can take the price down to a season low of $8.50 by using the promo code "ENJOY15" at checkout.

The Big One oversized plush throw, $8.50 (regularly $27)

Food Network 10-piece nonstick ceramic cookware set: $55

This cookware set includes a 1.5-quart covered saucepan, 2.5-quart covered saucepan, 3-quart covered saute pan, 6-quart covered stockpot, 8-inch skillet and 10-inch skillet. On sale for $65, you can take the price down to $55 by using the promo code "ENJOY15" at checkout.

Food Network 10-piece nonstick ceramic cookware set, $55 (reduced from $130)

Women's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda classic jeans: $17

These jeans, a favorite among CBS Essentials shoppers, are now marked down to $20. You can take another 15% off, and drop the price to $17, by using the promo code "ENJOY15" at checkout.

Women's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda classic jeans, $17 (regularly $40)

Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $42



Why surrender counter space to an air fryer and a toaster oven when this $42 Hamilton Beach appliance does both on the cheap?

Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $42 (reduced from $90)

GameStop pre-Black Friday deals

This week at GameStop you'll find deals on a number of top video game titles and gaming accessories, including:

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse: $100

GameStop

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse with charging dock, $100 (reduced from $130)

Home Depot Black Friday deals

Home improvement retailer Home Depot has all sorts of Black Friday deals on appliances, tools, grills, smart home gadgets and more.

Dewalt Atomic 20V Cordless Drill/Impact Combo Kit

Home Depot

This drill/impact driver combo kit by Dewalt includes two tools, two 1.5Ah batteries, a charger and contractor bag. Limit 3.

Dewalt Atomic 20V Cordless Drill/Impact Combo Kit, $149 (reduced from $229)

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner: $199

Nexgrill

This easy-to-clean 60,000 BTU stainless steel grill features 626 sq. in. of cooking space. Comes with a 5-year burner warranty.

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner, $199 (reduced from $349)

Husky Mechanics Tool Set (290 piece): $149

Husky

This polished chrome Husky tool set, on sale at Home Depot for Black Friday, includes 174 sockets, 24 wrenches, 40 hex keys, 40 bits, 4 extensions, 4 adapters, 3 ratchets and a magnetic bit driver. Includes a marked plastic storage case for easy storage.

Husky Mechanics Tool Set (290 piece), $149 (reduced from $229)

Samsung's early Black Friday deals

The tech retailer is offering savings on their smart phones, smart watches, home appliances and more during their early Black Friday sale.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $100

Samsung

These in-ear wireless headphones, available in five colors, feature the largest Galaxy Buds speaker design and active noise cancellation. Right now, you can get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $70 off the list price at Samsung's early Black Friday sale.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds, $100 (regularly $170)

Jet Bot robot vacuum with intelligent power control: $449



Samsung

The Jet Bot robot vacuum uses precision mapping with LiDAR sensors to navigate areas of your home while it cleans. The robot can clean carpet and hardwood floors. Owners can use their phone to receive live cleaning reports and select where Jet Bot robot vacuum should clean next.

Jet Bot robot vacuum with intelligent power control, $449 (regularly $599)

50" Class AU8000 Crystal UHD smart TV: $480

Samsung

This Samsung smart TV features 4K UHD upscaling that lets you upgrade your favorite TV and movies to 4K quality. It's compatible with multiple voice assistants and can stream most content from your PC, laptop or phone. Right now multiple sizes of the Crystal UHD smart TV are on sale via Samsung.

50" Class AU8000 Crystal UHD smart 4K TV, $480 (regularly $530)

65" Class AU8000 Crystal UHD smart 4K TV, $699 (regularly $749)

Galaxy Watch 4: $200

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 4 does more than just give you the time. The Samsung watch can monitor your heart and help you track your sleeping habits, workouts and wellness goals. The Samsung device can connect to calls, texts and music. The watch also features a trip detection function that can alert your emergency contact in the event of a hard fall.

Galaxy Watch 4, $200 (regularly $250)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $300

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's stainless-steel casing looks more like a fashionable watch than a tech gadget. But don't be fooled. Inside its sleek design, it features the same Samsung smart watch tech that can track your health, sleep and workouts, and also monitor your oxygen levels. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can make calls, send texts, stream music and can also make purchases with Samsung Pay or Google Pay.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, $300 (regularly $350)

Galaxy S21 5G (128GB): $700

Samsung

Samsung's latest flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, features a 6.2-inch touch display, a 64 MP rear camera that records 8K video and 5G wireless support for fast downloads, uploads and streaming (where available).

You can save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at Samsung now for Black Friday. Want an even lower price? Samsung is offering trade-in incentives on this smartphone that can reduce its price to as low as $150.

Galaxy S21 5G (128GB), $700

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone (128GB): $1,100

Samsung

The 6.9-inch Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone can connect to Windows 10 PCs, film in pro-level 8K video (the device features a 108MP wide lens camera) and sync to Outlook and OneNote. It offers wireless power share: Place your Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Watch 3 on the back of your Note 20 to instantly share a battery charge. The device includes an S Pen and comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB), $1,100 (regularly $1,200)

Samsung large capacity front load washer and dryer: $750 each

Samsung via Best Buy

Best Buy and Samsung are offering this 4.5-cubic-foot, front-loading washer for $400 off its regular price. Samsung's AI-powered smart dial learns and recommends your favorite wash cycles so you won't have to go to the trouble of programming it in yourself. The device is SmartThings App-compatible, so you can receive end-of-cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash, and schedule cycles, all on your phone.

Samsung Smart Dial front load washer, $750 (regularly $1,150)

You can also save on a matching Samsung dryer. You can even arrange for delivery and haul away of your old dryer via the Samsung website.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $750 (reduced from $1,150)

Samsung Smart Dial gas dryer with Super Speed Dry, $850 (reduced from $1,250)

Wayfair pre-Black Friday deals

Find furniture, small kitchen appliances, bedding and more reduced at Wayfair.

Artificial spruce Christmas trees: $24 and up

Wayfair

Worried about the possible artificial Christmas tree supply shortage this year? Wayfair has you covered with a 4-foot-tall tree by the Holiday Aisle for just $24. Larger trees are available too -- you can get a 6-foot artificial spruce for $108 and a massive 9-foot artificial spruce for $207.

4' green pine artificial Christmas tree, $24

6' artificial spruce Christmas tree, $108 (reduced from $236)

9' artificial spruce Christmas tree with lights, $207 (reduced from $583)

Magic Bullet: $48

Wayfair

Save on this classic as-seen-on-TV kitchen gadget at Wayfair.

The Magic Bullet countertop blender, $48 (reduced from $60)

Mercury Row Imani square arm sleeper: $420

Mercury Row via Wayfair

This reviewer-loved velvet sofa bed has a 1950s feel. It transforms into a twin-size bed and is available in three colors, including this eye-catching green.

Mercury Row Imani square arm sleeper, $420 (reduced from $669)

Mercury Row cotton wall hanging: $51

Mercury Row via Wayfair

Choose from cream or gray in this cotton wall hanging with a tasseled bottom. Try using it as artwork above a bed.

Mercury Row cotton wall hanging, $51 (reduced from $70)

Ulta pre-Black Friday deals

Shopping for makeup, skincare, fragrances, cosmetics and more at Ulta this Black Friday? You'll want to start with this coupon that saves you $3.50 off a purchase of $15 or more. Print it out and take it with you to the store, or use code 900759 at online checkout.

Here's a small handful of the beauty deals available at Ulta:

Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette: $27

Urban Decay

Save 50% on this Ulta fan favorite collection of 12 rose-hued neutral eyeshadow shades in matte, shimmer and metallic finishes.

Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette, $27 (reduced from $54)

MAC The Ultimate Trick Mini Lipstick x 12 Vault: $56



MAC

Why settle for one shade of lipstick when this limited-edition MAC mini lipstick vault comes with 12 best-sellers: Mocha, Taupe, Mehr, Brick O La, All Fired Up, Dozen Carnations, Lady Danger, Ruby Woo, Chili, Dubonnet, Diva and Rebel.

MAC The Ultimate Trick Mini Lipstick x 12 Vault, $56 (reduced from $75)

Croc rose gold nano titanium 1.25-inch flat iron: $90

Croc via Ulta

This flat iron has a nine-foot-long cord. You'll have room to move around while you use one of the four heat settings on your locks. And there's no worry about wondering if you left the flat iron on again: This device has a 40 minute auto shut-off safety feature.

Croc rose gold nano titanium 1.25-inch flat iron, $90 (regularly $130)

Related content from CBS Essentials