The best leather luggage for your next trip

Ghurka

Once upon a time, most luxury luggage was made out of leather. A piece of leather luggage -- like one of these gorgeous, top-rated options -- never goes out of style.

Leather doesn't wear the same way as polycarbonate or other more mainstream luggage materials. Like your favorite jacket, a leather bag ages gracefully, creating a unique patina over time.

There is a downside to leather luggage, too. Some leather doesn't repel water the same way as other materials; has a tendency to scratch; and doesn't offer the same protection as hard-sided luggage. Because of this, leather duffles and carry-on bags are significantly more common than leather checked luggage. Travelers looking for leather bags to check should consider a leather-trimmed option instead. (Check out our picks for the best checked luggage in 2022.)

We rounded up top-rated luggage options, ranging from leather-trimmed suitcases to luxurious leather duffle bags, from top brands including Ghurka, Steamline, Paravel and Filson, for every budget. There are even some vegan leather bags to consider ahead.

Ghurka Cavalier II No. 97

Ghurka

A classic carry-on made out of luxurious, handcrafted leather never goes out of style. Available in three sizes and a few color options (walnut, chestnut and black) the Ghurka Cavalier makes a great weekender or business trip bag. Get it monogrammed for an extra $40 or add a brass luggage tag for $195.

Ghurka Cavalier II No. 97, $1,495

Royce New York rolling leather duffle bag

Royce

Roll through the airport in style with this 23-inch carry-on leather suitcase. The small but surprisingly roomy travel bag sits on two wheels and includes a trolley handle and carrying handles on the side and top. Get it for $400 off until September 29 at Bloomingdales.

Royce New York rolling leather duffle bag, $600 (reduced from $1,000)

Aaron Leather Goods leather travel duffle

Aaron

This gorgeous leather duffle comes in a bunch of color options, sized for carry-on purposes. An added bonus? The bundle includes a matching dopp bag for your toiletries.

Aaron Leather Goods leather travel duffle, $160

Cuero leather duffle bag

Cuero

This affordable, 100% leather duffle bag lined in canvas comes in four sizes ranging from 24 to 32 inches. It boasts a roomy interior and two side pockets for stashing shoes or other accessories. Wear the stylish bag over your shoulder with padded straps or carry it in your hands.

Cuero leather duffle bag, $70 and up

Leather trimmed luggage

These leather-trimmed luggage pieces might offer more protection or be a better option for travelers checking their bags.

Filson Rugged Twill carry-on or checked bag

Filson

Looking for rugged, leather-trimmed luggage? Filson constructs durable suitcases out of lightly waxed, abrasion-resistant twill, adding bridle leather straps and accents for a refined touch. Retractable telescopic handle, rotating wheels and both exterior and interior pockets for organizational purposes, perfect this rolling carry-on. Available in tan and otter green. If you have any issues, Filson also guarantees materials, workmanship, craftsmanship and manufacturer's defects for the lifetime of the bag and repairs damaged bags in-house.

Filson Rugged Twill carry-on bag, $650

Filson Rugged Twill check-in bag, $750

SteamLine The Architect check-in spinner trunk

Steamline

Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts and Sofia Vergara have all been spotted with SteamLine luggage. Vintage-inspired with modern amenities, this luxurious leather-trimmed check-in spinner trunk boasts a roomy interior with an easy-to-clean, beautifully patterned nylon liner. It has a hanging organizer with zippered pockets and zip wall pockets. Exterior features include a telescoping handle, top and side handles and TSA-compliant brass locks.

(For more locking luggage options, check our our article on the best TSA-approved locking luggage available at Amazon and beyond.)

SteamLine The Architect check-in spinner trunk, $925

Paravel Aviator Grand

Paravel

Want the leather-trim look sans the actual leather? Carbon-neutral, sustainability-minded suitcase company Paravel makes this large, 28-inch checked suitcase with long trips and heavy packers in mind. Geared with frictionless, carbon-steel-bearing wheels that offer 360-degree movement and a telescopic handle, the Paravel Aviator Grand wheels around the airport with ease. Vegan leather-wrapped side handles and trim add the perfect touch to the grooved polycarbonate bag.

Paravel Aviator Grand, $425

Delsey Paris Chatelet

Delsey

The Delsey Paris Chatelet makes the perfect travel companion. Also trimmed in faux leather, the lightweight polycarbonate suitcase offers multidirectional double spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet, $263 (reduced from $330)

