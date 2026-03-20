Live Updates: No sign of Iran war or its impact on gas and oil prices easing as 3-week mark nears
What to know on the 21st day of the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran:
- The U.S.-Israel's war with Iran showed no signs of letting up Friday after nearly three weeks. Iran's theocratic regime has taken a beating but maintained its grip on power — and its chokehold on international energy markets through relentless strikes across the Persian Gulf.
- Iran struck a major Kuwaiti oil refinery for the second consecutive day, continuing its retaliation for Israel's attack on the South Pars natural gas field — a move Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu said he wouldn't soon repeat after President Trump voiced clear frustration.
- Gas and oil prices remained well above pre-war levels Friday, with international standard Brent crude trading around $107, up more than 47% since the conflict began on Feb. 28.
- Mr. Trump and Netanyahu have said ensuring Iran cannot build a nuclear weapon is one of their goals, but the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency told CBS News securing Iran's enriched uranium will be "very challenging," even when the fighting ends.
Explosions over Dubai, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia as more Iranian weapons intercepted
Heavy explosions shook Dubai as air defenses intercepted early incoming fire over the city, where people were observing Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, and mosques made the day's first call to prayers.
Bahrain's Interior Ministry said a fire broke out after shrapnel from an intercepted projectile landed on a warehouse, and Saudi Arabia reported shooting down multiple drones targeting its oil-rich Eastern Province.
The renewed attacks came after an intense day that saw Iran hit energy infrastructure around the region and launch more than a dozen missile salvos at Israel following the attack on South Pars.
South Pars, the Iranian part of the world's largest gas field, is located offshore in the Persian Gulf and owned jointly with Qatar. With some 80% of power generated in Iran coming from natural gas, the attack posed a direct threat to the country's electricity supplies.
Iran launches missile and drone attack on Kuwait, local officials say
The Kuwaiti military said early Friday local time that Iran had launched missile and drone strikes on the country.
In a social media post, the Kuwait Armed Forces said that if explosions were heard, "they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks."
An earlier drone strike on Kuwait's state-owned Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery sparked a fire but caused no injuries, the state-run KUNA news agency reported Thursday.
The Kuwaiti military previously reported that it was targeted with 18 Iranian drones over a period of 24 hours on Wednesday into Thursday, 13 of which were intercepted and destroyed. Two of the drones struck the refinery, the military said.
Israeli military hits Tehran with "wave of strikes," IDF says
Israel pounded Tehran with airstrikes Friday morning local time as Iranians marked Nowruz, or the Persian New Year.
Activists reported hearing strikes around Iran's capital. The attacks came a day after Israel pledged to refrain from more strikes on a key Iranian gas field and Iran intensified attacks on oil and natural gas facilities around the Gulf.
Israel Defense Forces wrote on social media that it had "begun a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran."
Iran kept up its own retaliatory attacks on Israel that have sent millions of people to shelters, with sirens sounding across a wide swath of the north, from Haifa to the Galilee to the border with Lebanon.
It also continued its strikes on Gulf neighbors. Heavy explosions shook Dubai early Friday as air defenses intercepted incoming fire over the city, where people were observing Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, and mosques made the day's first call to prayers.
CBS/AP
Netanyahu says Iran's current leadership structure is "not clear" after targeted killings
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran's current leadership structure is "not clear" after a series of targeted missile strikes killed several prominent clerics and leaders during the war.
Top Iranian security official Ali Larijani and other senior leaders were killed in strikes earlier this week, dwindling the number of top officials in the regime still alive.
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the new supreme leader and son of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is believed to have been injured in the strike that killed his father at the beginning of the war.
"Mojtaba, the replacement ayatollah, has not shown his face," Netanyahu told reporters during a news conference Thursday night. "Have you seen him? We haven't, and we can't vouch exactly what is happening there. There is a cloud here that's not clear."
Netanyahu also speculated that the new supreme leader would not have the same influence as his father.
"I think the authority and the hold that Khamenei has had is not going to be translated to anyone," Netanyahu said. "Not to Mojtaba, if he's there, and not to anyone else."
Netanyahu says Israel's holding off on more attacks on key Iranian gas field
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that his country's military would hold off on additional attacks against a key Iranian gas field.
Netanyahu also said Israel acted alone in attacking Iran's South Pars gas field.
"President Trump asked us to hold off on future attacks, and we're holding," the prime minister said during a news conference Thursday night.