Best TVs to buy at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022: Deals on LG, Sony, Fire TV and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung, Sony and LG are three of the biggest brands in the worldwide smart-TV market, per 360 Research Reports. Getty Images

Amazon has some of the best TVs on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. While we're counting down the days until Amazon's major sales event, you can shop deals on top-rated TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and more right now.

The top products in this article:

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

65" LG 4K smart TV, $1,597 (reduced from $2,500)

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,198 (regularly $1,398)

The bestselling Samsung "The Frame" smart TV is on sale right now at Amazon. While you can find a few in stock from Samsung, Amazon has every size of the 2021 model in stock, for a reduced price.

We've found TVs on sale at Amazon that fit every budget. Shave hundreds off top-rated LG, TCL and Sony screens right now, or shop further reduced prices on 4K Amazon Fire TVs that come with a variety of smart capabilities. We've also included a couple extra TVs to consider from other retailers.

We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have a bunch of great deals, but you don't have to wait to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now, including: TVs, Apple products, robot vacuums, Ring security cameras, headphones and earbuds, laptops, furniture, coffee makers, Instant Pots, air fryers and more.

The best TV deals on Amazon right now

Shop the best TV deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day right now.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021)

Samsung via Best Buy

What makes Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

That means long after you've used the smart TV's voice command to switch off an episode of "Real Housewives," you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir -- and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true to life!)

The Samsung smart TV features 4K AI upscaling and Samsung's Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio for an enhanced watching experience.

Amazon has Samsung's 2021 "The Frame" smart TV models on sale right now.

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $848 (regularly $947)

50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $948 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,398

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,799 (regularly $2,698)

65" LG 4K smart TV



LG via Amazon

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently change its luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each of their pixels function independently, these TVs offer elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. This particular set measures just 1.8 inches thick.

The one issue with OLED TV sets is that, if you're planning on watching a lot of content with static elements (think scoreboards or omnipresent logos), you risk what is called "burn-in." With burn-in, the ghost of an on-screen element, like a logo, remains onscreen even after you change the channel. It's uncommon with normal use, but still possible.

65" LG 4K smart TV, $1,597 (reduced from $2,500)

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV

Sony via Amazon

The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV is $100 off right now on Amazon. The Sony screen features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,198 (regularly $1,398)

55" 4K Amazon Fire 4-Series TV with Alexa built in



Amazon

A mid-size television, such as this Amazon Fire 4-Series TV, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The TV is $170 off on Amazon right now. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote that you can ask to find favorite apps, movies, shows, check the weather, sports scores and more.

55" 4K Amazon Fire 4-Series TV with Alexa built in, $350 (reduced from $520)

65" Hisense R6 series Roku smart 4K TV

Amazon

Amazon is currently offering this Hisense smart TV with Roku for 44% off. The TV is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and supports 4K viewing.

65" Hisense R6 series Roku smart 4K TV, $450 (reduced from $800)

50" TCL 4 series 4K HDR smart Android TV

TCL via Amazon

Android users can keep all of their tech in the same universe with a television that has built-in AndroidTV. The 4K smart TV includes Chromecast and Google Assistant.

50" TCL 4 series 4K HDR smart Android TV, $298 (reduced from $450)

65" Amazon Fire TV: $500

Amazon

Amazon currently has a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution on sale for $500. This TV with Alexa has support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

65" Amazon Fire TV, $500 (reduced from $600)

More great TVs to consider

If you didn't find exactly what you wanted in Amazon's current deals, check out these great full-price Amazon options and deals from other retailers.

55" Insignia Class F30 Series 4K Fire TV

Best Buy

This affordable Insignia Fire TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS studio sound, and access to a wide array of shows and moves through Amazon Fire TV. It also includes Alexa voice remote.

55" Insignia Class F30 Series 4K Fire TV, $310 (reduced from $450)

65" Samsung Class QN900A QLED 8K smart TV

Samsu

If 4K resolution isn't enough for you, check out this Samsung smart TV with 8K resolution. It features a high-quality display with ultra-fine contrast and an 8K Neo Quantum processor.

65" Samsung Class QN900A QLED 8K smart TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

65" LG NanoCell 90 Series smart 4K UHD TV

LG via Amazon

This LG TV is over $400 off right now. Its a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K and NanoCell display gives your picture crisp details and enhanced contrast and color. This TV is an excellent choice for gamers. It's FreeSync Premium-compatible for real-time action with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate (great for gamers). The TV's game optimizer feature provides easy access to all your favorite game settings, too.

This TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

65" LG NanoCell 90 Series smart 4K UHD TV, $929

65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution



TCL via Amazon

If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-series model is stunning for the money.

65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $1,098

Related content from CBS Essentials: